There are days when I relax and take my dogs for their daily walk and enjoy our mild Okanagan weather. Sometimes I am too relaxed about my wandering journey and don't pay enough attention to what is around me. I recently had one of those days.
The early morning hours usually afford me empty streets and sidewalks, except for the odd eccentric walker like myself who begins the first walk of the day at about six. This morning in particular was a unique combination of a full moon, low clouds and fresh snow.
With all of these conditions, the morning, which is usually dark, was as bright as day, if not even better because of the fresh snow. It was also garbage day in my neck of the the woods, and as I cut down alleys and through parking lots to reach the field where the dogs could have a run, I realized my dogs were getting anxious.
They weren't doing their usual sniff and search, but pulled right up behind me into a perfect heel; a sign to me that they were afraid and expecting me to take the lead.
So I tossed my blase attitude – or should I say early morning stupor? – and began to look up and pay attention. And that is when I saw the raccoons.
Two of them were behind the garbage can, but came out from their scavenging to face me off and dare me to come near. I changed my route to avoid them, only to come across another one calmly crossing the street to check out the garbage in the next alley over. This one also stopped in mid-stride in the middle of the street to face me off and defy my approach.
So I changed my route again, going up a couple of blocks. As I walked up the street, two more raccoons were at the end of the alley and came out to defy me and the dogs to come near them and their bounty. Now I was changing my journey, not to the field but to see just how many raccoons were out looking for food in the early morning.
I had never noticed any of them before because of the dark mornings that had been hiding them. I decided to take advantage of this opportunity of being able to see from a good distance.
Just how many were around when I walked each day in the early hours? In a four-block area I came across 12 raccoons. My dogs never left my side, and I never got too brave to put any of us in danger.
We are inundated with raccoons. They are doing very well in Penticton, and they don't like us interfering with their territory. Every single raccoon I encountered turned to challenge me, took steps towards me and never showed any fear. Please be aware.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer of dogs and trainers who lives in Penticton
