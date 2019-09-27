The rise of mass DNA testing this decade has changed the way that family historians do research — and more controversially, has changed that way that police dig into cold cases.
The results from a DNA test can link you to distant relatives, and those relatives might have clues that will help you trace your own ancestry.
DNA has also revealed that some people don’t have the parents or grandparents they thought they did, although there is another side to that; DNA has helped many adoptees find their birth families.
In my own research, I have used DNA to confirm the name of my great-grandfather, a name that was lost in the mists of time or shrouded in the cloak of family denial.
A DNA test is simple to do: Buy a kit from one of a several testing companies; either spit into a tube or scrape the inside of your cheek; mail it off; wait a month or so. The results will reveal the names of people you match with, which can be trusted for three or four generations back, as well as estimates about your ethnic background, which need to be viewed with caution.
It’s the cousin matches that have the police excited. If the DNA found at a crime scene shows a link to someone who is researching family history, should the police be able to use that information?
The arrests of several people based on
genealogy-related DNA connections have created a stir in the genealogy community, with family historians saying that they do not want their research to be responsible for one of their cousins ending up in the slammer.
As a result, they have pulled some of their information from DNA websites, and refused to allow their results to help law enforcement.
I disagree. If the police come to my door and ask for my help in solving a serious crime, I will do what I can to help. My sympathy is with the victims of the crime, not with the evil-doers, even if those evil-doers are in my extended family.
Beyond that, helping the police in person takes a bit of time; if I let my DNA sample do the work, it will take none of my time. So sorry, Cousin Fred, you’re gonna get busted, thanks to me.
Part of my thinking might be fuelled by the fact that I already have a relative who has been found guilty of murder, and is serving 99 years in a state penitentiary. His case was not solved by DNA, though; he was the only suspect, the only one with a motive, and he has been found guilty in two trials.
My challenge now is to get him to do a DNA test for me. How willing do you think the Texas penitentiary officials will be when I ask for a spit sample from a prisoner, who is my mother’s second cousin? The answer: So far, not helpful at all.
Also driving my position on this is that my extended family has included murder victims as well. I know the pain that the crime can cause. The sooner people are brought to justice, the better for everyone.
Bear in mind that genealogical DNA evidence by itself is not enough to convict someone of a crime.
It merely points the police to a likely candidate; they still need to gather other evidence and do the tough slogging that is needed before the case goes to court.
In the meantime, DNA is rewriting the way we do family history research. It is opening doors that have been closed for decades, and is creating connections that we never would have expected.
As with law enforcement’s use of DNA tests, genealogists must still rely on conventional research – with church records, the census and so on – to make progress on their family trees.
Don’t be shy. When the family historian asks for some spit, give it to them. In the tube, I mean.
Dave Obee, the publisher of the Times Colonist in Victoria, will speak on DNA and other research methods at a seminar on Saturday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Tickets are $90 which includes all tax and light refreshments. They will be on sale at the door or in advance from The Herald at 250-492-4002.
