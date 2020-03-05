Local school trustees made at least their second good decision in as many weeks by hiring Todd Manuel as their new superintendent.
The first good decision came Feb. 24, when the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District voted – just barely – to hire an independent expert to help with an amended 2019-20 budget and assist with preparing the 2020-21 edition. The move came in response to deep concerns in the school community about the state of the district’s finances and a lack of transparency at the board office.
The second good decision came Tuesday with Manuel’s appointment to the top job effective Aug. 1. As of now, he’s still assistant to superintendent Wendy Hyer, who is retiring effective July 31.
While there were undoubtedly candidates with more career experience, none could have possibly matched Manuel’s experience as a top administrator in Okanagan Skaha.
His personal ties and good reputation – we’ve never heard anyone say anything negative about the man – will be important tools as he rebuilds trust in the district, following what has been a difficult year.
Furthermore, while The Herald is loath to advocate in favour of spending public dollars unnecessarily, the board should bite the bullet and put Hyer into some kind of advisory role, where she can bide her time until retirement, and hand over the reins to Manuel immediately.
That would be a good decision for next week.
- City editor Joe Fries