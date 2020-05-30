Use bonus to help feed school kids
Dear Editor:
Re: “Consider donating your $300 bonus” (Herald letters, May 28).
I was in the process of preparing this letter when I saw the letter from Richard and Lori Parsle.
I also am fortunate to be living comfortably, which means that this money from the government is a bonus to me rather than a necessity for me to meet my financial needs.
During my many years as a primary teacher, I witnessed the support many needy children received through school breakfasts and lunches.
Now, due to the COVID-19, many more families are experiencing difficult financial circumstances. Therefore, I have already delivered a cheque for $300 to the School District 67 food hamper program.
I respectfully suggest that all those seniors who are in this situation donate their $300, or portion of, to a charity aiding people affected by this pandemic.
Susan Boyd, Penticton
Car warranty phone call is a scam
Dear Editor:
There’s a new telephone scam.
A woman calls and tells you that your car warranty is running out and it’s time to renew. She asks what model car you have. (She has no clue until you tell her.) Then she repeats the brand and model number and again says that your warranty is almost ending. She says that you have over 100,000 kilometres on your odometer and that you need to renew now or you won’t be covered. You can renew and pay over the phone.
I was suspicious, so I didn’t tell her my car type and model, and I knew that my odometer hadn’t reached the number she mentioned. So I hung up and called my car dealer. Yes, it’s a scam, so watch out!
Marilyn Hansen, Summerland
Health workers deserve good pay, sick leave
Dear Editor:
Every worker deserves a livable wage and paid sick leave. If the federal government needs to step in to ensure that employers comply, that’s what government is supposed to do.
No sick leave means someone is going to work sick.
Low pay in the long-term care facilities leads to jobs being unfilled and overloaded workers who struggle to get through their days, broken-hearted by having to leave a resident crying out for help because they have too many human beings who need their help.
My husband is receiving palliative care in a long-term care residence and I see how hard the staff works and how many more staff are needed.
Essential workers in health care and other areas should be very well-paid.
Karen Krout, Kelowna
Critic has own pre-conceived generalizations
Dear Editor:
I was taken aback by the opinion by John Dorn titled “Stupid people don’t realize they are stupid” (Herald, May 28). Dorn seems to believe anyone who does not follow his political affiliations or beliefs is automatically stupid. That is a blatant and erroneous generalization.
I would like to suggest to Mr. Dorn that being, or acting stupid, has nothing to with gender, political affiliation, race or any other human factors. It has to do with the individual.
It is very ironic that he states at the end that “if people would only listen without pre-conceived ideas, the world would be a better place” as he displayed the exact opposite of that idea in the article
I am surprised that the Herald would print this opinion as it is a very insular and myopic.
Duane Martin, Penticton
Singh’s NDP have become Liberal patsies
Dear Editor:
The NDP’s search for relevance continues in a world where they’re consistently outdone by the Liberals as the party of the left. Even organized labour has abandoned them for the Liberals.
Now we see Jagmeet Singh supporting the minority Liberal government’s plans to continue to govern with minimal input from Parliament until Sept. 21 in return for a vague undertaking to offer workers 10 days of paid sick leave. Such labour legislation falls under provincial jurisdiction, so this is really just an exercise in virtue signalling.
Opposition parties normally take every opportunity for greater profile in Parliament, including criticizing government actions and offering constructive alternatives. That should motivate the NDP to push for a return to a fully functioning Parliament. Instead, they’ve let the Liberals continue to bypass our Parliamentary processes.
COVID-19 isn’t a sufficient excuse to suspend our Parliament. Even the Chinese National People’s Congress convenes in the Great Hall of the People with all of their ornamental delegates seated cheek-by-jowl in face masks. If a bunch of Communists in a one-party system can show up for work, why can’t a group of well-paid socialists do so in a democracy?
If our elected representatives decline to do their jobs during a national crisis, let’s give them layoff notices and put them on the CERB along with many of their constituents. To add insult to injury, MPs gave themselves another pay raise on April 1. What a job; don’t come to work, draw full pay and benefits and get a pay raise to boot.
Singh is like the classroom spring butt who is always leaping to his feet with the first answer, even though it’s wrong. His proposals seem like a cry for attention more than anything else.
Thomas Mulcair had gravitas and would have done better for everyone.
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray made an impassioned appeal in Parliament for all MPs to get back to work and restore our democracy. Why can’t the South Okanagan have an MP like Gray who will fight for our democracy instead of rolling over for the Liberals?
John Thompson, Kaleden
Home invaders should fear
for their lives
Dear Editor:
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter is to be commended for his wishful thinking. Being full of bright ideas is no guarantee that things will change as we’ve seen in the past (Herald, May 22).
The problem we have is culpability and the lack thereof. One need look no further than our “injustice” system where our collection of not-so-honourable excuses for judges can — and do — render decisions that constantly favour the perps and to hell with the victims and screw the consequences of which there are none.
I have said it before and I will now say it again, if someone breaks into your home threatening the lives of your wife and kids, they should do so with the assured understanding that this will quite possibly be that last thing they ever do.
Similarly, if someone breaks into your business stealing everything that you have worked for, they should once again most assuredly expect to be fed through a straw forever after.
It should be be a public reminder that the police come “after the fact.” Your first line of defence is what you have set your home up for and your ability to handle whatever comes through your door, the police only arrive after a 911 call.
I wish the new superintendent every success, but I fear like all those that came before him, unless the injustice system of our courts is addressed and amended to favour the victims of crime, he is flogging a dead horse.
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Andrew Scheer wasn’t up to the job
Dear Editor:
Pity Andrew Scheer who I’m sure curses the day he was propelled into the leadership of the Conservative party. Though considered the most malleable candidate by the puppeteers, he failed to deliver the level of oily political venom required of him. In addition, due to his acceptance of the financial bait offered him, which was then the means used for his crucifixion, it is questionable if he will even hold his Saskatchewan seat.
Here we have a man who has never done anything in life but draw in the benefits of the public trough. What career is he qualified for? Who is going to pay private school tuition for his five children next year?
From milquetoast to toast in one fell swoop.
Zoltan Lawrence. Kelowna