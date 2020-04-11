Local judge has more sense than higher court
Dear Editor:
I am grateful that we are fortunate enough to have Judge Greg Koturbash rendering judgments in our Penticton courts. I am also appalled and outraged that his recent judgment has been overruled by three “higher court” judges. Please read “Baby-snatcher’s sentence reduced” in the April 8 edition of the Penticton Herald.
Maybe the three-judge panel (led by Justice Christopher Grauer) from B.C.’s Court of Appeal would not have deemed “our” judge’s sentence to be “overly harsh” if it had been their, or one of their loved one’s, home that had been broken into by a deranged person wielding a large knife, attempting to steal a baby.
Oh wait — the assailant had consumed 15-18 alcoholic drinks that day, and had also consumed psychiatric medication. So I guess that if anyone now plans to commit a crime, that we also should get “falling down drunk” before committing it, so if we get caught, we could get a milder sentence. Also of course, we will get “enhanced credit for any time already served.”
Maybe the fact the crime was committed in little Osoyoos made it a less important crime, rather than if it had occurred in a larger city, or nearer to the three-judge’s panel’s places of residence influenced the ruling? Surely not.
This case is indicative of our failed, and broken judicial system, in B.C., and indeed, in Canada.
On a related note, the courts were among the first to “shut down” at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Prudent? Yes. However, we all know the result of the shutdown will allow many criminals to “walk away” in coming months, because of the delay in their trials. Will the courts turn to online trials, as our education system has turned to online education? Are plexiglass panels being installed in courtrooms for future, maybe milder virus outbreaks? Don’t hold your breath.
If there are others who share my concerns, either general, or specific, I urge you to contact B.C. Attorney-General David Eby. His e-mail address is david.eby.mla@leg.bc.ca. Only if there is a groundswell of concern (a.k.a outrage) will anything change in our broken system. Incompetent or overly lenient judges need to be identified, and their positions need to be reviewed, just as other professionals in other disciplines do.
Thank you Judge Koturbash for your intelligence, diligence, and consistently wise and just judgments. I have never met you, but you are one of my heroes. Please do not be discouraged, and please keep up your consistently good work.
Bryan Snider, Penticton
Let the facts help relieve your anxiety
Dear Editor:
It is easy to be anxious these days, especially if you watch too much news from outside Canada. I used to watch CNN and MSNBC, but find it not as enjoyable now
Solutions: Identify the source of the fear and confront it with facts. The easiest way for me to overcome this is to focus on our own situation in B.C.
B.C. has a population of approximately 5.1 million people. Our deaths as of Thursday were 50, or about .0000096% and our current active cases are under 700 or 00013%
We now have more recovered cases than active.
The odds of dying from this disease are not better than winning a $5 million lottery
Two other ways of analyzing things can help deal with major problems
1. Look at the worst-case scenario and if you can manage that, everything should be OK.
I am type 2 diabetic and also in high-risk age category, but since I am not in a care home, I like the odds mentioned above.
Being on fixed pension income right now is actually a benefit in these times My biggest decision is whether to reduce my RRIF payment receipts by 25% as government will allow.
I do not need the income, so it would save on taxes and clawback of OAS, and also preserve the RIF
2. Will this current situation still be a problem in one year’s time? I can easily see my medical and financial issues being OK in one year’s time, but I have not resolved my fears about the economic situation for all Canadians and lifestyle issues, such as recreation and societal interactions, which might not recover easily
I hope these thoughts might help some people deal with their current situation.
Michael Smith, Kelowna
Virus protocols need stronger enforcement
Dear Editor:
If we are going to beat this COVID-19 virus, we have to commit ourselves and each other to practising by now well-established protocols of washing our hands, maintaining safe social distances, and using a mask when close to other people, especially when we are in confined areas like supermarkets.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s pre-occupation with his intuitive “common sense” solutions like the unproven hydroxychloroquine drug, and our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s obsession with stuffing money into our pockets, whether we need it or not, will not stop the proliferation of this virus.
What Trudeau needs to do is put the people’s safety as his highest priority, and commit himself to enforcing common-sense protocols, like mandatory testing at all entry points into our country, and then quarantine all arrivals for a minimum of two weeks, or until it is safe for them to be released.
China, and other countries with similar ways of handling live animals, will have to start processing all meats in controlled, refrigerated environments, as a first step in the process of preventing another virus from developing.
To get a better all-around assessment of the how this is recovery could play out, watch Joe Rogan’s interviews with Michael Osterholm on YouTube. Osterholm is an American infectious disease epidemiologist, regents professor, and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
If we do not commit ourselves to practising those protocols, and that includes our political leaders, this summer will be two very long weeks.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Canada should have been better prepared
Dear Editor:
Everybody knows the plague is coming — that good guys lost.
Everybody knows that we are in deep trouble with COVID-19. And it is a bad moment to blame anyone. I agree. But if we do not understand how we get into this mess, we will step into it again and again.
We are told COVID-19 was unpredictable (the non-preparadness of other countries is not a great consolation). But is it really true?
COVID-19 resembles a scenario from horror films with terrorists or other bad guys spreading a lethal virus. COVID-19 resembles also the scenario of a mini biological war.
Does it mean nobody in the federal government has thought about such threat(s)?
Does it mean the army needs a reminder biological warfare is possible. That it might be a reality.
What stage of alert we can discuss when we do not even have enough face masks to use against a grippe. It gives a sad impression that the country was/is not prepared neither for disease nor war. Then what is the government for?
Canada has hundreds of experts on natural catastrophes and similar cataclysms. Why were these professionals not involved in preparation of a disaster mitigation plan before the problem became evident?
Canada does not have its own clearly articulated strategy against COVID-19. We have copied other countries. And not very well.
Recently, a mandatory self isolation was introduced for those returning from abroad (weeks after travellers were “advised/ requested” to do it).
Such quarantine for travellers was mandatory in many European countries from the beginning of pandemic. Since then, it was further enforced in Europe by the mandatory quarantine for all citizens, plus by banning all travel through countries.
Moreover, some governments introduced fines (up to jail terms) for not respecting quarantine and travel restrictions. And we are still debating how to enforce our regulations in a politically correct manner.
While medical officials in Canada were advising against masks as they allegedly provide no protection against virus (in particular against home-made masks), at the same time face masks were and are recommended for wearing in public places in Europe.
Also masks (specialized and conventional) are recommended for health workers in Canada. The last couple of days, we have started hearing that face masks can likely help during a pandemic. Whom to believe?
Probably the solution is in listening to professionals. More transparency, less politics?
Serge Kouzmin, West Kelowna
Liberals have managed crisis effectively
Dear Editor:
Not ones to let an opportunity for a partisan smear go by, the Conservatives accused the prime minister of a power-grab. But the Liberals already had, together with the Bloc, a majority to pass the emergency financial legislation.
Justin Trudeau thought the magnitude of the legislation warranted all parties have their say; both the Conservatives and NDP were invited to comment and the Liberals were amenable to changes.
To me, this little episode shows a commendable level of bipartisan collaboration exhibited by the Liberals, rare in today’s partisan environment, even rarer with the current roster of Conservatives.
Canadians fully understand Conservatives’ unfortunate timing of having a leadership-race right in the middle of a global pandemic. All of us can clearly see Conservatives seek ways to differentiate themselves and get public attention. Fair enough, that’s politics.
I think most Canadians realize that Peter MacKay will be Conservative leader. And so, it will be interesting for Canadians to watch how well grassroot western Conservative Blue mixes with Canadian Tory-Red.
Regardless of Conservatives’ plight, Canadians have been well served in this crisis by the Liberal government, which has enacted effective financial legislation and provided timely public information.
We are all, (thankfully) supported by our strong health-care system and sensible strict enforcement of social-distancing and quarantine rules.
We are under attack and victory requires a wartime discipline; Conservatives need to put partisan attacks on hold and pull with the rest of us, at least until the emergency passes.
Jon Peter Christoff,
West Kelowna
A little bit of prose offers encouragement
Dear Editor:
Recently I was reflecting on our energetic granddaughter’s enthusiasm for trying new things, including various arts and crafts.
After several attempts. I succeeded in knitting three dozen words together to create a short prose poem and then emailed my modest composition of encouragement to our granddaughter.
Perhaps it will inspire one or more of your readers to also try something new.
Fulfil Your Dreams: Gather up your pencils and erases; papers and pens; paints and brushes; needles and threads. Hold them tight to your chest and leap with unfettered zest into those daydreams about being your best.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Liberal backers should accept their loss here
Dear Editor:
I admire letter writer Elaine Lawrence’s consistency in attacking Stephen Harper, but it is getting tiresome. Why don’t you take on Sir John A. Macdonald and tell us the left’s view of his performance, as they rewrite history?
Better still why don’t you tell us how Justin Trudeau fiddled while the nation’s railway system was blockaded by petulant hereditary chiefs and their ilk.
It’s time to move on. The Liberals got skunked in Kelowna and were sent packing.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Britain treats pensioners inconsistently
Dear Editor:
Peter Maser’s “Time for Canada to quit monarchy” letter (Penticton Herald, April 9) gives me an opportunity to highlight a particularly glaring injustice that the U.K. foists on its former colonies.
Those of us who worked part of our lives in Britain and paid into the pension system do not qualify for indexed pensions. Our pensions are pegged at whatever rate was in effect at our retirement date.
If we lived in the U.S., France or any number of other countries, our pensions would be fully indexed to the cost of living. In Canada, not so much. Unbelievably, if we return to the U.K. for a month, we can apply to have the fully indexed rate paid for that month — then it’s back to colonial status again.
John Bubb, Summerland
How to make sure you’re 2M apart at Skaha
Dear Editor:
Generally people have been observing the two-metre social distancing at Skaha Park, but it could be better if people followed a few suggestions.
This would make it easier for everybody to keep two metres apart and make it less likely that the park would be closed.
1. walk to the right side of the path, but keep two metres from people
2. If you want to talk or look at the view, leave the path so you don’t block other people.
3. Bike riders, please go at slow speeds. Keep two metres from walkers.
4. If in a congested place (e.g. the footpath to Sudbury beach) don’t stop and talk. Step off the path if necessary to keep two metres apart.
5. Step off the path to make room for someone with a walker or an older person so they can stay on the path.
6. Keep your dog on a leash, greet other dogs off the path and pick up.
Bill Webb, Penticton
Booming trucks making too much noise
Dear Editor:
The tranquility in town is once again come spring broken by “boomers” with their oversized trucks.
At stop signs, chasing up and down streets begging for attention, backfiring mufflers.
What can be done? Can these noisemakers be outlawed in the city? What about the noise bylaw?
Kate Ferguson, Kelowna
Need interest charges frozen to stay afloat
Dear Editor:
My husband and I not only work for an airline and have recently lost our jobs until God knows when, but we own our own business, which has suffered immensely resulting in laying off our valuable staff.
We are asking that our interest payments be frozen for at least six months to help with our situation.
We are trying to be responsible for our debts, but feel we may have no option than to claim bankruptcy if things continue.
We cannot keep up with these compounded interest charges and pay off our debt while losing three incomes
Denise Brass, Kelowna