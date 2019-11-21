Crime trumps climate here
Dear editor:
Your Nov. 21 edition reports a double whammy for Penticton.
First there’s 19th place among the most crime-ridden Canadian cities, then there’s a pending climate emergency.
Mr. Nicholas Stulberg has put a proposal in front of council about declaring a climate emergency hereabouts and proposing action to deal with this.
It might be good for your readers to know just who Stulberg is, and what his credentials are concerning climate, the environment and the City. Is he a climate scientist or an environmental specialist, or a politician or activist with an agenda?
These are important things to know before devoting time and money to this issue. It would also be useful to know just how individuals qualify to appear before city council to present on various issues. If community safety is job one for Penticton, who gets to speak for that?
An emergency requires immediate action which often involves radical remedial measures being implemented on short notice. The first thing to be done is to verify that the situation actually is an emergency.
Judging by the federal government`s tepid response to their declaration of a climate emergency, we must conclude that there really isn`t a climate emergency in Canada. Imposing more taxes really isn’t a solution for any kind of emergency, except a political one.
Most residents would probably have difficulty identifying a climate emergency here. I watch my tomatoes for signs of radical change, and they look pretty consistent from year to year.
If Penticton really wants to go down this road, here’s a modest starter kit of ideas for consideration:
1. Establish carbon checkpoints on the entrances to Penticton on exits from Highway 97. Non-residents spending more than a day in Penticton would be charged a carbon disincentive tax of $100 per day.
2. Impose a per-capita $50 daily carbon suppression fee on Penticton hotels and campgrounds.
3. Close Penticton Airport.
4. Cease issuing building permits for any dwelling in excess of 1,200 square feet and prohibit developments beyond areas which are currently zoned residential.
5. Cut city vehicle fleets by 50% and invest heavily in transit expansion.
6. Pray this actually reduces global emissions.
The crime issue seems demonstrably more deserving of council’s attention than the climate. There are already fortress-like security cages around some back alley entrances downtown. Perhaps Third World-style walls topped by razor wire and broken glass will be next.
John Thompson
Kaleden
New traffic light welcome
Dear editor:
I want to thank whichever citizen, group or city department is responsible for getting a permanent light placed at Weyburn/Nelson and Main Street.
I have frequently used the pedestrian-controlled light that has been there for years and have had so many vehicles blow through on one of the four lanes. Pedestrians, which include school children, have had to stop and look for oncoming cars at each lane to ensure their safety even though the vehicles have a red light.
I have also observed that vehicles coming from Fairview Avenue and trying to cross Main Street are taking risks to clear the four lanes.
I know a permanent light is not a foolproof solution but I do believe that it will reduce the risks.
Michelle Weston
Penticton
Grannies thankful for Pub Night support
Dear editor:
Recently, the South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa held a Pub Night fundraiser at the Barking Parrot.
Many thanks are in order to all the people involved in making the event a great success.
Thank you to the Penticton Lakeside Resort and in particular the Barking Parrot, their manager Chris, and their terrific staff. What a great part of our community this hotel is. They are so generous in hosting events for so many organizations.
Thanks also to the Naramata Bench Wineries Association, Tightrope Winery, and Time Winery for your exceptional willingness to support our fundraising efforts.
There were also dozens of businesses from Summerland to OK Falls who also generous donations and we are truly grateful.
Thank you to the 150 people who purchased tickets and came to our Pub Night; we hope you had as much fun as we did! You helped us raise over $7,000.
Sandra Richardson was a great emcee and her personal experiences in Africa were inspiring to all of us.
The funds raised have been forwarded to the Stephen Lewis Foundation's Grandmother to Grandmother Campaign and will go to grassroots organizations that support African grandmothers with food, health care, school fees and school uniforms for their grandchildren, income-generating programs, counselling, social support, essential shelter, and other necessities.
Our group is entering its 14th year of fundraising and we are so grateful to every individual and every business who have made us so successful.
We sincerely thank you for your ongoing generosity!
South Okanagan Grandmothers For Africa
