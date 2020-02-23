Interference isn’t helping
Dear Editor:
I’m responding to a letter from Mike Healey on the current impasse within the Wet’suwet’en First Nation over the Coastal Gaslink project (Courier/Herald, Feb. 20).
This is a clear illustration of environmental activists trying to derail yet another energy project under the guise of assisting First Nations.
This interference isn’t helping. This situation involves an internal power struggle within the Wet’suet’en between their elected leadership, who have approved this project and some of the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs who oppose it. Like it or lump it, elected band councils are recognized as the legitimate governance for First Nations under the Indian Act.
Although hereditary chiefs fulfill important advisory and cultural roles, they are not accountable for band decisions and operations, especially on fiscal matters.
This project has a long history which was marked by extensive and, by most accounts, exemplary consultations between the Wet’suet’en and primary stakeholders including Coastal Gaslink, the B.C. government, the majority of the Wet’suwet’en people and 20 other First Nations who are also on board and stand to benefit from it.
Even the ruling NDP/Green coalition seems to have ticked off all the right boxes. As distressing as it may be, First Things First Okanagan and other environmental organizations are not recognized stakeholders.
It’s not up to outsiders and their various agendas to interfere with the internal affairs of the Wet’suet’en or any other First Nation. That’s what indigenous self-determination is supposed to be about. If I was a Wet’suwet’en, I’d tell both the whities and the greenies to butt out of this.
This project needs to be sorted out by the Wet’suwet’en people on its own merits without being obfuscated by larger, long--term issues of global climate change or indigenous self-government and property rights.
It appears the majority of Wet’suwet’en people have decided in a democratic way that this project should proceed, and hopefully they can resolve their internal leadership dispute to confirm this decision.
The Wet’suwet’en and other associated First Nations will gain significantly from Coastal Gas Link and we should applaud this as a great move towards self-reliance and reducing their dependency on the rest of us.
I’m prompted to ask what suggestions Mr. Healey and his associates, and I suppose the hereditary chiefs, might have to offset the loss of substantial revenues which will flow to First Nations people from this project.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Adam Foote: a class guy
Dear Editor:
I agree with The Courier’s sports editor David Trifunov as not being a fan of firing Rocket’s coach, Adam Foote, but general manager Bruce Hamilton couldn’t fire 24 under-performing players.
Adam Foote was one of the best defensive defencemen in the NHL and certainly will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, one day.
Best wishes Adam for being such a classy guy. I followed your hockey career with interest. You were the epitome of what a defenceman should be.
On Tuesday, while I was scanning the New Jersey Devil’s scoresheet, in their surprising 4-3 (SO) win over the favoured playoff-bound Columbus Blue Jackets, I noted that the Devil’s second goal was scored by Nick Merkley (his first NHL goal). If this is the speedster, Merkley who, a few year’s ago, played so well for our Kelowna Rockets, then Nolan Foote’s rights have gone to a team that has a Kelowna Rocket playing for them and a possible mentor on how to break the ice with the organization’s personnel.
I wish new coach Kris Mallette all the best in this massive challenge to get this edition of our Kelowna Rockets up to speed to challenge our league’s top team and the top teams from the other Canadian major junior leagues for the right to capture the coveted Memorial Cup.
It will be a monumental task for Kelowna, as only the Rockets get to compete for Canada’s top major junior award based on the fact that the Cup will be contested in their building. Go Rockets, Go!
Leo (Puckshot) Jacques
Kelowna
Politicians are hypocrites
Dear Editor:
Finally! Relief is at hand!
Police in B.C. are doing something about protesters.
They arrested three protesters at our premier’s house. The protesters were arrested for causing mischief.
But as for causing problems for ordinary citizens by blockading railways, highways and ferries, thereby delaying the travels of thousands of people and costing those people untold amounts of money and time? That’s still OK.
Eco-radicals just gotta learn to abide by the rules.
Jim Farrell
Oak Bay
Please explain the difference
Dear Editor:
John Horgan has praised the police (acting without the backing of any court injunction) for helping the MLAs and legislature staff get into their place of work by clearing a way through the protesters.
If those same protesters are blocking a street or bridge preventing ordinary people from going about their business, Horgan said that someone (who?) needs to get a court injunction to authorize any action by the police against the protesters.
Horgan should explain the difference between these two situations — they seem identical to me.
Mike Day
Saanich
West Kelowna's voters should be the ones deciding
Dear Editor:
It has to be spring. West Kelowna city hall has thawed out and flowers will soon be blooming, before the nurseries. The increased warmth is due to “over-crowding.” And this increased temperature is stimulating the growth and thoughts of a new city hall, led by Paul Gipps, the new voice of city council.
It appears more time is being spent trying to find a means to execute an “end run” around voters for a new city hall without the voters consent. First it was Jim Zaffino trying to be creative, now it seems Gipps has arrived with trickery of his own.
The voters don’t matter, nor do our immediate concerns.
The myopic image and vision is getting a new city hall. A comfortable place with all the amenities necessary for council and staff. Will it improve efficiency? Not necessarily. And, if this can be done without voter support, all the better.
There is no mention of street upgrades, sidewalks, street lights and gutters in areas desperate for them.
No mention of saying goodbye to boil-water advisories, common-place these days. No, we pay our “flat-water fee” as levied by West Kelowna utility bills, then for safety sake we have to either boil or buy potable water for drinking. How much is your drinking water costing you?
No mention of increased basic RCMP enforcement of street laws and regulations in residential areas — mainly speeding vehicles. No, all that really needs fixing is city hall, “a new one would make ‘all’ things better.”
But for who?
I think it’s obvious.
I never supported a stand-alone Westbank-funded by the rest of us living on the Westside. That did get voted down and voters had a vote between amalgamation with the City of Kelowna, or fumble around establishing this brand new city of West Kelowna. A slight majority chose the West Kelowna route.
It is my belief history will clearly show we made a huge, costly mistake choosing this stand-alone empire. I believe had we amalgamated with the City of Kelowna, we quite possibly, would be better off today represented from a slate of people running for mayor and council from both sides of the lake.
What was chosen (by a very slim majority) is costing us. The new infrastructure required. The multiple boo-boos already made. The wine trail on Boucherie Road, as just as one example. Oh, and don’t forget the wages, pensions for our VIPs as they complete their apprenticeships.
Keep your wallet open folks.
David W. Kuhn
West Kelowna
Traffic issues in The Ponds
Dear Editor:
I have been a resident of The Ponds since 2011 and have watched the development and building of a number of new housing developments in The Ponds and Kettle Valley.
During the past nine years, the traffic into these areas continues to become more congested while not one inch of a new road has been built to handle the increase in residents and traffic.
Each road in and out of The Ponds and Kettle Valley are two lane roads — Gordon Drive and Lakeshore and elementary schools are on each road slowing traffic all school days to 30 km/h and increased congestion at drop-off and pick-up hours
I have been told by Mayor Colin Basran on a phone-in radio show that the congestion is a 40-minute problem and that I should leave for my appointments earlier to avoid the traffic issues
That is not an acceptable response nor a solution.
I understand there is a meeting to review the new housing proposal for The Ponds on Tuesday, Feb. 25. I am unable to attend, but by way of this letter, I am opposed to any new development in The Ponds or Kettle Valley until the road and traffic issues are addressed
These areas and roads cannot handle any more traffic
Lyle Shrigley
Kelowna
An ill-advised handshake
Dear Editor:
Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was interviewed at the Munich security conference (BBC-TV, Feb. 14).
He was laying on the charm to BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet about his trip with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to countries in Africa and the Persian Gulf, when she asked him about the PM shaking hands with the Iranian foreign minister, just a little earlier.
Doucet rightly pointed out that their overt friendliness sent the wrong message regarding Canadian citizens killed in the jet recently shot down by Iran near Tehran airport, and delays surrounding inspection of black boxes.
Champagne’s mood changed in a flash, as he did a swift change of footwear, and performed a tap-dance worthy of Fred Astaire. He wouldn’t say anything about the ill-advised handshake, during which he and the PM were pictured both grinning from ear to ear.
My mind drifted back three years, almost to the day, to another historic handshake involving Trudeau on Feb. 13, 2017.
I remember it clearly as it was my wife’s last birthday before she passed away, and together we watched the much-anticipated visit of Trudeau to the new U.S. president in the White House.
Media in Canada, and around the world, had been concentrating on the length of the president’s handshakes with heads of state who came calling after his inauguration. President Donald Trump was so different to his predecessors, causing speculation about silly trivialities like handshakes.
The PM gave as good as he got in that handshake exchange, but the inept White House press secretary referred to him as Joe Trudeau; of course, Canadian media jumped on that.
The PM was the darling of international media, who touted him as the photogenic progressive new leader of the free world, hyping him as the antithesis of the American president.
Returning from his latest controversy-laden foreign escapade, the golden boy is but a tarnished shadow of his former self, in the eyes of the global media. He’s even less considered at home, having chosen to ignore a dispute within a small Indigenous band in northern British Columbia over a natural gas pipeline.
That has now escalated to a major problem, with Canada’s shipping and commerce approaching a standstill as ports are closed and rail traffic blocked across the country. Groups of anarchists have jumped onto the pipeline protest bandwagon, and are now holding the reins.
Selfies, tap dancing and shaking hands won’t solve these problems.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Transparency has not been the order of the day
Dear Editor:
As a former elected member of the Board of School Trustees, School District 67, I have watched with dismay the developing details of budget problems in the district.
Oversight of the budget is not a huge job given the narrow parameters set down by the provincial government, but it does require that trustees keep their finger on the pulse, be fully informed and have regular communication with staff.
And yet here we are, with a surprising deficit far exceeding what is allowed under the board’s mandate, increasing numbers of parents upset about cuts to their children’s programs and spreading rumours of new cuts to come. Clearly, transparency has not been the order of the day and the deafening silence on the part of trustees is leading many to question their role.
The current trustees need to act with haste to regain the public’s faith. As staff continues to insist that there is nothing wrong while school funds are being earmarked to balance the budget, it suggests that communication has not been open and honest.
Trustees need to get to the bottom of this budgetary crisis and communicate the cause in an open and transparent manner at a public board meeting.
If the fault lies with staff, as appears to be the case, then steps must be taken immediately to remove this person or persons.
Furthermore, given the seriousness of this matter, trustees must come together as one to support the outcome and not allow the issue to degenerate into partisan bickering.
We all expect our trustees to stand tall and united in rooting out this problem or the failure to do so will surely be felt at the ballot box.
I don’t think the use of a forensic audit at unlimited cost is necessarily the way to go, unless the board of trustees find they are unable to move forward.
If memory serves me, around the time of the last election our sitting MLA Dan Ashton offered the services of a professional to look into the matter of district finances. This was rejected at the time for whatever reason, but now it would seem fitting to renew that request.
David Perry,
Former trustee SD67
(2008 - 2011),
Penticton