Bike lanes should go to referendum
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 has restricted the ability of citizens to voice their opinions to city council. This does not give council license to do as they wish. Other than a few letters to the editor, I suspect it is the special interest groups that has mostly gotten involved in issues and expressed their opinions either directly to council or via ShapeyourCity.
Shape your City will always be suspect simply because those involved on one side of an issue are more likely to participate. Yet council is seriously entertaining committing to spending $8 million, likely escalating upwards to $12 million, before completion; on bike lanes in the city.
The City is not in good financial health due to COVID and many businesses in dire straits. This is not the time to spend large amounts of tax dollars on projects with limited year round use by a limited number of people.
Weather factors will limit the ability of most bikers to use these routes year round. Most people will continue their love affair with the car. That is their right and council should respect and protect their right.
The ability to bike in Penticton is important. However, tourists likely arrive by car to this area and would likely want to bike where they can enjoy the scenery such as the KVR Trail. Any changes the City wants to make in bike routes would be for the local population. Signs should direct tourists to scenic bike routes.
Beneficial changes that can be done for a minimal cost or disruption should be done. An ambitious plan such as this gold-plated multimillion dollar plan that the City is considering should only be undertaken with the consent of the taxpayers.
Council should be presenting a costing of this plan by referendum and let the taxpayers decide whether they want to proceed with this. Anything else simply harkens back to the railroading done by the previous council on the Skaha Beach so-called improvement plan which resulted in serious unrest in Penticton.
Homeowners today are living in an uncertain world. Will they have a job or business to go to after this COVID crisis is over?
In my opinion: Council will be ignoring their duty to the majority of taxpayers if they go ahead with this plan without the prior consent of taxpayers via a referendum.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Trump could always move to North Korea
Dear Editor:
It is conceivable Trump's transfer of power is hindered by his difficulty in finding refuge in his attempt to escape justice in America.
Trump's wall prevents his entry into Mexico. Canada considers him a risk to their intellect. The Pope says the Vatican has enough problems of their own but thank him even if Trump wants to create a hermitage for celibate married monks.
Putin says there's a freeze on immigration to Siberia.
However there is hope. The love of his life Kim Jong-un has offered Trump sanctuary at his missile site which includes unlimited air miles on any of his missiles with a guaranteed-view seat. It's believed Trump sees this as a real blast. The presidential transition should now soon be over due only to Trump's inexplicable vision.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Enlarging city’s tax base never the answer
Dear Editor:
There has been a lot of controversy over Canadian Horizons proposed development plans on the Naramata Bench. One of the arguments continually made is that it will increase Penticton’s tax base.
Some people are under the impression that a larger tax base will solve many of Penticton’s problems as the new tax windfall pours in. This is a myth.
The fact is the more Penticton spreads out and leapfrogs into agricultural territory, the more it costs to maintain the ever-expanding infrastructure.
Just ask Calgary as they are about to turn down 11 proposed developments on the outer perimeter of the city in an attempt to control demand and stop the rising tax burden. “New neighbourhoods contributed to property tax increase of 0.75 per cent in 2019 and increases of 0.5 per cent per year to water utility rates between 2019 and 2022.”
Just ask Halifax which in 2015 did an exhaustive study and determined that “the cost of providing services and infrastructure maintenance to a home in a new suburb averages $3,462 per year, while servicing a home in an existing mature community costs less than half that, at $1,416.”
Just ask Winnipeg whose population grew by 197,021 from 1971 to 2019. A 37% increase while over the same period the city’s built-up area increased by 96%. It also creates a divided city as the “haves” flee to the suburbs and the “have-nots” are left with a crumbling downtown.
Just ask Edmonton which found that the long-term servicing and infrastructure costs for 17 proposed edge communities will exceed their return in tax revenues by $4 billion over the next 50 years.
For those of you who think more people equals more taxes equals less crime just ask Vancouver. If that myth were true then Vancouver would be the safest, crime free city in B.C .
The developer would also have you believe that more homes equals more affordable homes. Another myth. Just ask Toronto where the average house price in the Greater Toronto Area in August 2020 hit a record $943,710 after building 27,294 new homes over the previous eight months.
My point is that enlarging your tax base is not the answer to these complex problems and only accomplishes one thing. It turns your small city with small city problems into a big city with big city problems.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Privatizing ICBC would have benefits
Dear Editor:
Back in May, I believe, I wrote a letter regarding ICBC rates, and how one senior apparently had $300 added onto his yearly rate for no apparent reason.
I mentioned to readers that once I renewed my truck insurance, I would report back to readers of any added costs to my insurance this year.
The gentleman in question must have had some extenuating circumstances to have his insurance rates go up by that much. After renewing my insurance (no change in coverage), I went from $137 per month last year to $134 per month this year, a savings of $36.
I still think rates are too high when compared with the rest of the country. I am a firm believer in privatization.
First, the rates would be competitive, and secondly, it would be much harder for the provincial government to dip their hands in the cookie jar every time they needed money to balance the budget (like Christy Clark did). Something needs to be done.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Green party received inequality # of seats
Dear Editor:
Re: “Democracy doesn't stop at the ballot box’ by Jon Peter Christoff (Herald letters, Nov. 14).
Christoff appears to be one of those who does not want a fair electoral system to replace the outdated first-past-the-post
system.
FPTP was a system borrowed from the UK. It sort of works when there are only two parties. Even then, it has its warts. These warts show up more when there are more than two parties, as we have provincially and federally.
One is the inherent inequality displayed every election, when the two major parties, the NDP and the BC Liberals get a disproportionate share of the seats. In this last election, the NDP got 57 of87 seats, 65% of the seats with only 47.7% of the popular vote. The Liberals 28 of 87 seats, 32% with 33. 8% of the vote. The Greens got 2 of 87 seats, 2.3% of the total with 15.1% of the vote.
Using a fair system, the NDP would have received 41 seats, not 57. The Liberals 29, not 28, and the Greens 13 seats, not two.
This inequality, from FPTP comes at a great cost. We consistently get governments that make legislation, not on the basis of what the majority wants, but what a minority wants. Under FPTP, only about 53% of votes go to electing a representative. The rest of the votes are wasted. They do not effective in electing anyone. In Scandinavian countries, under proportional representation, PR, over 95% of votes go to electing someone.
How many times have you voted, knowing that who you are voting for has little chance of being elected? Your vote is wasted thanks to FPTP.
How many times have you voted for the person you dislike least because the person you really want to vote for doesn't stand a chance? Strategic voting, thanks to FPTP.
FPTP leads to Balkanization of the province, with some areas “ruled” by the NDP, others by the Liberals and others by the Greens. So, the Interior elects mostly Liberals. Their MLAs sit in opposition, unable to act for their constituents.
There are no, or few NDP MLAs to bring forth concerns that are liable to be acted on. The opposite occurs in the Lower Mainland. Lots of NDP MLAs, but few Liberal or Green MLAs to speak on behalf of their supporters.
Then, there is policy lurch, where a succeeding government undoes the policies of the former government, a waste of time, resources and money, again, thanks to FPTP.
PR reframes how governments work, promoting cooperation and compromise instead of competition, so that there is a carryover from one government to the next.
Misinformation from Christoff — PR does not paralyze governments. Most of the
successful western democracies use PR and perform as well or better than Canada.
Major parties are not held in thrall by smaller parties.
Name a few instances where the Green Party hobbled the actions of the NDP.
Daryl Sturdy
Vancouver
Lake-to-lake route terrific opportunity
Dear Editor:
The Penticton lake-to-lake bicycle path proposal is a terrific opportunity to improve our community. I live in Penticton and have participated in the “Shape Your City” surveys and presentations, and know the recommendations are based on lots of feedback.
The proposed route is designed to have bike lanes physically separated from traffic, so people will feel safe — the biggest concern cyclists have. It is not just lines on a road. It connects stores, schools, and services to make it easy to do business without a car. The recreational path next to the Channel is fine, but not practical for daily work and shopping. There is no perfect route, but consideration of effects on parking and traffic were debated carefully.
We have built cities around cars, and spent vast amounts of money on roads, repairs, parking, and traffic management. The money spent on a safe cycling route pales next to this. We need to be smarter going forward, and the investment needs to take into account all the benefits we get in return.
Cycling is a healthier way to travel, not only for the exercise, but for the reduced carbon emissions which are needed to mitigate climate change.
Recently E-bikes have made cycling an easier choice for people of various abilities and ages.
A city that is friendly for pedestrians and cyclists is more pleasant, more attractive to visitors, less polluted, quieter, and less alienating. These are similar to benefits we get from our cherished city parks.
Congratulations to all who have worked on this plan. I strongly support Council’s approval to make it a reality.
Khati Hendry
Penticton
Homemade cotton COVID-19 masks
Dear Editor:
I have noted that the some medical experts are recommending a polypropylene filter (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 14) be added to your three-layer homemade cotton masks.
The Penticton Fabricland store did have a stock of polypropylenefabric on hand. Beware of some of the grocery bags that are also made from 100% polypropylene fabric may be a waste of your funds.
I purchased one to test and it was not possible to breathe through the fabric.
Do your research and decide for yourself, whether or not to add the above polypropylene filter material to your masks.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Masks shouldn’t be the honour system
Dear Editor:
Adrian Dix on CBC Radio last week, gently “encouraged” people to stay home, not to congregate in large crowds, and also to wear masks.
When did such soft entreaties ever result in much-lasting good?
The Ministry of Transportation doesn’t beg drunks not to drive, or others not to speed, etc.
Enforcement and resultant fines seem necessary in such cases, and also seem necessary in our COVID-escalation crisis.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Buy, support local an overused cliche
Dear Editor:
Your column in Saturday's Herald advocated shopping local for the upcoming holiday season, the same cliche we hear every year. Is the Herald prepared to put its money where it's “ink” is and stop carrying flyers for nonlocal businesses.
Every week we get flyers and ads for businesses in Kelowna, West Kelowna, etc. Those businesses don't benefit the economy of the city in the newspaper's title. So, what's it going to be Shop Local or Shop Kelowna? Or should we just change the name to the Okanagan Herald?
Thank you.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Winnipeg-Scott route makes far more sense
Dear Editor:
The recommendation of Martin Street as the preferred downtown cycling route by the engineering masterminds at City Hall and the recent acceptance of this by the city council boggles the brain.
Martin Street is the busiest southbound transit corridor out of the downtown. Making it narrower and more complicated makes no sense, to say nothing about the undoing of recent upgrades to the 200 block. Also, accessing Martin Street from Fairview Road necessitates negotiating the awkward transition through what is one of the busiest and most dangerous intersections in the city at Eckhardt and Martin Streets.
Anyone looking at the road design along Fairview Road would surely recognize that the easier and more natural flow is on to Winnipeg Street at Scott Avenue. The only reason I have heard for choosing the surely more expensive Martin Street route over Winnipeg Street is that it would save a few more parking spaces.
I thought this whole exercise was about getting people out of their motor vehicles safely.
Peter Benson
Naramata
What is the lifesaver Bond refers to?
Dear Editor:
Regarding David Bond's recommended cook book (Herald columns, Nov. 14).
I would surely appreciate identification of those recipes which require “an interesting antidote.” Is that the “lifesaver” Bond refers to earlier?
Marcia Dean
Summerland
Countires with PR don't have low electoral barriers
Dear Editor:
Jon Peter Christoff spreads misinformation about proportional representation. He claims that the 'lower electoral barriers' that PR provides 'doesn’t improve the quality of government, instead hides far-reaching consequences, — a long string of short-lived cumbersome minority coalition governments that produce less legislation, but cost more to operate and opens the door wider to real world trouble.'
First let us not decry lower electoral barriers. Countries with PR don’t have lower electoral barriers so much as a vote that counts. Let us not admit a barrier of voting as a positive feature of our electoral system, that’s anti-democratic, like FPTP.
Likewise, Christoff also claims that ‘the convoluted vote tabulating system’ of PR ‘usurps the power of our vote’. This is like saying we’re too dumb to understand and trust a proportioned vote, which is used in huge swathes of Europe. Let not a criteria of simple arithmetic like the person with most votes wins, prevent us from fixing the FPTP problems. In fact, with five political choices on a ballot, FPTP could easily elect someone with 25% of the vote or less. We must fix this vexing problem or we’ll have legislature wherein 75% of us did not vote for the MP/MLA. FPTP usurps the power of our vote. Horgan’s government represents only 44% of voters, PR fixes this math.
The governments of PR countries do not suffer short-lived tenures, nor are they slow in legislative production. Countries with PR tend to be progressive countries. FPTP holds us back by giving too much power to regressive forces, via false majority governments, like Harper’s. PR demands that politicians work together to negotiate legislation in the best interests of their voters. Countries with PR exceed us in legislation for climate change, for women’s advancement, and for social policy.
In polls, Canadians support politicians working together. When PR removes the prize of a government based on a seat majority, as in Horgan’s recent opportunistic election, our experience of treachery in coalition government will be replaced by the satisfaction of a vote that counts to get some legislative action. Remember PR governments represent a majority of citizens unlike FPTP governments.
This real world trouble that is supposed to arise from a government elected via PR has yet to materialize in the countries of Scandinavia, Germany, Ireland and New Zealand for example. The quality of government in these countries exceeds ours in many aspects as in high scores for democracy, press freedom, advances for women etc.
Our form of government wastes not only more than half of our votes, but so much money in policy lurches between one false majority government with a seat win and the next one. When we throw the bums out, we often throw out the baby with the bath water. PR governments preserve public spending without expensive policy lurches between FPTP governments.
PR also gets rid of our elite political class that is enabled to serve other masters than ourselves via FPTP and minority rule.
Sheri Oberman
Winnipeg