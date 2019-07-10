You get who you vote for
Dear editor:
The kind words, "clumsy, inept, insecure, dysfunctional and incompetent,” which the former British ambassador used to describe Self-Destruct, No-Trust Trump, whom the Americans selected as their president expose a poorly educated people with a badly flawed political system void of moral values.
Could this also be a reflection of Canada and the other democracies?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Ambassador was right on
Dear editor:
Everyone is entitled to an opinion, even if it is one that precludes reality.
Trump was “righteously elected.” Come on now give your head a shake. Trump may have accomplished a few things in two-and-a-half years, but you do not carry out greatness and at the same time carry on, as we are reminded nearly every day, like an “inept, clumsy, chaotic, insecure” whack job.
His only constant is incoherent blathering. He lacks any kind of a moral centre, in fact I would call him a moral leper.
One could go on ad-nauseam about his faults.
He lacks any redeeming features and the U.S., in fact the entire world, will much better off without his presence in the Oval Office.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Climate now an industry
Dear editor:
The sky is falling! The sky is falling! The province is about to burn! Drought level three! Get ready for smoky skies! Let your lawns burn! Flush only when needed!
Then, lo and behold, the climate changed.
Sorry, can’t use that term because the global warming lobby usurped it when they could no longer use “global warming” when the planet cooled for a few years.
So what really happened? The weather changed. It rained and cooled off.
I know that’s a radical concept because, after all, didn’t we just have two hot and dry fire-filled summers in a row? How could this summer not be the same?
June temperatures were above average and we know that weather always maintains its average. Right?
Now, I might not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but what I’ve noticed over the years is that weather and the climate changes. It always has and it always will.
So maybe, before you go out and buy that electric car or set up a wind turbine in your back yard, you may want to look at the information being served to you with a little skepticism.
Of course, you may become known as a climate change denier! For shame! The funny thing is there is no such thing!
You see, nobody denies that the climate changes. Always has and always will. Skeptics, however, may question whether a carbon tax is anything but a tax grab.
They may question whether switching from clean hydro power to wind and solar is really best for the environment.
Think about this. How many people are now gainfully employed in the climate change industry? Yes, industry. From scientists to lobbyists, fundraisers to social media creators to mention a few.
These people work for every level of government throughout every country and organization throughout the world.
They work for every lobby group looking to save any fish, animal, insect, forest, desert, grassland or body of water. Just think of how many people this entails.
I suspect there are many more employed in that industry than the energy industry. I’m sure some are passionate believers while some are simply working a job.
The next time some so-called environmentalist guru tells you this or that, look into them before you donate your hard-earned cash. There is nothing wrong with a little skepticism.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Real threat is humanity
Dear editor:
I'm tired of hearing a bunch of not to smart people ranting about global warming.
I understand that in 100 years the temperature will rise 4 or 5 C and that’s a bit of a pain. If you want to rant about a real disaster look at overpopulation.
Now you have something to rant about
Ralph Wand
Penticton
Poverty ahead of pipeline
Dear editor:
We live in a very screwed up world.
Lately, letters are surfacing to remind Canada that many Indigenous people are poorly educated and living in poverty. Whose fault is that?
Then I read that some Indigenous people are working on a plan to buy in or perhaps take over the Trans Mountain Stinky Slinky pipeline extension?
May I ask just where in H are these Indigenous people with huge pockets full of mega bucks when their people are stuck in poverty?
As for the homeless wanting the government (we taxpayers) to build free homes for them, that should come under the heading of wishful thinking.
Many people had or have it tough, but by hard work they overcome the hardship to see the light shining in the tunnel of hope/
No sympathy here, so get a job and join the human race instead of crying poor me.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Witch hunt on in Alberta
Dear editor:
Jason Kenney announces a McCarthy-like witch hunt into foreign environmental NGOs.
“For more than a decade” he says, “Alberta has been the target of a well-funded political propaganda campaign to defame our energy industry and land-lock our industry.”
Investigated tax returns verify Canadian environmental groups get most of their funds from Canadian sources. That global philanthropic NGOs help local activist groups around the world is part and parcel of globalization.
But, Kenney is not bothered when foreign oil-apologists like the infamous Koch brothers fund Canada’s Fraser Institute, the de facto source for all conservative reporting; as well as spending hundreds of million every year throughout North America promoting pipelines everywhere and a pickup truck in every driveway.
To use elected office to go after your enemies is common in the Trump White House, but here in Canada we are thought to be cut from a different cloth.
Kenney’s type of navel gazing would stop Canadians from contributing to human rights and environment groups around the world of which there is a strong tradition. But more importantly Canada’s oil industry is largely foreign owned, so whose benefit is Kenney most concerned about: Canada’s or big-oil?
Stephen Harper’s Bill C-51 expanded the surveillance powers of CSIS to include groups interfering in Canada’s financial stability; former justice minister Peter Mackay said “civil disobedience of all kinds is a threat and falls under this act.”
Our security services were obliged to act and report. Former environment minister Joe Oliver wrote a number of media articles describing environmentalists as a threat to national security. Harper gave the CRA extra funds to check tax returns of targeted environmental groups; even managed to convince some friendly Conservative senators to open a Senate hearing into foreign NGOs.
The result was nothing untoward was found, no pipeline was built and Harper’s gutting of the environmental review process led to further delay with last year’s court ruling against Trans Mountain.
Tutored by Harper, it is no surprise Kenney uses elected office for political vendettas; this is becoming a characteristic of the new conservative populist-right.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
