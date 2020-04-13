Thanks for all the good news
Dear Editor:
Re: “All good news stories for Good Friday,” (Herald, April 10).
I have to write and express my appreciation for the all-good news stories this past Friday in your special edition.
I had written in a couple of years ago and suggested that we do this once a month. I love it and hope that it can be a regular occurrence, especially since we may not see our lives return to normal for quite some time.
I particularly enjoyed Paul Crossley’s joke; it made me laugh out loud. I also loved the column about Dr. Bonnie Henry by Jack Knox. There were a couple letters from prolific-letter-to-the-editor writers that were very positive. I knew you had it in you.
I would also like to stand up for our prime minister. I read and hear a lot of criticism directed at Justin Trudeau. As I write this, he is on the TV addressing us as he does every morning.
This is an unprecedented time for the whole world and he is doing the best job that he can for all of us. I am grateful to be Canadian and have him as our leader, especially compared to some other countries and their leaders (wink wink).
Thank you again for publishing such a wonderful good-news-only edition.
Heather Jackson
Okanagan Falls
Penticton Herald: the people’s paper
Dear Editor:
It truly gave me a pleasant jolt while reading the Penticton Herald’s special April 10, “All-good news stories for Good Friday.”
Let’s add another trainload or two of thank yous for all those who stay on the job to keep us informed and hopefully distanced from the coronavirus.
Taking a break from repetitiously reporting 24/7 on the coronavirus while isolated was getting close to overload on the bonkers’ needle.
It would be great if all reporting was done by professionals like Dr.Bonnie Henry and eliminated the people who know zip other than what the public has already heard.
Wash your hands again and again, keep your distance, help flatten the curve, obey what the experts say and don’t take the chance on becoming dead.
Yes, this unusual time is a good time to support the Penticton Herald along with all of the above mentioned, with enough thank yous to create wallpaper to cover and smother the ills of the entire world.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Take a sad song, and make it better
Dear Editor:
Re: “25 happiest songs,” by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, April 4).
Love ‘em all. Super songs great for “lock down therapy” but, Jude is saint of lost causes and I can’t see it as “happy.” But, such a great song with a chorus you can easily sing to. Hey, if Jude got Vladimir Putin up singing, it has something!
I would have included Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine” for hippity foot tapping. I feel OK.
Second has to be Small Faces’ “Lazy Sunday Afternoon” — got no time to worry, a great chorus over a pint. Things ain’t that bad!
How about dropping “Saturday in the Park” Chicago, I know that you would never do that as you love Chicago!
Good list.
Richard Spray
Penticton
We can begin shift off fossil fuels
Dear Editor:
In the face of these uncertain times, many of us are concerned about how our livelihoods will fare: between oil plummeting to under $5 and our local, community-owned shops closing for an indefinite period, we all share the concern of how long this will continue and what will we be facing when it’s over.
Despite the various federal and provincial relief packages that have been announced, many of us still have questions; will I be able to afford my rent or mortgage? Will my job still exist? Will our economy recover?
There are no guarantees right now and it’s scary. However, there is an opportunity here — for British Columbians and Canadians — to take this period and begin the shift off fossil fuels, LNG, and the mega-corporation. Right now is our chance to begin that transition. Canada is already behind many other countries (well behind the US, who leads the world with installed geothermal energy) in investing in alternative forms.
Instead of oil patch workers experiencing layoffs, we could be promoting skills training to geothermal exploration and drilling.
Instead of continuing with large construction camps, that are exacerbating the public safety risk, we can stimulate the economy by supporting locally-sourced energy products.
Instead of destroying more lands by clear-cutting for timber or new roads, workers could be involved in remediation work.
Micro-hydro, wind, sola and geothermal opportunities are plentiful in Canada and can well meet our energy demands. Additionally, our construction labourers have decades of work in basic retrofitting. Well-paying jobs exist.
The unravelling of the fossil fuel industry had already started a decade before COVID-19 hit us. It’s time to question how secure this industry — which includes LNG —truly is and how much longer those jobs will be here. It’s time to start building opportunities for new, sustainable jobs.
Tara Howse, Rossland
Len Ingram, Lake Country
Drug overdoses are killing people
Dear Editor:
I have been thinking about the letter from Richard Knight (Okanagan Weekend, March 28).
I too, agree that there are other things killing far more people each day than COVID-19. The one that really disturbs me is the number of people (about three each day in British Columbia) who die from drug overdoses, many caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, yet I have not heard of one single case where the person supplying such drugs has been charged with manslaughter or something more serious.
The real question is, “Have we become inured to the number of deaths from such things as drug overdoses, cancer, road accidents etc., or is it the potential (as averse to actual) number of deaths from the virus that is causing people and governments to react the way they have?”
There is an old saying, “Better the devil you do know than the one you don’t” and it seems to me that a lot of the actions that have been taken are the result of “unknown unknowns” to quote Donald Rumsfeld.
Brian Sutch
Vernon
Youth learning how to cook and garden
Dear Editor:
I think this virus has shown us how small our planet is. It has spread throughout the world because people are travelling and travelling mainly by air. We are truly global.
Things have changed enormously since the Second World War. The economy bounced back in the Fifties and continued unabated till now. Suddenly the economy is in dire straits, because everything is shut down. Every bit of the economy has been impacted.
Because people are staying home, the airline industry has really been impacted, with many planes grounded. This has effected the oil industry too with less traffic on land sea and air. One of the slogans during the Second World War was, “Is your journey really necessary?” That applies here now.
We still have the problem of climate change. Maybe it is time to really look at solar energy and wind power. With so many people losing their jobs, maybe there is an opportunity for work in those industries when this virus is finally over.
Everything will change and we will have to adapt to the change. We may not, in future, be able to rely totally on imported food. In the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, we will need to grow more food and become more self sufficient. We have the best land and, with greenhouses, could grow vegetables all year round. A generation of boomers and millennials have grown up relying totally on grocery stores, restaurants and fast-food outlets.They are now learning how to cook and will learn how to garden in the future.
We have no idea how long this virus will last. It could be many months or a year, so the slowdown will continue and we have to be patient, stay home and follow the rules. With our modern technology, we can keep in touch with friends and relations without leaving home.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
COVID multiplies the meth crisis
Dear Editor:
The meth crisis has always been very difficult. However, combined with COVID-19, we as a community need to report any activity that is suspicious.
The RCMP hasn’t stopped drug use being openly used in public view.
Being a retired social services worker, my opinion is the harm-reduction plan does not work.
The abstinence program Discovery House provides has a more-than-50% recovery rate.
Can B.C. Premier John Horgan provide the same statement?
Special thanks to all who are going beyond during this crisis.
Christopher Stote
Penticton
Find volunteers to help pick fruit
Dear Editor:
There’s tremendous concern for the safety of migrant farm labourers in the valley and whether there will be enough workers who can pick fruit. Just a thought.
We do have a large group of volunteers in the city for the Ironman race, so maybe they would like to pick fruit and grapes to help out our agricultural industry in the valley.
Sure, some that are not scared of heights and can pick fast. You could pay them, the ones that are not so good at picking, just pay by the barter system. That way, we get fresh fruit to eat and the grower gets the best quality of fruit that is picked.
No bruising of fruit as you are taking your time to be careful.
This program is up to the growers to set up.
James Readman
Penticton
Unfair policy on indexed pensions
Dear Editor:
Peter Maser’s “Time for Canada to quit monarchy” letter (Herald, April 9) gives me an opportunity to highlight a particularly glaring injustice that the UK foists on its colonies.
Those of us who worked part of our lives in Britain and paid into the pension system, do not qualify for indexed pensions. Our pensions are pegged at whatever rate was in effect at our retirement date. If we lived in the U.S., France or any number of other countries, our pensions would be fully indexed to the cost of living.
In Canada? Not so much.
Unbelievably, if we return to the UK for a month, we can apply to have the fully indexed rate paid for that month — then it’s back to colonial status again.
John Bubb
Summerland
Climate could benefit from crisis
Dear Editor:
Is it possible that the current global COVID-19 pandemic has occurred to bring about a solution to the climate change (global warming) crisis that we currently face?
The measures now being taken worldwide to stop the spread of the virus have resulted in an unprecedented reduction in carbon emissions.
When the world eventually gets back to some “new normal,” that new normal should, and probably will, result in much-lower emission levels than in the past.
That new level may be sustainable long-term without significant future global warming.
The global warming crisis over time arose out of a range of factors to include over consumption of goods and services by richer countries, senseless world conflict, and over population in many underdeveloped countries.
While the over-population is partly due to longer life spans, high birth rates in poorer countries that can not afford to feed their residents is a large factor. Many of these countries are endlessly engaged in senseless conflicts.
Resources dedicated to these conflicts contribute to carbon emissions, but produce nothing of value. In fact, this conflict destroys needed assets that must be rebuilt.
Over-consumption results from a rising standard of living and expectations in the richer, developed countries. What was considered wants in past generations has become needs in present societies.
One good that may come out of this “new normal” is that business and government may conduct their affairs differently resulting in less need to travel. This will result in less carbon emissions and congestion on travel routes in major cities.
Any change that the federal government could make to modify how it conducts its affairs in Parliament would be an improvement as it currently is totally ineffective and beyond hopeless.
Question Period in Parliament is conducted with less decorum than a well-run kindergarten class, and probably with less results.
Claude Bergman
Penticton