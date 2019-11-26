Freeland will have her hands full
Dear editor:
Tick-off. This adjective was frequently used by Trudeau and is appropriate in describing Chrystia Freeland's track record as foreign affairs minister.
She managed to tick off the Saudis, to tick off Russia, India, and Pakistan, to really tick off China.
Good luck, Chrystia, in your new role as intergovernmental affairs minister.
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Israel letter writer was wrong again
Dear editor:
Re: “Canada must break with U.S.,” Herald, Letters, Nov. 20
The Trump administration’s announcement on the reversal of U.S. policy regarding Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), is not a justification of the “illegal takeover of occupied Palestinian land by Israeli settlers” as letter writer Frank Martens disingenuously depicts it, but an acknowledgement of reality and the accurate application of international law.
Under international law, Israel and the Jewish people have legitimate claims to Judea and Samaria as this land was promised to the Jewish people at the San Remo Conference in 1920 which saw the establishment in British-mandate Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people. Israel liberated these areas from Jordanian occupation in 1967 following a defensive war. Accordingly, there never was a sovereign of these disputed lands.
Mr. Martens’ lengthy quote from the British Guardian which claims that Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria constitutes a “flagrant violation” of the Fourth Geneva Convention, is a complete misrepresentation and inaccurate application of the Convention.
Without resorting to simply copying and pasting someone else’s opinion, I will simply lay out the facts. Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which specifically deals with humanitarian protections for civilians in war zones, is limited to forcible transfers or deportations into or out of occupied territories.
No one, neither Israeli nor Palestinian, have been forcibly deported or transferred to these areas. Furthermore, as I explained the last time you completely misrepresented this issue, there is no element of international law that can be used to prohibit the voluntary return of individuals to the towns and villages from which they or their ancestors had been previously evicted by forcible means.
It is a fundamental principle in the laws of war and international law that at the end of a conflict, territory acquired during the conflict remains with the possessor, unless otherwise provided for by treaty.
Considering Israel liberated these lands in a defensive war, and no treaty has been concluded between Israel and the Palestinians, any consideration that these lands, which Jews are indigenous to, would ever be “judenrein” (free of Jews), is completely absurd.
Hopefully The Herald will come to realize that Mr. Martens is neither a lawyer, nor an expert in international law, and that his ongoing regurgitation of the misinformation he reads elsewhere, in no way benefits its readers’ understanding of matters as complex as the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Noah Lewis
HonestReporting Canada
Parks society needs new blood
Open letter to members of the Save Skaha and Protect Penticton Parks Society:
Many thanks to you for being there to "save" and "protect" Skaha and all Penticton's parks.
Although it has been and still remains my desire that our public park lands be "saved and "protected," I am sorry to say that I cannot continue on the board of directors of the Protect Penticton Parks Society.
Our public parks are very desirable places and are still very much "at risk."
Penticton still needs an advocacy group such as this has been. A presence and a voice to keep our park spaces in the public hands – protected, open, green, unencumbered, free to be accessed and enjoyed by all. A voice to restrict the putting of concrete, pavement and corporate structures and activities on public park land that prevent these rights and privileges.
Therefore I hope:
1. You members realize your importance in keeping this society operating.
2. You are aware and committed to the purpose for which this society was begun.
3. That at least five to seven dedicated people will set their names forward to be directors.
4. Be prepared for and attend this upcoming annual general meeting, Monday, Dec.16, 7 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
5. That there will be more communication and celebration throughout the year between members and the board, with at least two public gathering events so we stay in touch and strong.
I would love to hear from you. You can contact me at my personal email:
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
Plenty of housing available for some
Dear editor:
I guess I just don’t get it.
People complaining about housing shortage in Penticton? The weekly real estate flyer tells otherwise.
There are many homes listed for sale that suit the way of life and affordability for people from all walks of life. Low-income workers and the homeless is another story.
Perhaps it’s the high cost of housing that keeps even the high rollers away?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Gasoline retailers should give notice
Dear editor:
If fuel companies were required to post the fuel price increases two or three days in advance, it would help us, their customers to know when to fill up.
Ivan Coffin
Penticton
Need still growing for psych beds
Dear editor:
The BC Schizophrenia Society and the BC Psychiatric Association have released the study, “Need for Better Access to Acute Psychiatric Beds in British Columbia.
Timely access to psychiatric beds in acute care hospitals is an essential and critical service for people suffering from serious mental illness—sometimes with a concurrent substance use disorder and family members—who cannot safely or appropriately be treated as outpatients.
Good community services and resources for people with serious mental illness and families and caregivers are essential, but they are not enough.
Some people with serious mental illness must be involuntarily admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act, others voluntary seek hospital care to seek support for their increased inability to cope with their mental illness. Causes for both these situations include the potential of relapse, need for medication changes, or a change or increase in physical stressors that can cause psychiatric symptoms – which can include a complex concurrent substance use disorder.
Without access to hospital beds in psychiatry, serious harm can occur to the ill person and to those who care for them and about them.
Families seeking support from BCSS often tell us about the challenges they face in helping their loved one seek acute care because of the lack of beds available. This leads BCSS to seek support and changes leading towards an increased number of psychiatric beds. For more information contact the South Okanagan Mental Wellness Society at 250-493-7338.
Sharon Evans,
President, South Okanagan Mental Wellness Society
