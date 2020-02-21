SD67: Transparency has not been the order of the day
Dear Editor:
As a former elected member of the Board of School Trustees, School District 67, I have watched with dismay the developing details of budget problems in the district.
Oversight of the budget is not a huge job given the narrow parameters set down by the provincial government, but it does require that trustees keep their finger on the pulse, be fully informed and have regular communication with staff.
And yet here we are, with a surprising deficit far exceeding what is allowed under the board’s mandate, increasing numbers of parents upset about cuts to their children’s programs and spreading rumours of new cuts to come. Clearly, transparency has not been the order of the day and the deafening silence on the part of trustees is leading many to question their role.
The current trustees need to act with haste to regain the public’s faith. As staff continues to insist that there is nothing wrong while school funds are being earmarked to balance the budget, it suggests that communication has not been open and honest.
Trustees need to get to the bottom of this budgetary crisis and communicate the cause in an open and transparent manner at a public board meeting.
If the fault lies with staff, as appears to be the case, then steps must be taken immediately to remove this person or persons.
Furthermore, given the seriousness of this matter, trustees must come together as one to support the outcome and not allow the issue to degenerate into partisan bickering.
We all expect our trustees to stand tall and united in rooting out this problem or the failure to do so will surely be felt at the ballot box.
I don’t think the use of a forensic audit at unlimited cost is necessarily the way to go, unless the board of trustees find they are unable to move forward.
If memory serves me, around the time of the last election our sitting MLA Dan Ashton offered the services of a professional to look into the matter of district finances. This was rejected at the time for whatever reason, but now it would seem fitting to renew that request.
David Perry,
Former trustee
(2008 - 2011),
Penticton