Mirror Image Room needs to find a new home
Dear Editor:
In Penticton we have been extremely fortunate to have a unique, essential service related to cancer and women’s health beginning several years ago when the Canadian Cancer Society still had an office here.
Once it closed, the Mirror Image Room, a place where women going through hair loss due to cancer, could go to obtain a measure of support, relief and dignity by getting a wig and head wear, free of charge.
Thanks to Dr. James Cooper, we were able to move into his chiropractic office building on Skaha Lake Road, into a great room, free of charge for the past several years. His generosity has allowed us to continue to provide this service, without a cost to us, since everything we do and provide, is done through donations by groups such as Survivorship, clients and generous people of the area.
Now, unfortunately, Dr. Cooper has a paying client for the room and we must find a new home in order to provide this essential health service. Since it is a health issue, the hospital was approached earlier this year to request a room, possibly in the part of the building going through renovation. Apparently there is no space available and we were offered a change room at the back of the gift shop. Surely we can do better.
Therefore we are appealing to business owners, landlords, service providers, medical offices, or anyone, to help us secure a place for the Mirror Image Room to be able to carry on our most valuable and very much-appreciated fittings for ladies experiencing a traumatic time in their journey to wellness because of cancer.
If you are able to help or have a suggestion, please contact me at aemark@shaw.ca or call 250-493-6150. Your help is needed and appreciated.
Evelyn Markin, Coordinator
Mirror Image Room
Penticton
Sorry that Shatford is being told ‘get out’
Dear Editor:
So disheartening to see the news about the OSA being booted out of the Shatford Centre by the end of the month (Herald, Page 3, June 5).
As a former employee of the school/ centre for almost 10 years, I witnessed first hand all the time, money and hard work that went into to resurrecting that old, beautiful building into a true centre of creativity, arts and community which became part of the heart of Penticton.
What a shame that the School District has so cavalierly disregarded what the entire community put into the centre and just says “get out.” I do wonder what the plans for the future are for the building.
But, I personally want to thank all the donors (which did include the Government of Canada, Province of B.C., City of Penticton, SD 67, RDOS, the Community Foundation of SOS, United Way and Rotary Club ... to name a few and many individual contributors), volunteers, members of the board of directors over the years, community groups who supported us and who we supported, contractors who stepped in with their expertise, artists representing all disciplines who inspired, taught and came to learn, staff, summer students and especially former executive director Jane Shaak without whom this dream would not have become a reality.
Thanks too to the people of Penticton, the Okanagan and frankly folks from around the world who came and participated in so many programs and events over the years. It was a vibrant and happy space.
This marks the end of a very special place and unfortunately I don't think you will see anything like it in the city again.
Faith Greenwood
Penticton
Children sometimes do amazing things
Dear Editor:
We would like to thank and commend the young boy who went around our Curlew Drive neighbourhood in Kelowna and left a lovely painted rock with googly eyes on people’s doorsteps.
It was so nice to be cheered up by this young person’s efforts, and his contributions to cheering up our neighbourhood during this COVID-19 lockdown will not be forgotten.
Our rock will be placed on our birdbath along-side a stone salamander.
Lois and John Conradi
Kelowna
Beaches are places of peace, tranquility
Dear Editor:
Thank you Coun. Judy Sentes for stepping up and sharing knowledge and wisdom about the topic, Booze on the Beach (Herald, June 2-4).
What are the different effects of alcohol on people? Who will monitor excessive drinking? How much would this enforcement cost? Who would do it?
Wearing masks and social distancing due to COVID-19 as still advised. Will this apply to the beaches? There could be more broken glass to contend with.
I, often think of beaches as places of peace and tranquility. Will this be lost with booze and hype?
Will drinking and driving be an issue?
Judy Preen
Penticton
What happened to social distancing?
Dear Editor:
What? How did this picture of five young people, all with different last names (so not likely of the same family grouping), all standing close together and not social distancing, get on to the front page of the paper (Herald, June 4).
Yes, they were promoting the freedom to have an alcoholic drink at Okanagan beach, but why not in a social distancing group
situation? We are asked to put protocols in place before opening business etc. and to follow these protocols but you sent a mixed message by allowing this picture to be printed.
Leo and Louise Dechant
Keremeos
People, please stop bashing the police
Dear Editor:
I sure am getting tired of all the cop-bashing. Two cops in Kelowna were obviously having difficulty subduing a suspect.
Whose fault is that? Not the cops.
He was resisting arrest. The third cop rushed to their assistance. A few good punches resulted I expect in cooling the suspect down and prevented any potential serious injuries. What if he had managed to grab one of the cop’s pistols in the struggle?
Let the police do their job. God knows it is hard enough.
Maybe if the courts didn’t insist on using the streets as their dumping ground for all manner of criminals regardless of the severity of the crimes committed the cops wouldn’t be put in the position of trying to control these endless violent confrontations that are part of their daily life.
When I was a kid on the prairies, I lived in a town about the size of Oliver. We had one policeman in town. He was responsible for everything. There was a one room jail in town that had wooden bars on its windows and an old Second World War siren on top if its steeple. The siren went off at 9 p.m. every night and that was when we kids knew we had to skedaddle home.
One night the cop put a drunk in the jail to sober up overnight. Well the jailbird pulled the wooden bar window out of its frame; escaped and went home to sleep it off. So when the cop got there in the morning the jail was empty.
The RCMP officer kept the town clean and we kids were scared of him. He kept the vagrants and undesirables that moved into town; moving out of town and on their way.
He kept the peace and we all went about our ordinary lives. But then again we used to put the bad people in jail. We didn’t put the police on an endless merry-go-round chasing criminals in a useless exercise of futility.
There are too many well-meaning people out there that have no conception of the constant danger from unexpected events facing cops on a daily basis.
If cops get out of line then they need to be punished for it. We do want them to protect us don’t we? We need to let them do their job.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Social distancing is allowed on beach
Dear Editor:
Interesting group on your front page, enjoying the change in liquor laws, and it looks like they also believe COVID social distancing laws also do not apply on that beach (Herald, Page 1, June 4).
William Bradley Houston
Penticton