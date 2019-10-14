Former mayor endorses Cannings
Dear Editor:
This election we have the opportunity to elect a strong leader in the region. One who will advocate for us on the local issues that matter. Richard Cannings has proven himself to be that leader.
With knowledge and integrity, he has served us well over the past four years. In our riding, Richard is the only candidate with experience in the House of Commons, where he has earned a stellar reputation while serving on a variety of committees. His straightforward, fact-base approach and proven record of success with private member’s bills has earned the respect of all who know him, regardless of political affiliation.
Always available and interested in listening to constituents’ concerns, he’s honest, sincere and hard-working. Richard Cannings is clearly our best choice in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Garry Litke,
former Mayor of Penticton
Economics prof supports Liberals
Dear Editor:
Fifty years ago, I came to Canada as an idealistic, young professor of economics. Equality of opportunity was at the top of my list of ideals.Why? Because in a competitive market-oriented society justice requires it. I discovered that Canada was much closer to this ideal than was the U.S., the country of my birth.
Fifty years later, I am an idealistic, retired professor of economics. I still want to see a society in which all young people have an equal shot at making a good life for themselves. Although Canada can be proud of its record on equality of opportunity, much remains to be done, particularly for Indigenous Peoples.
And, in the last four years, the Liberal government has made substantial progress.
• The Canada Child Benefit lifted nearly 300,000 children out of poverty.
• Under the Liberals, more than one million new jobs have been created, and the unemployment rate is the lowest in 40 years.
• It created the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training program to help close the earnings and employment gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples.
• In the battle to maintain a habitable planet for future generations, the Liberal government has taken real action on
climate change, including putting a price on carbon emissions.
• It passed the Pay Equity Act, to create a regime of equal pay for work of equal value in the federal public and private sectors.
• It passed the Accessible Canada Act, which aims to help those with disabilities by creating a barrier-free Canada.
• It provided support for the LGBTQ2 Canadians, including federal legislation to protect trans rights and the first ever investments in LGBTQ2 service organizations.
We can trust the Liberals to work toward giving all young Canadians the opportunity to make good lives for themselves.
If equality of opportunity is your highest ideal, you need to vote Liberal, because the Liberal Party of Canada is the only progressive party with a realistic chance of winning. Stephen Fuhr will get my vote on Oct. 21.
Curt Eaton
Kelowna
Grateful to staff of Westview, PRH
Dear Editor:
I feel I need to share the experience my family shared recently at Penticton Regional Hospital.
On Oct. 17, my father, Rusty Smith, passed away surrounded by loving family at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Dad had been living at Westview Place since January 2018 after Parkinson’s made it no longer possible for him to live at home.
I cannot begin to describe how much our family appreciates the “extended family” we acquired when dad joined Westview Place.
The nurses, care aids and doctors at both Westview and Penticton Regional are supportive, loving, caring, and genuine in their concern for each person in their care.
Dad’s attendants at Westview came to see him daily after being transferred from Westview to Penticton Regional Hospital with aspiration pneumonia.
Although he often appeared unresponsive, Dad would open his eyes when Westview staff came to see him. Even when they weren’t working his extended family from Westview would come to check on him.
The nurses at the hospital made sure that the family staying with Dad were well taken care of too. They were amazing!
They anticipated our need for blankets, pillows, tissues and even brought a cot to the room for us to get some nap time.
Because of these amazing people, Dad passed away peacefully, comfortably, and surrounded by his loving family.
I cannot fully express the gratitude our family has for these wonderful caregivers.
Traci Penn
Surrey
So much to be thankful for
Dear Editor:
It’s the Thanksgiving weekend, and with election day looming, Canadians will be hard-pressed not to serve up some politics with their turkey and gravy. Hopefully, there also will be conversation on what we personally are thankful for.
Our house will be no exception (although it will be veggie loaf in place of the turkey, but that is a story for another day.) Predictably perhaps, I am thankful for family and friends, good health and a good year gone by.
Much more profoundly, I am thankful yet again to my parents for coming to Canada, and the sacrifices they made so that my siblings and I could build solid, hopeful lives here. I am grateful for the privilege of living in this phenomenal country, rich not only in resources, but in an incredible diversity of people from all places and all cultures, of which I am humbly reminded every time I attend a citizenship ceremony.
Of course, we have much to improve upon and many challenges, but we also have the means and an increasing desire to address them. I am thankful for the privilege to debate and argue openly, and to vote safely and fairly, (although the excessive rhetoric and personal attacks of some on others has been disturbing.)
Nonetheless, I am thankful to those who came before and worked tirelessly to bring about this privilege for all Canadians. We carry all of these gifts in earthen vessels, and it is easy to take them for granted, yet there are so many with whom we share this planet who can only dream of what we take as natural as breathing.
May each of us give thanks for and exercise our vote on Oct. 21, for we vote not only for ourselves, but also for all those around the world who do not yet have this privilege. Happy Thanksgiving!
Patricia Giannelia
Kelowna
Tobacco industry profits from death
Dear Editor:
In my view, the Liberals failed Canadians in legalizing cannabis.
Yes, I know prohibition doesn’t work, whereas adults and legislators of that era arguably didn’t think through their plans.
How much tax is there on cigarettes or similar products?
Has Justin Trudeau considered his culpability in profiting off of deadly cigarettes?
He doesn’t seem to even think about his image or political ads.
The CEOs of tobacco companies are guilty of crimes against humanity, yet they seem better protected than former Nazis.
The tobacco industry needs to be outlawed and forced into bankruptcy, the CEOs and all knowledgeable staff jailed after trial for crimes against humanity whether smokers or non-smokers.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Canadians didn’t want pro-rep
Dear Editor:
If someone who’s supposedly bad does a whole bunch of really good things, then just how bad could he really be?
For the past three years, the NDP has been howling about how the prime minister broke his promise on electoral reform. Well, it turned out to be undeliverable. He appointed an all-party panel to consult Canadians. The panel found no consensus, and the idea was dropped.
And, in hindsight, that was the right decision, because every time proportional representation is offered, Canadian voters turn it down, as they just did, again, right here in British Columbia.
So if the prime minister had forced it through Parliament, it would have been against the wishes of the majority of voters.
In the meantime, the Liberals managed to re-negotiate NAFTA, legalize cannabis (creating an entire new industry) and lift 300,000 children out of poverty with the Canada Child Benefit, to name just a few of many accomplishments.
Why don’t we look past all the noise about Justin Trudeau and focus on the positive changes he’s delivered.
Bob Nicholson
Penticton
Fuhr will support anti-vaping Act
Dear Editor:
Re: “School board could make vaping an election issue,” (Daily Courier, Oct. 9).
Vaping has clearly become a problem in our society. There are a number of federal government “Acts” to include a new “Tobacco and Vaping Products Act” that the government of Canada could use to better protect the public from this rapidly increasing habitual problem.
If re-elected, I would immediately raise the issue with the Minister of Health Canada to see which legislative tools could be swiftly enabled to better protect the public.
Stephen Fuhr CD
Kelowna-Lake Country
Who’s going to pay difference?
Dear Editor:
Be careful when you are voting. The federal government does not own or have any money. For example, when they are going to reduce cost of living, etc. by two per cent, and, guess what, who is going to pay for it? Wow, I think our federal taxes will increase by two per cent.
Art Basham
Peachland
Don’t deserve a second term
Dear Editor:
During their first term, the Justin Trudeau Liberals spent taxpayer money with abandon. In an effort to lower the large deficits, they incurred they relentlessly-pursued ways to raise taxes on already-burdened taxpayers, including targeting company stock options.
Stock options are a critical component of employee compensation for many companies, particularly in the high-tech sector. They reward employees for contributing to a company’s success, and they enable smaller, high-growth firms with limited funds to attract and retain much-needed talent from an increasingly competitive global pool.
Gains on exercised stock options are currently taxed, for good reason, at a favourable rate. Around the mid-1990s, there was a significant drain of skilled talent from Canada to the United States, particularly in the high-tech sector. At that time, after-tax compensation offered by U.S. companies was substantially higher than what was available in Canada; many talented Canadians left, never to return.
It was the well-regarded Finance Minister Paul Martin, under Jean Chrétien’s Liberal government no less, who astutely took action to lower stock option tax rates, which over time, along with other measures, successfully stemmed the exodus.
Despite this important history, Trudeau wasted no time trying to increase stock option tax rates. It was only after a sustained outcry from Canadian high-technology companies and venture capital firms that Trudeau’s finance minister Bill Morneau backed off. Those opposed to the plan correctly argued that it would (once again) disadvantage Canadian companies competing in the global marketplace.
But, no one should believe for a minute that the Liberals have shelved their plans. Liberal-friendly economists have been loudly banging the stock options tax drum. We are also well aware that the Liberals, especially Trudeau, pay no heed to opposing voices. When asked in 2016 if the Liberals would mount another assault on stock options, all Morneau would slyly offer is that “It’s not in our plan.”
There are now clear indications that he omitted the word “yet”.
The Liberal Party slogan this time around is “Choose Forward,” but that belies the truth. Based on 25 years of industry experience, it is my observation that the Liberals’ economic plan contains nothing more than stale, outdated ideas dressed up in catchy wording.
Canada will go backwards — not forwards. Add to that the never-ending scandals, lies, embarrassments, rampant budget deficits, and general incompetence, and it is clear that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals do not deserve a second term.
Nicholas Swart
Kelowna
Age, experience comparisons
Dear Editor:
We still hear comments that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is too young and does not have enough experience.
Here are some facts:
• Trudeau was born in 1971. Andrew Scheer was born in 1979.
• When Trudeau became prime minister, he was 44 years old. If Scheer wins the forthcoming election, he will be prime minister at age 40.
• Trudeau has worked outside politics. He only entered politics at the age of 36 in 2008.
• Apart from a short period doing (what we have just learned) is clerical work in an insurance office, Scheer has only worked in politics and was first elected in 2004.
• Scheer has no ministerial experience, although he was a member of the Conservative caucus for many years.
• Trudeau has four years experience as prime minister in which he had to deal with a number of complex issues. Some could have been handled better, for sure, and many were handled well.
• When things were looking particularly dark on NAFTA negotiations, Scheer urged the prime minister to come to an agreement (read: cave in) as a matter of urgency. In other words, he panicked. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trudeau held firm and gained some important concessions from Donald Trump.
• Trudeau had the good sense to recruit high-quality people like Finance Minsiter Bill Morneau and Freeland with broad experience of the real world. There is no obvious evidence of the same sort of vision from Scheer. We are going to be stuck with Pierre Poilievre, another career politician with no real world experience, and Lisa Raitt (a professional administrator) in the higher echelons of government.
Do we really want a very young prime minister that:
1. Has no experience and is supported by an inexperienced and unimpressive team;
2. Panics under pressure;
3. Is repeatedly “economical with the truth” (re: insurance qualifications, dual citizenship);
3. Knowingly uses tweets that are untrue.
4. Did not disclose his American citizenship until forced to. Note that until the renunciation process is complete, he is bound by an oath of allegiance to the United States.
Progressive-minded voters should vote Liberal (Stephen Fuhr, Connie Denesiuk or Mary Ann Murphy) to save us from the appalling prospect of a totally inexperienced leader who seems to be incapable of openness and transparency.
John Bailey
Kelowna
Some people are just plain mean
Dear Editor:
“Get out of the way before I hit you,” bellowed the woman in front of me.
I glanced at her out of the corner of my eye, but then ignored her and continued bagging my groceries. I was strangely calm while I gave her one of my infamous “Hagel Hate Stares,” which our family is known for.
However, the woman was unfazed and incidentally, was built like a brick, you know what kind of house, short and stout. Her cold, dead eyes bore into me; while her thin mop of fuzzy, ratty, long grey hair swirled wildly around her head, like Medusa’s.
Her Popeye-sized arms with big and calloused hairy hands, gripped the shopping cart handle. She looked as though she had done time in the big house, or bug house, maybe both.
I quickly considered my options of what to say and do, but there was a steaming locomotive standing menacingly behind that cart, and I did not feel like being mowed over and ending up as road kill. In the good old, younger days, I would have told her to make me move, and remarked about her being a member of the senior bovine family, but I bit my tongue.
My mind jolted back to the present, and I calmly continued packing my groceries and had just finished when she said in a deep sinister tone, “You better move your butt now, cuz I’m coming through.” I slowly moseyed to the other side to let her majesty go by and then told her that she was ignorant, as she rammed her cart past me, into the oncoming, foot-powered, cart traffic. She said nothing and kept going.
It was then that I heard a sigh of relief, and realized I had an audience, and dead silence followed. There was a man behind me to the right, a kindly-faced woman to my left, and two cashiers, all within earshot, and were standing perfectly still, frozen with fear, their mouths gaping open.
I don't know if I have become more Christian-like, more of a chicken, or more mature, but there was a time when all hell would have broken loose.
There is an old proverb which says “A man who holds his tongue saves his life.” Proverbs 13:3. Do believe I saved my hide that day, five years ago now, and safe to tell.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel
Kelowna
