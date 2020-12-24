Churches should be open
Dear Editor:
I think most people including the non-churchgoers have prayed at one time or another for many different reasons. Now the stupid rules regarding the unknown virus has set out to challenge the God people believe in. To fine a place of worship at Christmas time is ridiculous.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Recovery benefit process complicated
Dear Editor:
I applied for the Recovery Benefit program and was fortunate enough to receive a request for further documentation, as did my even-more elderly inlaws and friends.
I have several degrees and my wife, thankfully is techno savvy. Together we located, scanned and transmitted copies of the requested documents (though only my name and not the name of my spouse appears on the utility bill) so we may be in trouble again.
However, I assure you my elderly relatives and friends will struggle to locate all the required documents and do not possess the required technical devices or the technical skills to respond even as unsuccessfully as I did.
How will the NDP government provide the necessary assistance to ensure the senior, the senile and the impoverished receive this entitlement?
Derek McGregor
Penticton
Safety concerns for Kaleden school
Dear Editor:
Re: Kaleden Elementary School traffic safety concerns.
We moved to Kaleden four years ago from Prince George and quickly noticed several traffic concerns in the area.
There is no slow-down zone on the highway, people are constantly crossing a double yellow line to turn into the Petro-Canada and now Doug’s Homestead as well, and careless drivers on many of the narrow streets.
However personally I feel, the most pressing issue for myself and many of the local families is our Kaleden Elementary School zone.
Our elementary school resides on one of the main streets in Kaleden. There are not only no sidewalks on either side of the road coming from both directions, there is also no crosswalk in the area.
I walk my child to school every morning and I am absolutely horrified by the narrowness of the road, the lack of sidewalks and the absence of any crosswalks for the students to ensure their safety.
With the heavy morning and afternoon traffic — including three different school buses — this area is an accident waiting to happen.
I know many of these concerns have been discussed in various letters to the editor and on the Kaleden Facebook page over the years.
I am not sure if it is the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, Okanagan Skaha School District 67 or the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that’s responsible for the area around the school.
I will be sending this letter to all of the above in order to ascertain who has responsibility for this dangerous situation and who can rectify it.
In a time when we need more physical activity and to be outdoors, I would like to know that my children will be safe to walk to school on their own in the coming years.
I think the students of Kaleden Elementary School deserve the same safety considerations as all the other schools in SD67 with sidewalks and crosswalks!
It should not take a tragedy to initiate action.
Taylor Hilchey
Kaleden
Christmas gift to others, wear a mask
Dear Editor:
The valuable free gifts of wearing the COVID-19 mask are remarkable and well worth reviewing.
The mask prevents passing on the deadly COVID-19 virus to others as coronavirus has stopped the world its tracks.
Worried in this uneasy historic moment about being here today, gone tomorrow or forgotten the day after?
Then wear a mask.
The mask is a peacemaker by muffling hurtful rhetoic and shouting, thus reducing stress, mental anguish, depression and heart failure.
Some say the mask improves their appearance, is smooch friendly (including pets) and creates a softness and warmth in quiet conversation with the eyes thus enhancing your romantic interludes. Try it, you'll like it.
The mask can save you a bundle in not requiring mouthwash. The savings could go to charity and a lottery ticket that could make you a millionaire which, of course, you would share with the needy.
You got trouble wearing your dentures, leave them in the shower soap dish and wear a mask.
In the future masks may become a part of our dress code and the savings in the reduction of makeup costs would provide a well-earned exotic vacation for hard- working women.
The value of masks might even be protected and enshrined in legislation and honored in portraits and sculptures across the world.
Those unable to recognize the value of wearing a mask may be well advised to make an appointment with their doctor.
However, there is one momentous historical event that is not fake news and can not be masked. The Christmas story’s message is “peace to men of goodwill and joy to the world” and included of course, are those who wear the mask.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Drivers need to respect pedestrians
Dear Editor:
Why do drivers not understand or remember the vital lesson they learned when first learning how to drive: unmarked crosswalks?
It doesn't matter if it's a two- or four-way crossing, a through road, or a semi-corner. If there's at least a single corner, take Laurier at Gordon for example, a pedestrian is allowed to cross.
The amount of times I've tried crossing the street at the above mentioned and I'm left standing in the middle of the road in a dangerous position because drivers refuse to stop is absolutely wrong.
I'm following the rules of the road. I'm not jaywalking. Yet, hundreds of drivers completely ignore a pedestrian in the middle of a very busy road should be illegal. There is no excuse for pedestrians, who are crossing at unmarked crosswalks, to be blatantly ignored by drivers.
This has to stop and it has to stop now.
Otherwise, one day, one or more fatalities may happen. When a pedestrian is hit, the excuse the driver will give is that the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the road and “I didn't see them,” when in reality they were crossing legally and the drivers were not paying attention to the unmarked crosswalks that are everywhere in Kelowna.
Greta Fader
Kelowna
O'Toole must not understand what really went on
Dear Editor:
Listening to Erin O’Toole explain himself over his “flippant remarks” about the Truth and Reconciliation Process delivered while addressing young Conservative party members at Toronto’s Ryerson University was not reassuring.
The media storm left O’Toole to justify that he was speaking against the cancel-culture and lefty-radicals; around Egerton Ryerson’s own legacy in helping shape the residential school system. Giving tips to young conservative on “how to win debates with Liberals” and the “woke crowd” over residential schools. “Shock the hell out of them,”
O’Toole suggested, by saying “initially the system was to provide education; but it became a horrible program that really hurt people.” This contrarian hair-splitting raises questions whether Conservatives really do understand what actually went on. The residential school system was genocide by forced assimilation, under a veneer of education, plain and simple. Recognizing this unpleasant truth is fundamental to our healing.
This is a frustrating topic for Conservatives; particularly for members drawn to former Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan’s racial overtones. O’Toole is charting his own great reset. Selling his party as a home for unionized worker, progressives in Quebec, oil and gas workers in the West, social conservatives and rural gun owners and working families, along with China hawks and fiscal conservatives; a grab-bag of populist appeal, but paints a confusing portrait of where Conservatives stand.
Tripling down on the carbon tax, Trudeau gives strong indications that climate will dominate the next election. A direct challenge to Conservative’s poor effort on the file, who seem more focused on rattling or humiliating the Liberals.
Conservatives make a big mistake assuming that Canadians don’t like Justin Trudeau as much as they do. Public opinion suggests the minority Liberals are leaning towards a majority government because of their handling of the pandemic, which for Canadians right now is the most important issue.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
COVID, Big White during times of joy
Dear Editor:
Honestly, it was just a matter of short time to hear about COVID up at Big White. I had discussed this possibility with a friend, three weeks ago. She has season passes at a ski hill, but I’m not sure why she chose this year.
When I read the article about the outbreak in the Dec. 15 edition of The Daily Courier, I was not even phased a tiny bit that this happened as so many people just go up there to party and not spread their joy so much, but to spread COVID.
What irks me most is the having to listen to the local radio stations downplay a serious situation.
Now the radio seems to disregard reporting on a party back in November which “maybe” two employees attended.
People need to feel safe. Bylaw needs to do its job by enforcing social distancing.
So many people and businesses are doing the right thing with strict safety measures so it pains me to see others not following the guidelines.
Nol Preen
Kelowna