Many of the largest economic countries in the world, including Canada, who have the responsibility to be world leaders in addressing climate change, have failed miserably in meeting their Paris Agreement emission reduction commitments to date. This can only be considered a lack of political will. Emissions from the use of carbon fuels create climate change. This is the second column of three on this topic. The first covered coal, this covers natural gas and the last will cover oil.
Because natural gas (primarily methane – CH4) is the lowest source of GHG emissions of any of the carbon fuels, it is a much more complex issue to consider. The first consideration is that the primary use of natural gas is the heating of most public occupied buildings. This would exclude tropical areas where heating is not required. This is a major economic consideration in the northern hemisphere, and in the center of the major land masses away from the moderating effects of seas and oceans. The more remote areas in both location and elevation generally have very minor populations and therefore very little economic impact, and energy needs can be readily addressed by solar panels, and in some locations, by wind turbines. The easiest natural gas concern that I can address is the proposed development of liquid natural gas (LNG). More LNG would only be financially viable if there is increased demand for liquid natural gas in a market that will, over the longer run, be decreasing at a slower rate than other carbon fuels. Liquid natural gas requires additional energy and cost to produce, compressing the gas to a liquid, and any Increasing demand can readily be addressed more economically at a lower price by pipelines. The prime example is pipelines from Russia to China. I wonder if even existing LNG facilities will be profitable.in the longer term.
Most considerations on natural gas demands and hydrogen as a possible replacement are raised by the YouTube video on hydrogen pipelines by Maggie Hanna dated January 22, 2020. The possible considerations on the use of hydrogen replacing natural gas demand include:
- burning hydrogen produces only water vapor and no carbon footprint, and green hydrogen can be produced by electrolysis of water with green electricity.
- hydrogen can be used in existing local natural gas distribution systems (PET plastic – a polyethylene) in towns and cities. Edmonton is constructing a hydrogen subdivision.
- pure hydrogen cannot be used in existing carbon steel pipelines because it penetrates the steel and destroys the pipeline. Specialty pipelines can be constructed to carry pure hydrogen but at added expense.
- hydrogen has the potential to replace natural gas (and coal) in uses such as steel and cement.
- there is a proposed trial to inject hydrogen and oxygen into existing shut-in oil fields to produce more inexpensive hydrogen. I believe this pricing is based on blue hydrogen from oil refining. If based on green hydrogen and the produced hydrogen is still cheaper than conventional green hydrogen, this trial should be pursued.
In addition to the video, it is my understanding that natural gas could be used to produce required recyclable plastics, such as ethylene, and the remaining basic methane burned with direct carbon capture to produce green electricity. It is my opinion that suggestions that would extend the required reductions in carbon fuel productions, particularly oil, to meet the GHG reductions for meeting climate change emission targets should not be considered.
With these considerations and possibly others, natural gas production can be appropriately phased out during the required time frames.
Hopefully, Canada’s political will in addressing climate change will help inspire others to have the will to meet their emission targets appropriately and progressively. Because of recent entrant’s such as Turkey into the natural gas economy and because of the unique position of natural gas as the lowest CO2 emitting carbon fuel, this inspiration may be required.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton.