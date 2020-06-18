Negative aspects of the ideal lifestyle
Dear Editor:
Now that COVID 19 rules are somewhat relaxed for some people, at last, I wonder if families, and especially homemakers, will look back nostalgically to their recent times and conditions.
A few months ago, CBC television ran a series of look-back family lives from the 50s to the 90s. Mother worked very hard all day (and later!) but homes were cleaner and meals home-cooked.
Mother was able to look after her young ones, and had time to bake cookies to welcome school-children home. She had time to care for grandparents, whether live-in, or not, and to avoid the dogs having separation anxiety.
There was also all the time needed to do housework, possibly tend a garden and perhaps, most importantly, greet hubby after work with a nutritious home-cooked meal, (‘cause he was the only bread winner!)
Of course, we all know the negative aspects corresponding to this seemingly ideal lifestyle.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Racism could date back to the bible
Dear Editor:
The heated race issues we see on television probably originated in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve.
In later years, much of Africa’s population (also the creator’s children) were forced into the lucrative slave trade to the Americas by white Christians.
The African culture and family unit were destroyed. The seed was planted over time, cultivated with oppression and brutality by white Christians.
George Washington, the first president of the United States — a white Christian — owned over 300 slaves.
The messengers, though difficult at times as it has been, have fulfilled their mandate of bringing the good news of Christianity to all ends of the earth.
But not all receivers of the message find it easy to turn the other cheek and love their neighbour, especially if we’re the saints and they’re such experienced jerks.
The challenge, peace or pieces and the consequences.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Prefers print over broadcast news
Dear Editor:
With the coronavirus taking over most of the television news, it gets boring to watch to the point of driving one crackers during isolation.
This virus appears to carry different strokes for different folks, but taking no so-called precaution is absolutely ridiculous!
I don’t believe it’s yet been reported how many homeless or tent people have come down with the virus as they appear to live in unsanitary conditions with social distancing not even close.
The Global six o’clock news hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui is in need of a serious name change.
Perhaps “Retreat from Repeat,” all stale and breaking news that broke long before the 6 p.m. repeat broadcast.
I have the simple answer. Change the channel and read the morning Penticton Herald to get your daily fix... and with no commercials. Chris and Sophie take a break and apply for CERB, at last until your seating is re-arranged.
Pete and Repeat walked over a bridge, Pete fell off, into the water, who was left?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla