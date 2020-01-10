Today’s column is dedicated in memory of Neil Peart from Rush, the greatest and most-innovative drummer in rock-and-roll history.
- - -
I’ve had the first attempted mutiny during my two-year tenure as editor of The Kelowna Daily Courier by my staff.
The issue: parking passes.
- - -
My apologies if you catch a few more typos than usual today. The valley was hit Friday with a huge dump of snow and it pushed me back a few hours and several of my pages were rushed. What’s fun about managing a daily newspaper is that we have strict deadlines. That’s also an editor’s greatest challenge.
- - -
Milo hates being “out-cuted” by another dog, but unfortunately he’s met our match in our Penticton
office. Penny Brown-Alvord, who works as a classified clerk, has a 12-week-old pomeranian mix, Jillie. She’s so tiny, she fits in the palm of my hand. You would swear she’s a cat. Milo’s not impressed. He’s not mean, he just ignores her.
- - -
Thanks to the dozen or so Okanagan Weekend readers who shared their list of 10 favourite movies of the past decade (2010-2019) on Page C5. There were a lot of great picks. Hopefully it will inspire you to see some of these movies that you may have missed. I was surprised, however, that nobody picked “Cats.”
- - -
There is lawsuit on the books by a former employee of the South Okanagan Events Centre who claims a “toxic environment” in papers filed this week in B.C. Supreme Court.
Having only read the claims made in his lawsuit (which are public record) and without knowing any of the details, I can say from my own recollection, I’ve never had a bad
experience at the SOEC, Memorial Arena or Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in the 12 years I’ve lived in the Okanagan. I’m around there a lot and, for me, it has all been positive.
- - -
The Academy Award nominations will be announced early Monday morning. As an Oscar buff, I enjoy the nomination announcements more than the actual awards because each category recognizes five and not one. It’s an honour to be nominated.
- - -
Run, don’t walk, to see “1917.” The war epic is as good as they say. It should be up for best picture when the nominations are announced Monday. With that said, my pick for best picture of 2019 remains “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
- - -
I’m considering Australia as my next vacation destination. Lost in the coverage of saving the animals and devastation of an entire continent is the fact their tourism economy is crippled. Most of the regions hit by fires are tourist meccas. I’m not trivializing the emphasis of the coverage, many don’t realize the livelihoods of so many people are also in danger.
Thank you Greg Perry for your beautiful cartoon today.
- - -
Hockey fans, in case you haven’t heard, the Memorial Cup will make an appearance Saturday sometime between 1-3 p.m. at the outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park. The Cup will again be on display Sunday at a free skating event at Prospera Place between 1-3:30 p.m.
