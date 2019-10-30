Rural voters left in the dust again
Dear editor:
Years ago, former governor Gary Locke in Washington State when asked how he felt about the divided east-versus-west vote in the state replied: I can see all the votes I need from right here.
This statement epitomizes what is wrong in Canada.
David Flater (Herald, Letters, Oct. 29) in his in-depth election analysis showed how the Liberals won the election. The breakdown of ridings is easy to understand when a pictorial map of election results is added. (Globe and Mail online.)
Flater said of 65 ridings with a population density greater than 2,500 people per square kilometre, the Conservatives won 0 and the Liberals took 54 ridings.
The pictorial map clearly shows that the Liberals kept power by concentrating on the rich urban vote in cities such as Toronto and other areas dependent on regular infusions of tax largess such as the Atlantic Provinces; the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. The urban vote essentially rules the country.
The vast rural land mass spoke loud and clear the majority voted for Conservatives; Bloc Quebecois and NDP.
The Liberals by concentrating on vote-rich urban areas that get regular infusions of tax largess at the expense of the rest of us has become a rump party; without the urban vote it would be toast.
Flater recommends the Conservatives basically concentrate on the Liberal vote buying formula. I disagree the lack of integrity displayed by the Liberals is essentially holding them hostage and dependent on urban voters that they must continue to feed.
Canada needs to be fixed.
The pictorial map shows small pockets of Liberal support in vote-rich areas for the most part. The Liberals have repeatedly and cynically held onto power for most years with their corrupt buy-the-votes formula.
That is why B.C. is languishing with little done to assist a dying forest industry and Alberta while supporting the rest of Canada with huge donations to the equalization program has little influence or importance with Liberal governments.
Today many Canadians want to reconstitute Canada. The election map shows B.C. is a province divided. The eastern half of the province is alienated from the vote rich western half of the province.
Elsewhere in Canada rural areas dependent on the grain and cattle industry; the oil industry are ignored. Governments need to wake up and begin acting in the best interests of all Canadians.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Bears here first, but we run show
Dear editor:
Recently there were five bears destroyed in Penticton after the conservation service made an informed and qualified assessment that the bears were a threat to the public.
As is standard after this and similar events, there is the suggestion from some that this action was immoral because we are in the bears’ backyard and not the opposite. I find this assertion both annoying and rather silly.
Last time I checked, humans were still at the top of the food chain due to our cognitive abilities. When a tiger finds a new valley and stays there, it is no longer the antelope or rabbits back yard. It now belongs to the tiger. There are no rights, wrongs, or morals involved. It’s the law of nature.
Humans are also a product of and part of nature. In the unlikely event we are not, I suspect the same logic would apply. Humans decide whether the bear lives or dies.
There is nothing wrong with that. Right?
Ralph Perrich
Penticton
Writer nails it on climate actions
Dear editor:
The letter titled, “Too selfish to fix climate change,” submitted by John Thompson (Herald, Oct. 30) hit the nail on the head.
John should try to unite with the 16-old-Swedish Greta Thunberg and clue her young brain into reality.
Without doing all John submitted, I believe changing the climate is just a pipe dream, but the future remains to be seen.
Many, many medical battles such as cancer are still being fought without any end in sight.
Many humans believe climate change is possible, yet years of conquering a fatal disease is not on the horizon?
Thank you, John, for telling it the way it really is.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
