We’re all for reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous population, but spending $175,000 to teach bureaucrats humility? Come on.
At its meeting last week, Penticton city council gave its blessing to an application for $25,000 from the UBCM Indigenous Cultural Safety & Cultural Humility Training grant program.
The application will actually be submitted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on behalf of it and six member municipalities, lifting the maximum possible award in this area to $175,000.
The grants, which are funded by the B.C. government and administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, are intended “to support eligible applicants to provide emergency management personnel with cultural safety and humility training in order to more effectively partner with and provide assistance to Indigenous communities during times of emergency,” according to the program application form.
Topics covered in training could include: the history and legacy of residential schools, Indigenous law, skills-based training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, human rights and anti-racism.
Intended learning outcomes could include: recognition of Indigenous peoples’ unique connection to the land and the concept of Indigenous worldviews and knowledge; identifying key historical events marking the history of Crown-Indigenous relations in Canada; recognizing the concept of inter-generational trauma and resiliency and how it affects contemporary Indigenous peoples; and improved individual and collective abilities to work effectively with Indigenous peoples.
While that’s all well and good, we’d prefer to see that kind of money spent managing an actual emergency or trying to prevent one, not putting a bunch of bureaucrats in a room to talk about feelings and receive a history lesson.
Anyone with the intellect and ability to hold a position in emergency planning surely also understands the tragic legacy left behind by Canada’s past dealings with First Nations.
We suspect the grant program has more to do with the province wanting to be seen to be responding to First Nations’ criticisms of how the B.C. Wildfire Services goes about its work on their traditional territories, which many First Nations are content to manage on their own.
Reconciliation requires more than simply funding grant programs. But if humility training is the order of the day, it should be reserved for the B.C. government bureaucrats who dream up such ways to spend taxpayers’ money.
- City editor Joe Fries