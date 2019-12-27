I’m not an economist, but my guess as to why the downtown Penticton Starbucks location is closing is because it doesn’t have a drive-thru.
- - -
Eric Trump is reportedly upset that his father’s seven-second cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” has been left on the cutting room floor by the CBC. Does he not have anything better to worry about? I would understand if the shaving scene from “Home Alone 1” was cut or when Marv and Harry slip on the ice and fall down the stairs. That would upset me because those scenes were genuinely funny.
- - -
Why do they always show “The Sound of Music” on network television over the holidays? It has nothing to do with Christmas.
- - -
I don’t know if it was the best movie of 2019, but the one I enjoyed the most was “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” It’s Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1969 and his rewriting of history with the Manson murders. Brad Pitt has never been better.
As for a movie of the decade, my journalistic bias would go with “Spotlight,” (about the Boston Globe reporters who brought down the Catholic church), but I’d have to pick “Room” with Brie Larsen and Vancouver child actor Jacob Tremblay. Even though you know what’s going to eventually happen, it’s still terrifying. And “Room” was a rare film where you think about it the next day, the next week and even the next month.
- - -
Not a lot of offices can say this but there was a 100% turnout at The Penticton Herald’s office Christmas party.
- - -
My apologies for anyone who was missed on our list of 2019 farewells (See: Page A3). We did put a tremendous amount of research into the piece.
- - -
My unofficial holiday tradition is listening to “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” by The Beatles at least once. I was given my first vinyl copy as a Christmas gift when I was 13. I was familiar with “Lucy,” because of Elton John’s cover and “When I’m Sixty-Four,” but I thought the rest of the album was so totally cool. And that was just the front cover at the sleeve.
By the time I got to the final chord of “A Day in the Life,” I realized it was a life-changing experience. How totally epic would have the album been if they had kept “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” and dropped “Good Morning, Good Morning” and “Fixing a Hole?”
- - -
With this being my final column before Jan. 1, I’d like to wish all of our readers, advertisers and friends a Happy New Year. I promise that 2020 is going to be a great year.
James Miller is the valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group.
