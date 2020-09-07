Great job and thanks to City parks crew
Dear Editor:
In spite of staffing cuts, the parks workers have done an exceptional job of maintaining the things that make our city pretty. The boulevards at the north end, the downtown baskets, the playing fields and big parks are all in good shape and look lovely.
The small community parks, Granby Ave. and Warren Ave., are enjoyed by many. Thanks for the good work.
Lorna Dawkins
Penticton
Feds shouldn’t be offering sex advice
Dear Editor:
It seems that society has not only lost its moral compass because destructive and abusive behaviour is permitted to go unpunished or unchecked, but society seems to have lost its ability to reason.
We seem to be developing a “lemming-or- sheep mentality.” Has anyone paid much attention to the fact that the numbers are way down but the rules continue to increase? As Andy Richards said in his
letter (Herald, Sept. 1), we have fallen prey to government and media-fueled hysteria which has encouraged hypochondriac behaviour, even amongst the most analytical of us.
But the most ludicrous item to appear in recent news is the suggestion, by the federal health minister, that couples should wear masks during sex and avoid kissing to minimize or avoid contracting COVID-19.
I want to know if the federal health minister suggested that everyone jump off a cliff to avoid contracting COVID how many would do that too?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Derek Sloan refuses to compromise integrity
Dear Editor:
He, “the devil” wants to eradicate anything and everything that reminds people there is a God.
We have removed God from our government and our schools. We either reject His Son Jesus as our Saviour, or we compromise.
The bible puts it this way: that we believe in a form of Godliness but we deny God Himself. It’s called compromise. We refer to Canada as being a Judeo-Christian nation, a nation founded upon the God of the bible, old and new testament. That no longer resembles our nation.
The Conservative party has a man named Derek Sloan who is a genuine born-again Christian, loves Canada and who loves God. However, the promoters disliked him because he refused to compromise his integrity.
So now the party has a leader who is called a Conservative, but isn’t much different from Justin Trudeau. These types of men don’t care about our nation. They do and say whatever will get them elected. It’s called compromise. Canadians seem to love compromise.
If we don’t stand for something we fall for anything and everything.
Gary Young
Penticton
Tenants should get first dibs on buying
Dear Editor:
Re: “Losing her home for development,” by Muriel Heppner (Herald letters to the editor, Sept. 5).
I have been reading about the Central Mobile Home Park that was recently sold to a developer.
If we had government for the people, the sale should have first been offered to the owners in this park.
Arranged for a loan at the bank and paid by strata fees over a period of time like a mortgage.
If owners reject this option, that property can be sold.
Mike Polvere
Peachland