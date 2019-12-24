And “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
So the Christmas song goes. And it is, except when it isn’t.
Such was the conclusion drawn by singer, songwriter Greg Sczebel who I was privileged to hear last weekend. There’s not much worse than thinking you should be feeling a certain way and not having that feeling.
Most of us at least try to fake it for the sake of those around us who want and expect a merry Christmas, but it’s difficult when there is a stark disconnect between the merriment of the season and our own haunting reality.
There are numerous contributing factors to Christmas blues or depression. Perhaps one overarching label that can be hung over most of them is, “unmet expectations.”
The loss of loved ones, broken relationships, shattered dreams, financial setbacks or a myriad of other factors all weave together to drive a wedge between a Norman Rockwell portrait of a perfect Christmas and reality.
The question is, “Is it OK to feel down at Christmas or must we pretend?”
I am not a professional counselor by any stretch of anyone’s imagination.
Consequently, I hesitate to provide advice on something as personal as this. Yet deep inside I consistently balk at any suggestion that life is either/or; that I must either be openly miserable or live with the pretense that everything is okay.
I’ve become convinced that one of the best presents ever given is the beautiful little word, “AND.”
There can be grace and justice, truth and love, ambition and contentment. In this season, I believe it is important to note that there can also be sadness and joy.
Over the years, I have often encouraged people to not pretend that there isn’t an empty seat at the table. Acknowledge how much you miss the individual and take a moment to share positive memories of times you enjoyed with them. There is no need to pretend that you aren’t in a challenging season financially.
Acknowledge it and make a plan how to compensate. Investing the time to write meaningful letters of affirmation to loved ones is often a more appreciated gift than one more trinket anyway.
I am in no way suggesting a cover up or that you minimize your losses. Rather, I am suggesting that you can be honest about a hard season AND find reasons to celebrate at the same time.
Several years ago leadership guru Barry Johnson wrote a thought provoking little book called “Polarity Management.” In it, he made the case that some aspects of life are not problems that can be solved.
In those situations one needs to learn to live in the tension of the polarizing factors. Once you honestly admit that the tension exists, it’s power over you is eased.
I know of no more poignant example of this than the setting of the first Christmas. In the most challenging of times under the rule of a tyrant like Herod, the angels declared, “Peace on Earth.”
Were the problems denied? Definitely not.
Did the horrible challenges disappear? Not at all.
Yet, there was a way to find peace in the middle of all that turmoil.
So this Christmas, regardless how challenging your circumstances, I wish you all, moments of deep peace, joy and love.
