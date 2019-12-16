Ambitious plans proving costly
Dear editor:
I was interested to read Summerland Mayor Toni Boot’s column (Herald, Opinion, Dec. 12).
I noted the proposed yearly increases of 5% to water rates, 3.5% to sewer rates each year for five years and 4.4% to electrical rates for 2020. According to my math, that will mean I will be paying more than 18% more for water and sewer by 2025 plus unknown increases to electrical rates.
These increases do not include any increases in our property tax or any operating budget increases. I understand that infrastructure has to be maintained but can the large number of Summerland residents who are pensioners, afford such significant increases?
Pensions will not increase at these levels resulting in a reduction in the standard of living for residents. Mayor Boot indicates that there are many utility capital projects scheduled for 2020, plus we know this council has aggressive plans for their four years. Are there too many plans and projects perhaps?
We elect our leaders with the expectations that they will live within the means of residents and hold them to account at the ballot box. There have been several instances of municipalities floating massive tax increases only to back off with public pressure.
Kind of makes you wonder what is discussed at the UBCM meetings.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Obirek lawsuit just doesn’t make sense
Dear editor:
Re: “RDOS director sued for harassment, abuse,” Herald, A3, Dec. 13).
A public engagement consultant, Gregory David Rose, alleges in a lawsuit that he was subjected to “verbally abusive, harassing and threatening” behaviour by Area D Director Ron Obirek while working for the regional government.
Those of us who have witnessed
first-hand Director Obirek’s long-standing commitment to exemplary public service find the alleged abusive behaviour to be
inconsistent with his true character.
Armed with a razor-sharp, inquisitive-driven intellect and impeccable personal integrity, Ron is the consummate elected official. His demanding legal training and lunch-pail work ethic equip him to comprehend and address complex public issues with rigour and skill.
Throughout, his oft-expressed overarching aim is to serve in the best interests of his clients, namely, RDOS in general and Area D constituents in particular whose hard-earned tax dollars he has vowed to be spent wisely.
It is in the dogged pursuit of this laudatory commitment where, I would surmise, Director Obirek may well have cross-examined the consultant in-depth and unjustifiably raised his ire.
During my 40-year career in cancer research in five countries on three continents, I’ve had occasion to consult for numerous cancer societies and institutes– Canadian Cancer Society, US National Cancer Institute, Cancer Research UK, Singapore Health Services Pte. Ltd., King Faisal Specialist Hospital and BC Cancer, to name a few.
In each case, I fully expected to be interrogated by the responsible officials to explain the basis for my recommendations. After all, knowledgeable consultants can demand premium remuneration for their expertise and clients have every right, in fact, a duty, to hold them fully accountable for the services rendered.
By so doing, discussions can become animated when the consultant’s toes are being held uncomfortably close to the fire. In the case noted above, I have every reason to believe Director Obirek conducted himself with the utmost professionalism, and that his behaviour, in fulfilling his elected duty, could not be interpreted in any reasonable way as being verbally abusive to the paid consultant.
Malcolm Paterson
Penticton
Scheer conditioned to accept freebies
Dear editor:
A little bloodletting can be a good thing for taxpayers.
If the knives hadn’t been out for Scheer we never would have found out that party donations were being used to fund private schooling for four of his five children.
Harper sent his kids to public school. Ditto for Trudeau.
Scheer was ruined before he became the leader of the Conservative party.
He was Speaker for six years before he became the leader of the Conservatives. (The Speaker’s salary was $247,500 in 2019.)
Additionally the Speaker gets a personal car and a driver; a luxurious apartment on Parliament Hill with private dining and a housekeeper (rent allowance of $3,000). A personal staff of 10.
The Speaker's office space is spread across two floors, including a beautiful wood-panelled room and a marble-walled bathroom His office budget is $1 million ($170,048 for hospitality expenses). But the real perk is known as “The Farm.”
It’s the official residence of the Speaker of the House and was once the 19th Century estate belonging to former prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King. It’s nestled in the Gatineau Hills at Kingsmere, near Ottawa in Chelsea, Que.
Why wouldn’t Scheer think he is entitled to receive his children’s private schooling for free? He lives in an unreal world.
We saw it many times during the election campaign. Sheer waffled with the truth; everything from dual citizenship to fudging on his educational qualifications. He was unable to support Canadian values that the majority of Conservative members and the party itself had put to rest. He was conflicted and unable to separate his personal values from the values the party had resolved years ago. He was poor at decision-making and it cost Conservatives the election. He couldn’t even make the decision to resign when needed and had to be pushed.
Years ago the argument in favour of raising the salary levels of MPs was that “we” would get a better class of people running for office. That would have been fine with free votes and the responsibility that goes with it. But political parties won’t allow that. All parties in Parliament have party whips that keep everyone in line.
A good example of this was in the Jody Wilson-Raybould case. Even cabinet ministers are not exempt when the Prime Minister cracks the whip. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts completely. Change is needed.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
UK, U.S. leaders separated at birth?
Dear editor:
Is elected UK Conservative leader Boris Johnson really Donald Trump with a Boris hairdo?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Spooky occurrence defies explanation
Dear editor:
Do you believe? We were sitting at the kitchen table, having morning coffee and toast, my first wife and me.
I was reading the morning paper, looking at the latest letter from Mr. Barillaro and wishing that I could put words to paper as he does, everything was quiet.
I glanced over the top of the paper at my first wife. She was miles away in thought staring at her coffee, her hands clasped around the cup.
Then I noticed the center of the table. The carousel that usually had the salt and pepper on it, now sporting an Xmas decoration, was turning slowly around.
My wife broke from her trance and looked at the table, then the carousel stopped turning. I said, “What were you thinking of?”
She said, “I was thinking of Joyce, thinking about when we were last together at Xmas.”
(Joyce was my older sister, she died four years ago, my wife and she were best friends.)
Now me. I am not the slightest bit religious, and I hold no belief in anything at all, but I got shivers down my spine.
Even writing this letter I can re-feel the shivers.
Do you believe there is something else? Is communication from the afterlife even possible? Is our house haunted? Or am I finally losing it?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
