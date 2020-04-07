Life coaches teach that whenever you experience a major setback, at least three good things will happen because of it.
As Martha Stewart famously said, “If you’re handed lemons, make lemonade.”
In the months to come, there will inevitably be all kinds of examples about how society came back stronger following the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the bonuses will definitely be how elected bodies conduct business.
Today is the first-ever virtual meeting by Penticton City Council where everyone will speak to one another from the comfort of their own homes. Although the agenda is fairly light, it will be interesting to watch for the novelty value, more than anything.
In the future, is it really necessary to fly more than 300 members of Parliament, plus staff, to Ottawa to meet on The Hill? It would be far cheaper to keep everyone in their own riding. For MPs from the north and most of B.C., it’s a full-day of travel, just to get to Ottawa.
In the business world, people have discovered that you don’t necessarily need someone driving from Vernon and another from Oliver for a one-hour meeting in Penticton. Now that everyone is being forced to meet online, we’ve discovered a savings in mileage rates, lunches and wasted time. To drive from Vernon to Penticton is four hours of time wasted.
Once COVID-19 ends, this trend will stick, saving both money and time for all parties involved.
Places of worship and musicians have become creative, offering services online and impromptu concerts. (To show how creative people are, check out Joan Jett and the Blackhearts singing “Light of Day” or Barenaked Ladies performing “Lovers in a Dangerous Time,” with each member playing from a room in their house.)
Nothing beats face-to-face interaction, but COVID-19 is teaching us there are more practical options, ones which result in better productivity and at a reduced cost.
We are going to learn a lot from this crisis. Finding better ways for government and business to operate will be near the top of the list.