Safe travel, but with commerce impacts
Dear Editor:
The MHABC represents the interests of the manufactured and modular housing industry in B.C. Our members sell, construct and transport these homes throughout the province.
We reference the article “RDOS grills transportation official” (Herald, Dec. 18) and the comments in that article pertaining to the installation of no-post rails. While the MHABC will always take the position that safety must be the paramount priority on all highways in B.C., our members are becoming concerned about the increasing preponderance of installation of these barriers on many B.C. highways.
These concerns arise because the installation of no-post rails also narrows the width of the highway lanes. This narrowing severely impacts the transport of wide loads. While our association focusses on the transport of homes, there are also many industry sectors that also transport wider loads.
The MHABC has asked the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to take into consideration the impacts of the broad-based installation of these barriers on commercial transport towards finding a balance between ensuring safe travel on B.C. highways and the impacts upon commerce.
Gord Rattray, Executive Director
Signed on behalf of the MHABC
Pitt Meadows
Disgraced Mountie now plays the victim
Dear Editor:
“Former Mountie jailed after Dziekanski taser death settlement,” (Herald, Jan. 16).
Imagine, this murder took place in 2007, now 14 years later and more tears from a guilty cop who is alive after killing an innocent man.
If the Mounties were consistent in their training, I ask why in H did they fabricate such an untrue story as to what happened ? Training failed to mention a possible candid camera may have the guilty in their sights.
The only thing consistent in the justice system is the amount of BS they tread in, when it comes to the untouchables.
Poor Kwesi Millington has suffered post- traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nervous shock, career advancement and other injuries
Welcome to the club Kwesi. I suffered a complete loss of childhood, growing up alone dealing with most of what you believe you have.
The difference in my case — I was a child that nobody to this day gives a damn about, so I made a life on my own.
I also had peace officer status for many years with no bang-bang attached to my hip as I dealt with some of the worst individuals that Canada had to offer.
It’s one helluva way for saying the Mountie always get their man, should add “one way or another.”
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
What the right-wing bubble truly believes
Dear Editor:
On Jan. 15, the Herald’s Letter of the Day was John Thompson’s latest bile-dump.
In it, he accuses the CBC of being in league with the Liberal minority government. He decries the CBC’s “slavish adherence to the norms of political correctness;” of “subliminal messaging of Liberal values” (my favourite).
And he gleefully reminds us that the hated Liberals “only got 33.1% of the vote.”
He probably can’t help himself. I’m sure his inbox is full of hateful messages from Michele Rempel and Erin O’Toole every day. But still…
Full disclosure: I worked for CBC News and Current Affairs for 21 years, through the governments of Trudeau Sr., Mulroney, Chretien, Martin and Harper. See the pattern? Liberal followed by Conservative followed by Liberal, etc..?
Never during my employment were we ever asked, ordered or urged to be sympathetic to any government’s policies or actions. In fact, the opposite was true; we were hyper-conscious of fairness and balance and expressly forbidden to express political opinions or allow personal bias into our writing or reporting..
I gather Mr. Thompson feels deprived because the CBC does not air daily updates on the Trumpist doings of Erin O’Toole (I love that he’s now the friend of working people.) But remember the 10 years Harper was in power (though he never topped 40% vote share)? When he was present on every newscast?
Does Mr. Thompson really believe the CBC would embrace the government in power knowing that in a few short years the opposition would inevitably come in seeking revenge?
The answer is yes. That’s what the right-wing bubble truly believes, along with the mistaken idea that Justin Trudeau is the root of all evil.
Bob Nicholson
Penticton
Question everything and learn something
Dear Editor:
With so much information at our fingertips we have become expert skimmers. What is that doing to us? It is steadily and methodically transforming the character of our culture?
Our current society has evolved into a culture of “instant information” and gratification. We are bombarded with a vast number of messages daily via social media, the news, television, and even flashing billboard signs aimed at gratifying our senses.
“We listen with unshakeable faith to the fatuous patter of carefully-trained and indoctrinated guides who have bogus statistics and mindless slogans endlessly intoned in them.” —Malcolm Muggeridge, English journalist
It involves effort, a lot of effort to question and to challenge what we read or are being told when we are so easily distracted by entertainments or diverted by consumerism.
Consider this, why do we vest all our beliefs in a single person or governing body? When we do, aren’t we creating a climate which amplifies and exaggerates that individual’s or group’s understanding of their authority?
How often in history have we seen this new-found authority lead to a greater concentration of power? It never seems to work out well for the general populace. Without any kind of objective or just reporting these governing bodies, in their greed and ambition, flood the world with untrue or incorrect assertions, blaming a crisis on a few isolated “fools” to provide an explanation of why such extreme measures have been necessary.
Doesn’t that make them misleaders’?
We have been lulled into complacency rather than being challenged. We tend to get swept up in the moment because we want easy answers. And, as we are creatures of habit, we allow these habits to take hold. Where has our independence, individuality, and integrity gone? Patience and persistence seem to have become a lost art.
Shouldn’t we be thinking more, reading more, learning more, teaching our children not only to read, but to question what they are reading and for that matter to question everything? Why do we continue to accept everything at face value?
We seem to forget how to form our own opinions. Euripides, an ancient Greek philosopher said: “Question everything, learn something.” Shouldn’t we?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Is there racism in our medical system?
Dear Editor:
This letter is addressed to everyone, but especially those in the medical community.
I would like to share with you an incident in my life, then ask you all a question.
Back in the 1970s, I was in my hometown of Edmonton on days off from my job as a chef on a survey boat. I started feeling really sick. I was too sick to drive so I asked a friend to take me to my doctor’s office. I do not remember every moment, but I do remember laying on his table and him palpating my abdomen and saying, “Can you get to the hospital? I am going to call ahead.”
My friend drove me to the hospital. What sticks in my memory is that upon arrival, they took me right to an operating room and removed my appendix, which was about to burst. Without that operation, I probably would not be writing this.
My question is this. If I were not white, even back then, would I have received the same lifesaving treatment? Today, if a Black or First Nation person presented themselves to an office or emergency ward would they receive the same treatment as me?
I have heard too many stories to the contrary and I am imploring all those in the health-care field to search their hearts and minds to see where they fit. There is no room for racism in our society.
Do not judge a patient by their colour or appearance. Do your job, treat the person with all your ability.
Gary Kuse
Penticton
Misinformation remark was misinformation
Dear Editor:
I must disagree with some recent comments by Blake Laven, Penticton’s director of development services.
Laven believes there is a lot of “misinformation” being circulated amongst locals. A 76-page citizen-authored report on this development proposal was issued to the City of Penticton (including Laven) on Nov. 1.
Other than a curt, “we are looking at it” from the City, there has been no communication that the report contains “misinformation.” Perhaps Laven could be called upon to elaborate on that.
Laven offers that this property is one of the few remaining sites where hillside development would be allowed, and that “it is not fair to say that (this development) would lead to unfettered development throughout the rest of the hillsides.”
I would remind Laven that I, and most others, do not oppose development of the site under its existing zoning as “country residential” which would permit only approximately 40 to 50 houses being constructed compared to the 324 in the current proposal.
I was at meeting with Canadian Horizons’ representative Nathan Hildebrand, where I requested that he provide assurances that CH would not attempt to develop any properties further to the north. He refused to give meeting attendees this assurance.
Ironically, two such properties are currently for sale, with advertising that alludes to “future subdivision development.”
Laven refers to the area as being important to “satisfy our housing needs.” Interestingly, the development was originally proposed to satisfy the City’s needs for “affordable housing.” This reference is nonsensical, and even Canadian Horizons has now recognized this and refers to “attainable housing” — a weak attempt to obfuscate that the proposed homes won’t be affordable to approximately 80% of Penticton’s residents.
Laven projects “hefty returns” for Penticton; however, it is likely those perceived benefits could be negated by additional infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with this development. Also, have financial risks similar to the lawsuits that followed recent development projects near Naramata been considered? Will Penticton residents pay the piper while Canadian Horizons enjoys hefty returns?
Looming traffic concerns exist, as Laven concedes. Health and environmental concerns also accompany this proposal. The enthusiasm with which he welcomes this project should be balanced with an assessment of all relevant factors in his next media interview.
Ian Hornby-Smith
Penticton
Have racoons scared our skunks away?
Dear Editor:
Skunks. Where have they gone? We had regular visits through our backyard 15 years ago. The smell was so strong and distinct.
Yesterday, I awoke to a scritch, scritch, scritch sound in the backyard. A large racoon in the early light was prowling on the frozen surface of the pool, probably looking for a drink. Maybe the racoons have chased the skunks from the neighbourhood.
Come to think of it, I still can smell the skunks, occasionally, usually on Friday or Saturday evening.
And it depends on the wind direction.
Glenn Noble-Hearle
Penticton
Biden, Democrats will destroy economy
Dear Editor:
So the alternative to Trump isn’t even in office yet and he’s already showing his disdain towards Canada by announcing that one of his first official acts will be to kill the Keystone XL pipeline.
Typical leftist Democrat maneuvering, destroying jobs on both sides of the border on a $7 billion project that’s more than 50% completed. Many contributors to this section including the actual Editor continue to suffer the severe effects of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) by showing how uneducated they really are.
Trump is what he is, but he was alway pro- business, pro-jobs. Now the cognitively impaired geriatric will show everyone how to destroy what’s left of a struggling economy in the middle of a pandemic by shutting it down. Disgusting!
Our illustrious leader Justin Trudeau already called Joe Biden and congratulated him on winning the election and apparently old Joe forgot that he told Justin “not to worry, Keystone is safe with me.”
Yeah right. It’s okay though, with all the money printing going on in the U.S., pretty good chance Biden is being set up as the fall guy for a real good ole fashioned financial, economic, health and political hurricane crisis.
Good luck America! You’ll need it with the Democrats in power.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Off Air Force One into Crowbar Towers
Dear Editor:
Unknowingly, Donald Trump is to initiate his own transfer of presidential power by stepping off Air Force One and into the people’s paddywagon and guested in Trump Crowbar Towers.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Did PM screw up on vaccine rollout?
Dear Editor:
U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden is increasing vaccination rate to 100 million over next 100 days. Canada will receive less vaccine. Why? Did our prime minister screw up?
He suddenly seems camera shy.
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Trump lied to people at inaugural address
Dear Editor:
The “American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” words uttered by the ineffectual president in his inaugural address of Jan. 20, 2017.
His first big lie to the American people and the start of a steady uninterrupted barrage of indisputable falsehoods.
Now look where you’re at Donald. Your remarkable fall from grace began the moment you rode the escalator down to begin your aimless attempt at governing.
Anyone with half a brain yearns for your departure into oblivion soon as possible.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Lame denunciation from prime minister
Dear Editor
Justin Trudeau’s denunciation of Donald Trump for “inciting” the riots in Washington, D.C., was so lame.
This was like saying bad things about a bully who is on the way out of town because there is no way the bully is going to come back and punch you in the face.
Mike Quigley
Vancouver