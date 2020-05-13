Be polite to retail workers
Dear Editor:
I work at a large retail home improvement store in Langford. During the past month and a half, we have seen a huge
increase in customer traffic in our store. Many people are polite and grateful for the fact that we are there, but there has been an increase in the number of unpleasant, abusive incidents toward us. I understand that people are frightened and frustrated; but, gentle customer, before you take out your anger and frustration on the employees right in front of you, please consider the following:
Retail employees work long, difficult hours on their feet, often trying to help multiple customers at the same time.
Most retail employees would also rather be home gardening or doing home renovations, but we do not qualify for any kind of subsidy or paid leave.
Store-level employees are not responsible for the policies mandated by companies/government.
This situation is unprecedented … we are all flying by the seat of our pants and doing the best we can.
We are human beings and want the same respect and care that you want.
We don’t get any extra pay for taking abuse — so if you curse us on the phone or in person, we will move on to the next customer.
You’ll get more with honey than with vinegar!
We look forward to helping you with the same respect we request.
Craig Bugden
Sooke
Liberal hypocrisy at its worst
Dear Editor:
I find it particularly galling that the Trudeau government made the sweeping ban of 1,500 rifles through the use of an Order in Council.
The Trudeau Liberals in the previous session of Parliament argued vigorously against the use of an OIC to reclassify firearms. They argued during the passage Bill C-71, an act to amend the Firearms Act, that only the RCMP should classify firearms to avoid partisan meddling by Cabinet.
Bill C-71 received Royal Assent in June 2019 and is now law. Strangely however, portions of C-71 haven’t been brought into force yet. We now know why, it was so Trudeau could jump on a tragedy like the Nova Scotia horrific shooting to back door a sweeping ban of firearms without debate, committee review, expert testimony and votes in the House and Senate. In other words the Liberals haven’t followed their own laws.
Liberal hypocrisy at its worst.
Doug Tarbet
Penticton
Summerlanders didn’t want it either
Dear Editor:
The Sather Ranch at 1313 Greyback Road, once the property of Palmer Sather, a long- time and very-respected rancher has fallen into hard times and receivership.
The RDOS has found a way to have the receiver act as their agent to make an application to the Agricultural Land Commission to have that property exempted from the ALC.
Then the RDOS consultants tell the media to expect as much as a 70% reduction in odour from composting operations, because the outdoor piles at Campbell Mountain will be eliminated and all organic material trucked to the new facility, will be enclosed.
The same proposed site in Marron Valley and Summerland region were shot down due to local opposition. If the people of Summerland rejected this proposal, why would the citizens of Penticton, Spiller Road and Naramata Road, want it?
What they do not tell us is the footprint moves from two acres to 80. That the truck traffic will become enormous. And they are going to spend $17 million without including the cost of the land. And has government ever been on budget? It’s not like we do not have problems now on a two-acre site. The language that a site 40-times the size will be an improvement is the same wording and actions that brought the citizens of Spiller Road to successfully appeal the Waste Permit for the same operation in the mid-1990s. The operation was bad, the government agreed, and they made the City of Penticton change their operation.
We successfully appealed the Waste Management Certificate and we are prepared to do this again, failing the ALC allows this through. With media releases every day on rising food costs and possible food shortages, one hopes the ALC will remain the guardian of agricultural land and stop this.
The answer is to allow individual communities to deal with their issue on the same small-scale operation that Penticton does, now that they have a reasonable operation. Large-scale centralized projects are large, with large problems. Small operations can still have problems, but they are more manageable.
Steven E. Boultbee
Penticton
Businesses need more certainty
Dear Editor:
You may not have noticed, but Westjet’s service was just reduced to two flights a week out of Penticton. It’s comparable out of Kelowna. Air Canada already suspended all flights out of Penticton until July 1.
Businesses such as these need to see something they can plan towards. They need more than a vague promise that their business can resume when things get better — that was enough in the upswing of the epidemic curve, but now that things are trending in the right direction, they are entitled to some respect if we want them to come back.
That means some kind of a planned reopening. Presuming on their ability to come back from this event, without giving them the tools they need, may result in permanent reductions and loss of infrastructure.
While the increasingly good reports from Dr. Bonnie Henry are increasingly good, that’s not the certainty they need. Government needs to get out in front of the recovery with a schedule, and of course that schedule will be postponed if our case load and death loss don’t support it, but at least business has something to plan for.
At the moment, while they’ve done a great job controlling the outbreak, our government leaders risk permanent loss of business life.
They need to throw business a bone — it wouldn’t take much — a commitment that if death and case loads are below certain levels, and have stayed there for say a single incubation period, say June 1, that non-essential travel can resume within province. After another incubation period, say June 15, non-essential travel can resume within the country.
Matt Taylor
Penticton
Everybody needs to chill out, relax
Dear Editor:
OK, so now what? We have hand sanitizer at every station. Banks, supermarkets, bottle depots, every conceivable outlet imaginable. That’s a plus.
But, now my observations are we need Prozac dispensers along with them. This in part is due to the few nutbars and dipsticks in all the queues or line-ups that get themselves strung out like harp strings.
They were few and far between, but now it is commonplace to see folks coming unglues and releasing their frustrations at someone doing a job (security guards for instance.)
OMG, it’s like witnessing someone’s take on the end of the world drama playing out in front of you while everyone else is trying to stay cool, calm and collected.
Ridiculous, yes. Necessary, no.
I sympathize with people that are not coping with this crazy situation. I would love to have them trade places with someone who is caring for someone sick with an illness that needs 24/7 attention. It would change their whole perspective on their selfishness.
It’s understandable some of us are desperately looking to unload our frustrations, emotionally and physically. It is so tempting to intervene when witnessing one of these incidents, but I’m too old to be on the receiving end of someone’s temper tantrum. Although I could never stand by while some poor sod was being pummeled half to death because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
When we come through this storm it just will not be the same. As it was with the 9/11 tragedy, maybe we will be all the better for the experience.
Andy Homan
Penticton
Conservatives are the odd ones out
Dear Editor:
Re: “Firearms Act,” by MP Dan Albas (Herald, May 8).
Dan Albas went to bat for anti-gun control advocates and slips into legalized minutiae, looking for any kind of wording or interpretation to stand on and claim the semi-automatic rifle ban in Canada is somehow illegal or at least undemocratic.
Nobody will be out of pocket; the government is buying banned rifles from both indigenous and non-indigenous hunters. The grace period is so that nobody becomes a criminal for having one, because nobody needs a semi-automatic rifle that can fire 30 high-velocity rounds to hunt deer.
In Canada’s parliamentary system, an order-in-council comes from cabinet and carries the same kind of political legitimacy as the U.S. president’s executive orders.
The NDP, Bloc and Green support the semi-automatic ban; it is only the Conservatives who have issues.
Complicating things for everyone, Canadian gun advocates tend to mix American Second Amendments rights with their interpretation of Canadian laws. There is no constitutional right to bear arms in Canada for any firearm; gun ownership is highly regulated and it has been this way since Confederation.
Canadians are already protected, by a sophisticated national police force, a modern military, a highly efficient intelligence service and a strong government system. The idea we need armed civilians (minutemen) to defend against tyranny is a romanticized NRA talking point. Canadians realize that laws themselves cannot stop senseless shootings, but it helps.
Eighty-five percent of Canadians like strict gun controls.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Stamp Club raises $40,000 for charity
Dear Editor:
The Penticton and District Stamp Club thanks those who have donated unwanted stamp collections. In the past we have raised over $40,000 for local hospitals and other charities. Our members are anxiously awaiting the reopening so they can spend more money at our auctions and keep the charitable donations flowing.
I believe many people have been putting the enforced time at home to good use and clearing out garages and storage rooms. If you have found Uncle Whoever's stamp collection, please consider donating it - even the small ones add up, and those who produce more than $20 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation get a tax receipt.
For myself, I find myself with lots of time to prepare material for auction so we can hit the ground running when meetings are allowed again. Please contact me if you have any stamps or other postal material to donate.
I am John Greene, phone 250-493-6955 or e-mail jcegreene@gmail.com. And thank you once again, Penticton, for your
generosity.
John Greene
Penticton
Stones, Beatles both over-rated
Dear Editor:
Re: “Prystay offers opinion on hospitality industry,” (Herald, May 12).
Thanks for the interview with David Prystay. It was interesting and insightful and we could benefit by having political representatives as bright as him.
Re: “Beatles vs Stones,” by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, May 9).
With all due respect to the creativity and ingenuity of The Beatles versus the longevity and "sauciness" of The Rolling Stones, my answer is neither.
The Beatles were simplistic writers at best, arguably at fault for the proliferation of nonsense lyrics like those in "Come Together," which was covered by Aerosmith.
The Rolling Stones are not the world's greatest rock-and-roll band no matter how much it is proclaimed. Mick is an OK singer and the Stones have written more compelling songs than The Beatles, such as “Sympathy for the Devil.”
My vote goes to a band that started after The Beatles, namely The Ides of March.
They have great songs such as “Vehicle,” “You Wouldn't Listen,” “I'd Love her Anyways,” and a positive focus as well as incorporating brass into a big band sound.
Jim Peterik is/was part of the band as well as later starting Survivor with guitarist Frankie Sullivan, vocalist Dave Bickler and drummer Marc Droubay.
Jim is a prolific and gifted writer who recently teamed up with singer Marc Scherer and guitarist Jennifer Batten for a fantastic new album called “Battlezone.”
Jim Peterik is a more important singer and songwriter to me than Paul McCartney, John Lennon or Mick Jagger, with Keith Richards.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Put on your game face, let’s fight this
Dear Editor:
The whole question of who in our society is capable of fighting off the COVID-19 virus is not being discussed.
We know the immune deficient and elderly need to be protected, who else?
Some countries are proving through their testing of the populations’ antibodies that up to 20% of the people have already had it, most unknowingly.
Can a healthy strong person always do it? I believe so and it should be proven.
What is the best diet, lifestyle, thinking process needed to prevent this virus like we already do every year to all the other viruses that surround us?
It has been scientifically proven many times that fear will depress our immune system and that is the worst possible thing to think. Let’s face this with our mind set on.
Farlie Paynter
West Kelowna