Suddenly, it’s 2012 again.
To offset what’s expected to be a $5 million shortfall caused by the COVID pandemic, Penticton City Council appears willing to give serious consideration to charging for parking at such tourist-friendly locations as Skaha Lake Park, the South Okanagan Events Centre, the LocoLanding parking lot and along Lakeshore Drive.
It could generate upwards of $800,000 in much-needed revenue. If the City has ever wanted to put parking meters in, now is the time to do it because it's hard to argue with the economic damage that COVID has done.
There are definite advantages that go beyond generating revenue. With paid parking, there’s a better chance of finding a spot to park, it encourages carpooling, walking and going green and it’s safer for pedestrians because technically there will be fewer cars on the road. At present, some people will hog a stall for six to eight hours.
The flipside to paid parking is obvious. People hate it. They really hate it.
Ask anyone who has visited White Rock lately, the paid parking capital of B.C.
Comparatively, Penticton is one of the most inconsistent cities when it comes to public parking. On some streets it’s free, but go over one block and you have to pay. They charge to park at concerts at the SOEC, but not junior hockey.
Another misunderstanding is parking at malls and shopping centres is free. Yes and no. It’s built into the price each tennant pays for snow removal, paving, etc. The store then passes that cost along to the consumer. Few people see it that way.
Ordinarily, this idea would be worthy of consideration. But, it has been talked about and debated by other councils, most recently as 2016 when the public overwhelming gave their elected officials a thumb’s down. There were protests, petitions and an avalanche of letters to the editor.
Prior to that time, an expensive consultant was hired in the early 2000s, but nothing changed. Has that consultant’s report been read by anyone?
The other option is hiking taxes because, not to sound cruel, the City did not trim enough non-essential services at the start of the pandemic.
What will end up happening is a huge amount of time and resources will be spent on exploring the possibilities of paid parking but, in the end, it will remain status quo.
The City is best to just drop the idea now.
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca