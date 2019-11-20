Private hospitals work well in UK
Dear editor:
I read with interest the report on the case in B.C. Supreme Court regarding private health care (Herald, A5, Nov. 20).
In the UK, a number of private health care operators function alongside their National Health Service. The largest and best known is run by the British United Provident Association.
BUPA operate a number of private hospitals around the country and BUPA members can usually get rapid access to a consultant and, if required, to surgery.
Many medium to large sized companies (and quite a few smaller ones) offer BUPA membership as an employment perk.
I also hear that the NHS will often contract out surgeries to BUPA hospitals if their own waiting lists are excessively long.
Many of your readers will have heard of Harley Street in London where many of the best consultant surgeons operate private practices. Also the hospital in London where most of the royal family go to have their babies is a private hospital.
The system seems to work well, so I find the passionate case against such a system in B.C. to be, to say the least, puzzling.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Patience is not always a virtue
Dear editor:
A question to the judicious amongst us: Do you think we will ever return to a society where we have a justice system that attends to befitting due process?
Penticton standoff suspect released on bail-again (Herald, A3, Nov. 20). Where is the logic and sound sense? The wrongdoer has shown a complete disregard for law and order and a continual approach to rehabilitate is a complete waste of time and finances. Put him away and see where we are at in 20 years?
Clock ticks away on Winnipeg street property (Herald, A3, Nov. 20).Here again we have a dude demonstrating a continual “blatant disregard for neighbours and the community at large.”
Now, without coming across as a Don Cherry, I would think appropriation proceedings of his problematic properties are in order.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Cherry will still have his fans
Dear editor:
Recently, while shopping, I received a promotional gift of hockey socks and made mention of Don Cherry. The lady sincerely said she’s going to miss him. She said he has been on for 30 years. He certainly still has his fans.
Recently, editor James Miller seemed to be was saying Don Cherry was the shock and awe guy to bind viewers to Hockey Night in Canada.
I don’t watch HNIC or Don Cherry but was upset that Sportsnet and newspapers such as the National Post on Nov. 12 photo-bombed his firing on the front page instead of the poignant photo of the solider at his cenotaph standing in the snow reflecting on his fallen comrades, remembering those who gave the supreme sacrifice for their country in world wars, Korea and Afghanistan.
I wasn’t offended at his buy-a-poppy comments, supposedly directed at immigrants. In fact, poppy sales across Canada are down this year.
Apparently after decades of “you people” comments the season of the snowflake is upon us.
Those who wound easily and having saved up their rage about other Don Cherry comments felt this was a time to fire him.
I was later walking in the mall and in front of the bookstore was Don Cherry’s latest, greatest hockey book with the notation he was a No. 1 author and seller of such books.
Will this book sell in Toronto?
All I know is 72,000 new people moved there last year. Might be a few Don Cherry fans amongst those people.
Ted Farkas
Penticton
Remembrance is deeply personal
Dear editor:
Regarding Don Cherry shaming those who don't wear poppies, he has no business telling anyone how they should observe Nov. 11.
As for the poppies, who makes them? I've found them very unstable in design and of course the pin is dangerous and sharp.
My thought is to continue donating when and as much as I can to the poppy donations but stop picking up the poppy which is prone to falling apart or pricking one's finger if it is kept in the pocket for safe keeping.
Can someone, will someone, design a better poppy or icon?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Trump may yet destroy America
Dear editor:
U.S. impeachment hearings confirm again that America should get rid of Trump before Trump gets rid of America!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Greenies have hijacked banks
Dear editor:
Caution! This update on the state of the western world's economy contains the "F" word.
For many years, but specifically since the 2007 so-called sub-prime mortgage meltdown, I have warned that the City of London and their adjunct Wall Street and European central banking apparatus, including the Canadian banking sector, would collapse.
It is not a matter of if but when the debt-sodden gambling casino that passes for our monetary system implodes under the weight of grossly obscene and useless derivative-sodden debt. That “when” is pretty much nigh.
The new global financial report of the International Monetary Fund is full of very serious warnings of debt crisis and financial crash. The U.S. Federal Reserve since mid-September and still ongoing, has non-stop, every day been pumping $50-$100 billion of liquidity into the interbank loan markets of the over-extended Wall Street banks.
The central banks of Europe and Japan are coordinating their expanded bank-subsidy programs trying to print enough liquidity to keep stock and bond values from plunging. Deutsche Bank, the world's most celebrated “zombie” bank which is actually run out of the City of London, could be the first in line of a cascading domino effect of bank failures.
Now for the even scarier part.
Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England announced his “solution” at the UN conference in September, complimentary to Greta Thunberg's climate crisis rant: a call for a Green New Deal and a Synthetic Hegemonic Currency, a digital currency with new rules administered not by sovereign nation states but rather by a globalist bankers' cartel.
These new rules stipulate that credit will only be extended to woefully inefficient solar and wind energy boondoggles. Firms that align their business models to the pseudo-science folly of a net-zero carbon world will be rewarded handsomely. Those that fail to adapt will cease to exist. Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has already acted on his boss Mark Carney's orders and has publicly stated acceptance of this policy.
Make no mistake, this foolish monetary and energy regime will require accompanying austerity policies imposed on the producing members of our country's working class.
A system that grinds down the productive capacity and capabilities of labour for the benefit of a financial, corporate and political elite can accurately be described as fascism. What we have here is the imposition of green fascism by a globalist bankers' dictatorship.
Brian Gray
Penticton
Canada must break with U.S.
Dear editor:
The incredible arrogance of the United States, first in motivating the coup of the duly elected president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and now justifying the illegal takeover of occupied Palestinian land by Israeli settlers, is simply beyond belief.
As the British Guardian newspaper says: “The U.S. declaration marks the rejection of the 2016 UN Security Council resolution that settlements on the West Bank are a “flagrant violation” of international law and the U.S. legal position on the issue since 1978. It is also a renunciation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which outlaws transfers of population by an occupying power, and (will create) a new rift with U.S. allies in Europe and in the Islamic world.”
May I add Canada as well?
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said the EU policy on Israeli settlements “is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”
But we can’t leave it there. Send this message to everyone you know, that we in Canada are appalled that President Trump has taken upon himself to
become both judge and jury on an issue that has been declared illegal by the United Nations and endorsed by the European Union and hundreds of member states around the world.
Hopefully this will be Trump’s last kick at the can before his impeachment.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Positive step for Indigenous
Dear editor:
I support the province’s plan to recognize Indigenous rights.
In an unprecedented move, Premier John Horgan has officially recognized Indigenous title and rights. This is a key step for Indigenous communities asserting their freedom and self-determination.
The Province of British Columbia now plans to update its laws to align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a resolution adopted by 148 countries including Canada.
It’s good news for Indigenous families and communities, but also British Columbians as a whole. Grounding our laws in Indigenous rights is key to building a more just, ustainable and resilient province.
Here’s why:
• The status quo is not working: denying Indigenous rights and title is a recipe for more conflict and uncertainty.
• Children deserve equality: a province where Indigenous families can thrive is a better place for all of us.
• We need to work together.
Indigenous leadership is key to solving the climate crisis and building a just, sustainable economy all over British Columbia.
Shaun Funk
Kelowna
Alberta numbers don’t add up
Dear editor:
Alberta feels like the odd person out and so here are some odd statistics for them to consider:
33: the percentage that Albertans
average after-tax income is higher than Canada average.
11: the percentage of Canadians that live in Alberta. About the same number of people live in the metropolitan area of Montreal. Add Saskatchewan, and the two province population total is less than in the Greater Toronto area.
9: the percentage of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product that comes from the mining, oil and gas sector across the whole country.
7: the percentage of Albertans who work in the oil and gas industry. More people work in educational services.
5: If Alberta had a 5% provincial sales tax (PST), the province would collect
$5 billion more in revenue. Equalization is based on a province’s capacity to raise money from taxes. Since Alberta does not have PST, that capacity is greater than in any other province. Therefore a 5% PST would also reduce the equalization Alberta thinks it is paying.
3: the number of million eligible
voters in Alberta and only 1.4 million voted for the Conservatives
1: the number of votes that every
eligible voter has, regardless of where they reside in the country.
A questions for all of us. Do you identify with your province or your country first?
David Perron
West Kelowna
