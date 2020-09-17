CNN anchors keep repeating its cliches
Dear Editor:
I was really looking forward to this week’s CNN interview with Bob Woodward, but Anderson Cooper drove me to another channel with his aggravating need to use the phrase “You know...” over and over again.
Please CNN enroll him in a course on speaking correctly or just have him report the news where it seems he doesn’t have a requirement to use that mind- boggling phrase.
Is it not enough we must put up with endless advertisements on pharmaceuticals and then have to listen to a lad with such limited interview techniques?
Jake Tapper could stand some fine tuning as well, with his over and over usage of, “Thank you, so much.”
Tried to rant at CNN but they rejected my email. Maybe time to switch (heaven forbid) to FOX or even CBC.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Americans can’t even run an election right
Dear Editor:
The United States, the self-proclaimed greatest democracy in the world, is proving it can’t even hold an election any better than a Third World country
Virgil Nelson
Penticton
City Hall ignoring No. 3 wish of public
Dear Editor:
As citizens of this time, in this world ,we are all very aware of word,news and information manipulation.
Wording is everything. Words like vibrancy and amenities, words used to distort and mislead.
The City of Penticton’s 2019 survey on Shape your City, citizens’ priorities listed ,in order of importance: safety,smart growth, advancing environmental initiatives and practices.
So far No. 3 has been ignored and there has been no smart in growth.
If these surveys mean anything to Penticton City Hall, use Skaha Lake Park to show voters environmental practices will be included in the plan. Show us that you can achieve beautiful and safer while keeping it’s functions the same.
Tractors on Main Street should put City Hall on notice. We care about our environment and how our town looks .
We can do better.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Use common sense, but don’t stop society
Dear Editor:
“Paranoia can destroy ya” was the message from the 1960s.
I see people sitting on the beach on their beach chair, reading and at least 20 feet from anyone wearing a mask. I see people driving cars with no other passengers wearing a mask. I see people on trails with no one within 30 feet wearing masks, then when I thought I had seen it all, a young robust-looking woman flied by on her skateboard wearing a mask.
Do you people realize that only five people have been declared to have COVID-19 in Penticton? Before the self righteous declare it is because of their vigilance, I ask, did you drive your car today? There is less than one-in-a-thousand chances you will get COVID-19 and probably one chance in one hundred you will have a car accident.
Yes, COVID-19 exists, but so do other “dangers” we need to develop a perspective on this and not overreact. Many of us have had vaccines: chicken pox, measles, mumps, whooping cough, pneumonia etc., plus we went to school when there was polio.We survived — at least most of us did — and we need to continue to live normally with this COVID virus.
Sadly, medical experts say that most over 60 years of age, will not benefit from a vaccine for this as our immune systems cannot process it. Also, there is evidence that people can get this COVID virus again, so no immunity is built up just because we have had it.
We need to learn to live with it, as there will be new viruses arriving. We cannot continue to shut down everything to deal with these viruses.
Common sense, hand washing and keep the distance are important, but not at the expense of our mental and emotional health. Can you imagine, as suggested by Dr. Theresa Tam, wearing a mask during sex?
This is bordering on the inane.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Council can learn from Aerosmith, Joni
Dear Editor:
I watched the news regarding the tractor rally that drove down Main Street on Tuesday in protest of the proposed project on the Naramata benches.
When is this kind of thing going to stop? When all we have left to look at are developed mountainsides everywhere we look? What about the water supplies?
This developer, Canadian Horizons, is one of many based in Vancouver. They are interested in one thing only; the millions upon millions of dollars they will rake in at the expense of the local population.
Overdeveloping will hamper the tourist industry; many come here for the views. Take away the views, and the tourists stop coming.
I heard the verbal vomit about how these homes will be affordable for the average working person. The very first thing that comes to mind are the Aerosmith lyrics "It's the same old story, same old song and dance, my friends." My idea of affordable housing for the average working family is in the range of $350,000-$450,000. I bet these homes will be twice that or more.
I will leave this with mayor and council. unlike Joni Mitchell's song, we don't want to pave paradise and put up a parking lot, thank you very much.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Is President Trump the devil’s apprentice?
Dear Editor:
Is the Devil — the original narcissist, consumed with jealousy and father of lies — presently active? Are we encountering the impossible — the evil one in the Trump phenomenon?
The Devil's Apprentice.
Mentally unbalanced, no trust, White House patient Trump is said to have no moral compass. Witness the unprecedented chaos, fear and suffering in America under his watch. That's the Evil One's Apprentice's mandate.
Once this is realized, all falls into place.
But, is such a happening unrealistic, foolish and impossible?
Not if we say, “In God We Trust,” or “We believe the Christmas story is true,” or, if we elevate Thanksgiving from a national holiday to recognize and thank that mystery which is greater than us and makes all things possible.
Many call this "prayer” and in a fearful, confused world that seems to have lost its way and forgotten right from wrong, a conversation with that mystery (prayer) appears critical and long overdue.
Do you have a better explanation and solution?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Does this council have the guts to do it?
Dear Editor:
The problem Penticton has with developers is that they are more about making money than providing affordable housing and serving the real needs of the community.
Take for example the new housing development proposed for the Naramata Bench. This project was proposed by the developers of Sendero Canyon. How many people in Penticton can afford to live in Sendero Canyon? It was built for the professional and well-to-do and/or middle class.
Now this developer wants to further his profits by building a luxury 320 home development in an interface area near the landfill.
Huge profits are made by building luxury developments; they are not made by building downsized properties that ordinary people can afford. It is not the responsibility of developers to build for the best interests of the community.
It is the responsibility of city council to ensure that developers build in the best interests of its citizens: other than social housing that need has not been met. This council has the opportunity to be a groundbreaker in that area.
But do they have the guts to do it? They should; they have had an easy ride this term. Sometime someone has to make a stand.
This is one of the few large tracts of land left in which to build suitable housing that suits the average income of the average Pentictonite.
There is one other the El Rancho site. Council is tied on saving this for a hotel. Whether the convention business will ever return to former levels is unknown. However. it is an ideal property to supplement the convention centre, which could be in the best interests of the community in the future.
Penticton needs co-op housing: Housing to fill the needs of the average working family in Penticton. Council needs to put the brakes on luxury homes and serve the needs of the community as a whole.
Council has focused on social housing. It is now time to focus on serving the needs of the lower income Pentictonite rather than the needs of the well-to-do.
There is a petition on the City website if you are against the luxury development planned on Naramata Bench. It can be found at: www.change.org/p/city-of-penticton-listen-to-the-residents-of-penticton-and-respect-the-vision-and-ocp?redirect=false
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Incredible patient care in Summerland
Dear Editor:
I had surgery recently and unfortunately developed an infection in the incision which recquired treatment.
I want to thank the staff from the Summerland Home Health Clinic for their excellent care. These nurses visited me in my home every second day for the past six weeks. I felt so privileged to have such friendly, kind, caring and knowledgeable young ladies, who did an excellent job on my wound.
We are so lucky in Summerland to have these wonderful people caring for us.
Marje Jenkinson
Penticton
Pandemic, politics shouldn’t mix
Dear Editor:
It’s no wonder people get the jitters when Health Minister Adrian Dix fears the pandemic could be around for a lot longer than we had hoped.
Dr. Bonnie Henry should be asking the non-expert,with no medical qualifications, political mouthpiece Dix how he reached out to the future believing in couch potatoes.
At the same time, Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James said another measly million dollars-plus will be wasted to fight the unknown virus.
Meantime back at the political ranch, Premier Horgan is feeling the heat, whether to call a fall election, while polls show Liberals trailing NDP by as much as 18 points.
Concerning this unknown pandemic, whatever will be, will be with the true answer being only time holds the answer.
Perhaps it’s time to commit the billons of dollars wasted on trying to find life on distant planets to our own backyard before devastating another.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Government reacted too late to COVID
Dear Editor:
My mother is in a long-term care right now and I am deeply troubled by the state of long-term care homes in B.C. and Canada.
How could so many homes have such devastating outbreaks of COVID-19?
In my opinion, provincial and federal governments allowed the crisis to grow in long-term care homes and entrench so deeply that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a national tragedy.
We don’t have time for more studies or commissions. There are stacks of reports that tell us what needs to be done: more funding that is directly tied to providing care, increased staffing, proper protective equipment and clear protocols on isolating those who are sick.
Long-term care homes should be run as part of our publicly funded health-care system.
They shouldn’t operate on a for-profit basis by corporations more concerned with making money than caring for those who live there.
Dale Acott
Kelowna
