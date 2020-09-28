South Okanagan needs 24-hour pet care clinic
Dear Editor:
Penticton needs an emergency pet clinic for animal emergencies after hours, on weekends and holidays.
At the moment, pet owners from Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton and Summerland have to drive their sick and injured pets to Kelowna. An hour with a pet in distress is both torture for the owner and the pet.
Pets are part of our families and show unconditional love and because we don’t have an after-hours clinic in Penticton, we are unable to tend to their needs in a timely manner.
Would it be possible for our veterinarians to have an “on-call” clinic in Penticton? I am sure every pet owner would welcome this service.
Jan Johnson
Penticton
5-minute misconduct for Horgan, NDP
Dear Editor:
Calling a provincial election now?
Piling on.
Penalty kick.
Out of bounds.
Foot fault.
Cross checking.
Personal foul.
Unsportsmanlike like conduct.
You’re out!
Janet McIver
Penticton
Liberals, Greens were cooperative
Dear Editor:
So in spite rising COVID-19 numbers, Prmier John Horgan and the NDP decided we needed more reasons to gather and potentially spread the virus by calling an unnecessary provincial election.
Why would he put citizens of B.C. at risk if this virus is so deadly and easily spread? The answer is easy. Horgan is willing to put people at risk for a simple power grab. Polls show that a majority of B.C. residents are happy with the government’s response.
What the poll doesn’t show is that the response was an all-party response with all parties working together for the benefit of British Columbians.
Dr. Bonnie Henry became a media star with her calm, kind and caring approach exhorting us to social distance, wear masks and be kind by not spreading the virus. Meanwhile, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Horgan basked in her glow accepting credit from an non-political employee of the province who would have had the same approach with any party in power.
While Dix occasionally mentioned the participation of all parties, it was mostly ignored. So aside from a power grab, what else? Well, COVID-19 fatigue has set in. The media which raised Dr. Bonnie to superstar status has finally started to do their jobs. The response from the government is now under question and what went right and what went wrong will come out.
The unprecedented spending will start to be scrutinized and the bills will start to come in. This would have unfolded over this next 12 months before the scheduled election. The Liberals and Greens could have brought the government down and triggered an election any time. They didn’t and, in fact, were willing to work together to see us through this unprecedented challenge. Please think before you vote!
Andy Richards
Summerland
NDP pimping for the federal Liberals
Dear Editor:
Let’s start an investigation.
The gears on political sprockets turn in different ways with the federal NDP/ Liberal coalition that no one asked for in the 2019 election.
We need to define the word “prostitute” as the unworthy or corrupt use of one’s talents for the sake of financial gain. And so far, it applies to the federal NDP and our very-own MP Richard Cannings.
Why? And how?
For one thing, Cannings and his boss Jagmeet Singh have had to have been in backroom deals with Justin Trudeau and his ilk ever since Parliament was prorogued. While Cannings was out on a bike ride pretending to consult with people, get a more feminine workplace and create Facebook posts on caterpillars, I say they were actually conspiring to spend even more, make government bigger and continue to shut down our “gig” economy.
Now, let’s define “pimp” as someone who controls prostitutes and arranges things for them, taking part of their voter base in return. Isn’t that what Trudeau has done? Mainstream media report that people will get paid sick leave just because they have a cough.
All based on a coalition with the NDP.
Isn’t the truth that the NDP have become prostitutes and basically pimped themselves to Trudeau for some temporary financial gains that they hope to make permanent?
How does that help our economy?
Maybe Mr. Cannings can shed some light on who was really meeting with who while Parliament was prorogued, share his emails and the conversations he’s had with his fellow Parliamentarians since the beginning of September.
It’s critical that he, and others in the NDP, do that because it’s always best and never a reason not to do the public’s business in public.You know, the real discussions that lead to the news reports where they prostituted themselves to the pimp Trudeau.
Thought I’d keep this between us for now because Mr. Cannings needs a chance to tell his side of the story too.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Celebrating legacy of scouting movement
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the Penticton Herald for the opportunity to share stories about the 110 years that the Boy Scout movement has existed in the area. It culminated on Saturday, Sept. 19 when we had an official ribbon cutting at the Penticton Museum, showcasing their local Scouting history display. There was also an unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp to celebrate the 110 years, courtesy of the Penticton Stamp Club. His Worship, Mayor John Vassilaki presided over the ceremonies and shared some touching anecdotes about his time as a cub and scout in Penticton.
While the COVID pandemic cancelled a proposed three days of celebrations of scouting, we have shone the light on the ongoing project of safely archiving our history in our municipal museums. This is not just the history of scouting. Rather, it is the story of the people from Penticton who were and are still involved.
Our adult volunteers have not only contributed to scouting. Their community service extended to politics, community entertainment, service clubs, churches, library boards and many other organizations. They have been farmers, business leaders, professionals in medicine and law, police officers, firefighters, teachers and many other things.
When you visit the exhibit at the City of Penticton’s museum, you see only a tantalizing tip of what is now safely archived. While there are extensive artifact and photo collections, the strength of the archive is in the documents. For anyone whose family has been active in scouting in the Penticton area, the archives are a genealogist’s dream. So many names, dates and achievements. This project will continue throughout the South Okanagan as there are still many priceless items to be rediscovered in basements and attics.
The exhibit at the Penticton Museum will remain in place until late this winter. I encourage people to visit, and take the time to read the story boards throughout.
As a bonus, the museum has another intriguing seasonal display beside the scouting exhibit. All the more reason to acquaint yourself once again with your museum.
For those who have connections to Summerland, the museum there also has a fresh new scouting exhibit which will stay until late winter. This one is very different as it tells the story of scouting in Summerland.
Gerry Lamb
Penticton
Bad humanity all featured on Page 1
Dear Editor:
Re: “SPCA steps in to stop hoarding,” “Sex assault suspect takes stand,” “Taxypayers ensuring relaxing retirement,” (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 26).
I was in disbelief to see the three worst examples of humanity all on the front page of the weekend edition of the Herald! What a sorry state of corrupt, selfish and abusive display of mankind we are subjected to which begs me to wonder why we seem powerless to correct these mistakes that God made when He created all the creatures of this earth.
Is it because we are gutless to stand up and demand that action be taken to get rid of these perfidious and obstinate parasites or are we being condemned to a life of misery watching these acts of injustice being shoved down our throats?
Why can someone who hoards animals in horrific conditions not be publicly named and then held accountable?
Why can’t physically abusive sexual perverts be eliminated from this earth as what good do they provide to society? (Accusations of the accused in Saturday’s story have not yet been proven in court.)
What examples of a peaceful, criminal free and livable income for the citizens of this country has any politician actually established other than for their own selfish interests and then expect the taxpayers to continue to support them during a retirement that, in my opinion, they haven’t come close to earning?
If there ever was a reason to think in terms of a revolution, I think these three examples are only the tip of the iceberg.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Thanks community for your generosity
Dear Editor:
I write in celebration of the generosity of South Okanagan communities. Over the course of pandemic closures this spring, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre faced serious financial struggle. As did many.
For us, the crisis was a result of reduced billing for treatment, reduced parent fees and cancellation of fundraising events. We were worried. And then our communities — both individuals and businesses — came to the rescue.
The South Okanagan has a history of supporting children. In 1996, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre was built beside Penticton Regional Hospital as a result of this support. Today, our centre which provides clinical developmental treatment, family support and early childhood programming, sees over 1,600 children annually.
The gravity of a fragile and dated provincial funding model leading to treatment waiting lists for children with diagnosed developmental challenges is a topic for another day. We will continue to address those obstacles. This letter is to voice our profound gratitude for the generosity and kindness shown to OSNS by so many community minded people and groups.
It is the priority of OSNS to provide children — especially those who are vulnerable — with the best start in life. On behalf of our team, our board of directors, and especially our children, thank you to the many people who helped us keep our Centre in place. In a world that currently seems beset with divisive issues, the collective support of children is surely a reason to feel hopeful.
Manisha Willms
Executive Director, OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre
Not all scholars are learners
Dear Editor:
Whatever happened to words like “education,” “students,” “teaching,” “studying?”
When, and why did there get to be a general agreement among those in charge to use only the apparently addictive words: “learning,” “learners?”
CBC Radio: “in class learning;” why not in-class teaching? There can be little learning without teaching somewhere along the line, even digitally.
Also, think of mathematics, for example: how many “learners” traditionally have not learned much at all in that area. Not all scholars are learners.
Is it somehow hoped that changing nomenclature will change outcomes?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Calling an election now makes sense
Dear Editor:
After listening to people all over B.C. lamenting about having an election, and putting the blame on Premier John Horgan, I am disappointed in our citizens.
The NDP and Greens had an agreement to jointly lead in the B.C. legislature, but their pact was tenuous after the departure of Andrew Weaver as Green leader.
With a new Green leader recently chosen, two independent seats, and an open seat in the Liberal caucus needing a byelection, an election was inevitable whether we wanted one or not during the pandemic.
The premier should be lauded for his leadership in dealing with the coronavirus. We should be proud of his team (and Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix) as we are the envy of everyone around the world.
The premier’s approval ratings are the direct result of how we are today, and I am grateful. Their actions have saved many lives. Angry voting is detrimental to our province, and debilitating emotions have to be put aside on Oct. 24. Not voting is apathetic and even worse.
With longer advanced polls and mail-in ballots, there is no excuse to not vote.
Mur Meadows
Victoria