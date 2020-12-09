Everything keeps going up in price
Dear Editor:
Food costs are expected to increase by $695 in 2021, something city council needs to think about before increasing property taxes.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Concerns for our small businesses
Dear Editor:
Many new businesses have come to Penticton! They are named “For Lease,” “For rent,” “For Sale,” “Foreclosed” and “Bankrupt.”
Stats: 14 vacancies between Eckhardt and Westminster streets, seven on Martin St., one on Front Street and 11 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre with The Bay in jeopardy.
Thirty-three retail spaces counted gone in our Mom-and-Pop community and if a full count was done lake-to-lake and east-to-west, many more would likely be found.
How many more to go down? Oh well, just shop online!
How many employees have lost their jobs, how many more soon to do so? How in the world to pay basic expenses, let alone find money for the holiday season? Oh, no worries, our premier is taking care of expenses with a one-time gift of $1,000. That will surely go far and make the season merry and bright.
But all government employees happily and without threat of job loss collect their monthly salaries. Property taxes can be raised 2.5% and Fortis rates go up 4.5% — let the people pay ,whether they are employed or not! Let the remaining businesses pay, whether they are flush or not!
Why does Penticton have an economic development office? What does it do? Seemingly not what it is intended to do, by name.
While businesses are going under, council and city staff amuse themselves with discussing the merits of an $8-$12 million bike lane and give it the green light in spite of a petition with purportedly 600 signatures against it. That many millions to be spent in today’s, and the near future’s, economic climate — pure insanity.
We have lost our once healthy business community. How many more shops to lose before becoming a full-fledged boarded up dystopian downtown? Real questions have been asked in this letter that require real answers and immediate action. Who are the leaders that will provide those answers and that action? To date, we have seen none.
Rick and Julia Valenti
Penticton
Eliminate advertising on alcoholic products
Dear Editor:
Has anyone else seen through the hypocrisy of the wide advertising for alcohol, and the tobacco hidden away out of sight; which I fully agree with, as out of sight, and hopefully out of mind.
But alcohol, especially at this time of year is advertised and all the “liquor stores” are bright and shining and very handy to access.
Don’t get me wrong, I quit smoking 51 years ago, and occasionally have a glass of wine with friends and family on special occasions. But I do have a family member who is suffering from alcohol-use disorder.
Check out YouTube on this presented by www.cauds.org The YouTube video starts with this message from Dr. Bonnie Henry.
“Alcohol Addiction and its impact on British Columbians cannot be overstated. It is the most common substance disorder in the province, and has the most widespread negative impact on families and communities, compared to other substances.”
Dr. Henry, why are we allowing alcohol to be widely advertised? I understand that newspapers and magazines seek revenue, to help with the costs of printing etc. But if cigarettes are off limits, why not the worst offender, alcohol?
It is estimated that 18% of the adult population in B.C suffers from alcohol use disorder.
Katie Di Iuorio
Oliver
Phone app won’t protect you from COVID
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau is really pushing the COVID-19 tracking and alert app as a tool in the fight against COVID. It isn’t available in B.C., but how useful is it anyway? It seems like a tranquilizer more than anything else.
The usefulness of this app depends on the number of people who decide to use it, and it relies on individuals to report that they’ve been infected. Do all people diagnosed with COVID have a smartphone, and can they be counted on to notify the system?
The app totally misses undiagnosed COVID carriers, who are the big hazard. We have tested 32 percent of the Canadian population and have discovered 417,000 cases to date, so we must conclude that there are many undiagnosed people in circulation. Their phones won’t be buzzing us. Next to delayed vaccination, testing remains our Achilles Heel.
App users get a notification if their smartphone has been in the proximity of another app user who reported having COVID, but that’s only after an exposure has occurred. It doesn’t prevent exposure in the first place.
We currently have 74,000 active COVID cases. People with active cases are supposed to be in isolation or hospital, so chances of being “pinged” by one of their phones are quite low.
The government is reportedly looking at COVID-19 sniffer dogs for airports. They’re probably more useful than the smartphone app. Hopefully, they’ll also be trained to sniff out cover-ups, like SNC-Lavalin, WE Charity and the hush money paid to Admiral Mark Norman. As Norm said on “Cheers,” it’s a dog eat dog world, and I’m wearing Milk Bone underwear”.
If the government wants to do something useful to limit the spread of COVID, they should issue millions of self-administered rapid tests to help identify infected people and get them to confirmatory testing and into isolation.
Complete vaccination is many months away, and undiagnosed carriers are the major COVID spreaders.
Many now live and die by their smartphones. I’d put more faith in social distancing, hand washing and other personal precautions than my phone. People are better protected by limiting their movements and contacts, instead of boogying around with false confidence that their phone might somehow protect them.
Dr Bonnie Henry isn’t sold on this app, and with good reason.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Council members should finish terms
Dear Editor:
2014: Coun. Wes Hopkin left in August, three-and-a-half months before his term ended.
2014-2018 Coun. Tarik Sayeed’s seat was vacant for the last three or four months; the exception was attending the posh event of the year at the Union of BC Municipalities.
2014-2018 Coun. Max Picton: Served one term; missed many council meetings.
2018-2022: A year-and-a-half into his term Coun. Jake Kimberley suffered a stroke. Missing five months.
Council members can be disqualified from office if they miss 60 consecutive days or four consecutive regularly scheduled board meetings. The disqualification does not apply if the absence is because of illness or injury or is with the leave of the council.
The commonality of the above is questionable ethical behaviour. Several letters to the editor accuse me of having no sympathy. Compassion doesn’t include condoning unethical behaviour. Politicians in leadership roles should set an example.
Mark Billesberger (Dec. 3) speaks of a city worker who lost an arm in a motorcycle accident. There is no comparison between a city worker and an 80-year old man milking the system until his stipend runs out. If expectation of returning is not possible, resignation becomes an ethical issue.
As people in their eighties; Jake as well as I know when it is over it is over. If he wasn’t capable of resigning with grace and dignity then his caregiver had the ethical obligation to discuss this matter with him.
According to Doreen Bobbitt (Herald, Dec 4), Philip Cooper, communications director for the City made it clear the City has this in hand and public advice is not needed. Cooper has multiple degrees in political science and communications. I hope this arrogance is misquoted otherwise he needs to understand that in Penticton council and staff work for the people of this city not the other way around.
Clearly the above examples show a sense of entitlement akin to winning a lottery; providing a secure income even when unwilling or unable to fill the ensuing leadership obligations. It is time politicians stopped covering the butts of other politicians. People are sick and tired of the lack of ethical standards of those elected to office.
If the City is the local welfare office then we should all receive these stipends instead of steadily increasing taxes even in pandemic times.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Paying it forward: stranger picks up bill
Dear Editor:
Much is said about the joy of living, but the joy of receiving is also a joy. Especially if it is totally unexpected.
My friend and I had supper at Boston Pizza, Friday night where we had a heart- warming experience. The waitress told us that our bill had been paid by two ladies who had already left. How amazing!
What a generous act from two strangers to two strangers! Thank you so much and we will pay it forward.
“Marion” and “Donna”
Penticton
Fear is dominating too many lives
Dear Editor:
It seems to me society has changed the meaning of tolerance of late to being more judgmental. It is no longer about disagreeing with your neighbour, but still respecting their point of view. Instead, it seems to have become “you must approve of everything I do or say.”
Dr. Bonnie Henry has espoused “be kind” when, in fact, people are doing the exact opposite. Here’s my example. I was in a coffee shop about a week ago after a long walk. I didn’t have a mask with me and one of the clerks immediately said “You need a mask.”
After explaining I didn’t have one, I was given one. Which was fine. As I struggled to put it on (because I had it upside down) the clerk at the counter said, “You need to put the mask on.”
The disturbing part in all of this was her authoritative tone. For me, it translated to “you need to do as I tell you, now.”
It might be the store requirement but there is no need to be rude.
The constantly changing rules, the inconsistent interpretation by communities, provinces and countries, the lack of empirical data, the continual bombardment by the media regarding COVID-19 has caused a poison to be injected into the human consciousness and society.
This poison is fear, and for many it is now dominating their lives. Consider the effect fear is having on all our lives. For many, it is affecting their health and well-being.
When we fear, we cling to who we are and what we have, we see ourselves as the threatened centre of a hostile world; so, we defend ourselves and lash out at potential adversaries.
We begin to see things through the clouded lens of our own perspective and react out of emotion rather than knowledge.
We have a right to believe whatever we want, but we need to recognize not everything we believe is right.
Anxiety and fear are like baby tigers: the more you feed them, the stronger they grow (to paraphrase Billy Graham).
Intolerance started with politicians dividing the people with “us” versus “them.”
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland