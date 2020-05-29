Other fun options than just drinking
Dear Editor:
First let me say I think the basics of one night a week on the beach is a sound idea. However, great care must be taken that it serves the purpose for which it was designed.
If Council wants to do a night out a week for families and kids then drinking has no place in it. It can too easily get out of hand. Penticton should have learned that lesson back when the riots shut us down for a couple of years. Families do not want their life disrupted this way.
So what can we do to make it fun for families? How about takeout food with restaurants advertising specials for that night? Pre-packed picnic delights; some hot; some cold with a good variation in price to include all in Penticton.
Then how about some music? There are lots of musicians not working right now that would love the opportunity: Kyle Anderson or how about some Mexican music? We would need a good sound system that would blast it out over the beach; some musicians have the equipment. Sound carries outside. We used to have entertainment one night a week in the summer in Gyro. There is no reason this couldn’t moved over to the beach.
I am sure many Pentictonites out there could come up with a few ideas for fun on the beach if they we asked.
As for the idea of helping the wineries: The wineries can help themselves. Why can’t they rent some of the empty store fronts to market their wares instead of being constantly pandered to by this council? Retail winery sales should be in town. Wineries should not be using ALR land for retail business or to build 5,000 square foot homes and house weddings; restaurants and other events. Winery store fronts would help Penticton get back on its feet. Drunken beach parties will not.
Penticton bills itself as a family tourist community. We have been proud of that over the years let’s keep it that way.
Taxpayers need a break from this council. Something that council can do for them to show their appreciation for the support they continually are being asked to give the tourist industry.
If Council has to foot the bill for music on the beach once a week they should do so.
At the same time they should clamp down hard on any drinking on the beach.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Age of fighter jets not the only factor
Dear Editor:
Re: “Retire or replace Snowbirds planes,” letter (Herald, letters, May 27).
Aircraft that are designed for a particular role, and have proven to do that service safely, with a proven safety record for many years, shouldn’t be replaced with an unproven unknown unless there is good reason to do so.
Whatever caused the crash of the Tutor in Kamloops will be investigated, determined and rectified so it will never happen again, making it even more reliable than it has proven to have been over the past 50 years.
A good example of needless replacement is that of the military Sea King helicopter to the Cyclone — such as the one that recently crashed, killing all six crew members on board.
Another example is the Boeing 737 Max 8 that took the lives of hundreds of people in two fatal crashes.
John Walker
Cobble Hill
Survival of our economic system
Dear Editor:
Canada and other western nations have pumped billions of additional money into their economies, a grand humanitarian effort to help cushion the virus disrupted of millions.
Presently the billions are circulating as a replacement for normal groceries, rents, business supports and other gestures.
But, as we regain full economic activities, these additional billions are excess to Canada’s money supply, circulation and consumerism requirements.
The federal government has several innovative options to reduce the volume and velocity of money in circulation and thus maintain faith in the purchasing power of Canada’s money and in daily life.
Too much money chasing too few products result in inflation, an old fiscal principal.
Without quick monetary actions, housing could double in inflated price and many of us would be poor dire Canadians.
Options to reduce Canada’s money supply:
1. Have the federal government issue long-term (20-30 years) cashable low-interest recovery bonds.
With the federal government withholding the many billions garnered from circulation.
1. Officially set interest rate high enough to discourage borrowing from Charter banks.
2. Federal government withholds some taxation spending
3. Raise Charter Bank fraction reserves to sufficient reduce Charter Bank money creation and lending.
4. Stop or reduce adding more money supply by deficit stimulus spending.
5. Increase productivity and foreign trade, increase population, innovate and create brand new products all meant to broaden money the usage and absorb excess much of the excess money supply.
Any of the suggested options are terribly upsetting. Whatever the federal government does along with the cooperation of the provinces to control future runaway inflation is paramount to the survival of our economic system.
The federal government can continue its humanitarian efforts and at the same time immediately issue bonds and withhold the funds from circulation.
All the foregoing will help to maintain faith in the well being of our economy.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
More deaths from traffic accidents
Dear Editor:
To date, 6,424 Canadians have died of COVID-19 with 82% or 5,268 of these unfortunate citizens having been residents of long-term care homes. (National Institute on Ageing, May 7).
This leaves 1,156 COVID fatalities who had been living outside of care homes.
For the years 2013 - 2018, approximately 1,700 Canadians died each year in traffic accidents (Stats Canada).
So for all of us who are not residents of long-term care homes, please drive safely, traffic accidents in Canada are killing more people in the general population than COVID-19.
At present in Canada, if you have a heart attack, test positive for COVID-19, and die, your death is ruled due to COVID-19. I wonder if someone with COVID-19 is involved in a traffic accident and dies, would their death be attribute to COVID-19?
David Wiens
Summerland
Financial doubts about solar project
Dear Editor:
Does Summerland really need a solar farm?
It appears that at least three of our councillors are uncomfortable with this project, particularly the proposed location. Given the financial constraints the district finds itself under during these unprecedented times, it is very appropriate to review significant expenditures the district is considering.
This solar project will cost taxpayers $1 million and upper levels of government a further $6 million. This very expensive solar project has no environmental benefit as solar is less “green” than the hydro-electric power we currently use. It will also have no financial benefit as the fees we have to pay FortisBC for electricity is determined during the “peak” in January. In fact, if we generate our own power, we will simply have to pay FortisBC more in penalties (ratchet fees).
The site selection process included 108 sites and didn’t consider value, land use, or much else. It just so happens that the top site, currently under consideration, is probably the most valuable undeveloped site owned by the district.
It is also the gateway for sewer service to the Deer Ridge area and would provide significant revenue should the site be sold for development.
I wonder what site No. 2 on the list of 108 is?
I agree with the letter from John Bennest (Herald, May 26) noting this is a vanity project that makes no environmental or financial sense.
At the very least, Mayor Toni Boot should not be moving forward with a project of this magnitude with three councillors opposed. If a greater majority cannot be achieved, the project should be abandoned.
Ian McIntosh
Summerland