Readers react to death projections
Dear editor:
Re: “Hundreds could die,” Herald, A1, March 13
What an irresponsible headline! At a time when we are experiencing what is arguably the most significant acute worldwide event in many years, people need to be provided with information and facts in a calm and trustworthy manner.
Joe Fries has taken numbers from multiple sources, some of which are only speculation, and manipulated them to create a news article which can only escalate fear and anxiety in an already nervous public.
This is not responsible, credible reporting but fearmongering.
Rob Swan
Oliver
Dear editor:
Your “crunching the numbers” article has to be the most irresponsible piece of journalism I have ever seen
Keith Danielson
Vernon
Dear editor:
Dr. Karin Goodison has stated in other media that the Penticton Herald was utterly irresponsible for using numbers made available regarding COVID-19 infection and mortality rates.
In case anyone has forgotten, Joe Fries did not pull these numbers out of thin air. They were made public by Dr. Goodison's colleagues.
Are we to take it that the other information they have been publishing regarding this epidemic is similarly exaggerated?
Bruce Vereshagen
Penticton Herald
Why is IH leaving us all in the dark?
Dear editor:
I am concerned about the secrecy with which Interior Health is operating regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
It was WestJet, not IH, that told us about the case from the March 10 flight. We know what is happening in all the provinces and in other health regions in the province except for our own health region.
This lack of information about cases or presumptive cases is what is causing panic and rumours to circulate almost as quickly as the virus itself.
It’s time for the B.C. government and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial public health officer to insist IH be transparent as well as front and centre about what is happening about the spread of COVID-19 in our region.
Remaining silent will only inflame panic and rumours.
Marilyn Strong
Kelowna
CPP also affected by protest losses
Dear editor:
Further to Mr. David Bond's excellent column (Herald, March 4) which pointed out most clearly that illegal protest groups should be held financially responsible for the losses imposed upon uninvolved firms, here’s one supplementary thought from the real world.
The estimated daily economic losses of up to $100 million hits us all.
While unrelated companies such as CN bear the direct brunt of financial loss, Canadians in general, at least those who work and pay into the CPP, lose out.
CPP owns shares in myriad companies on the behalf of all of us.
The more the companies lose – the more we all lose.
The next time any group of hotheads interrupt general commerce for their own selfish purpose, be sure to courteously thank them for your personal loss.
John Thomas
Okanagan Falls