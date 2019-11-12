Dear Editor:
Jason Kenney wants Alberta to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan. Alberta could certainly do this, but doing so would have a steep initial cost of setting up a provincial administration.
And Quebec is not an apple-to-apple comparison. Alberta trying to undo the CPP arrangement, now decades later, would be far more complicated than Quebec’s decision to self-administrate made decades ago at the outset of the mid-1960s program.
The idea Alberta gets to poke Canada in the eye falls flat; because actuarial projections show CPP is tens of billions of dollars ahead right now than where it should be. Experts admit there is nothing in it for Alberta taxpayers, there is no economic argument and is purely a political decision.
Albertans feel hard done by and lash out; but it is also understandable why the rest of Canada feels frustrated with Alberta.
Decades of boom-and-bust economic cycles created wealth that in many ways destabilized the economic and social balance of the entire country.
Yes, tens of billions of dollars flowed from Alberta to other parts of the country. And many Canadians found work in the west. But, the structure of federalism meant that the riches accrued disproportionately to the west.
In hindsight, Alberta should have shown more grace in the boom years; instead, it offered Scrooge-like advice to workers in economically depressed regions of Canada telling them to pick up their lives and move to Fort McMurray or Red Deer.
The shoe is now on the other foot; oil prices are down, pipelines are hard to build, key companies are moving and the province faces long-term job lost. It is hard to see Kenney’s strategy as good policy.
Because Kenney is uniquely placed to help Canada move forward; Edmonton and Ottawa have a lot of common ground.
Alberta is strong when Canada is strong and vice-versa.
