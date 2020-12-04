Poem by her son, brightened her day
Dear Editor:
While doing some clearing up I came upon this little poem, written by my son many years ago, soon after he left school and was on his own in Vancouver. I thought it might cheer people up who are also on their own:
“There is one Christmas ball, and it’s hanging on my wall.
It hangs there as i haven't got a tree:
No tinsel and no holly; no card from Aunty Molly.
Just one red ball to stir the memory.
But as I see this outcast globe reflecting back the light
From the neon tube above it, that shines with frosty might,
I think I see my Christmas past with presents piled high;
A crackling fire that roars it's sparkling carols to the sky;
The family gathered singing songs and eating Christmas pud..
With lanterns lit, the twinkling tree beams out that all is good.
All this I see in my small ball with laquered coat of red,
And smile that such a little thing puts these thoughts into my head.”
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Fan of good news Friday editions
Dear Editor:
Yes to more good news Friday newspapers. I need to see more of them. No to pictures of anti-maskers. I need to see less of them.
Mandy Courtney
Penticton
This Christmas, give the gift of sport
Dear Editor:
This year has been a major struggle for most charitable organizations. And KidSport Penticton is no exception. The COVID era has halted almost all donations.
KidSport Penticton provides funds to local families who want their child to participate in sport, but find themselves financially incapable to do so.
As a result of the drop in our usual donations, we will be looking for new funding sources to help us get back on track once organized sports are allowed to return to normal. Already some sport organizations are slowly ramping up their programs. By this time next year, we expect full operation for all sports.
To rebuild our funding, we have joined forces with our provincial and national KidSport family to launch a campaign called Give the Gift of Sport. You can help a Penticton child “get in the game” through this campaign by making a simple online donation at kidsportcanada.ca
This holiday season is the perfect opportunity to Give the Gift of Sport so ALL kids get to experience the positive benefits that sport provide.
Thanks for your support!
Dave Lieskovsky, Chair
KidSport
Penticton
Shopping local tough in tiny communities
Dear Editor:
Shop local would be great but unfortunately living in the outback makes that mission impossible.
Here in Olalla, we have one junk-and-collectibles store that is sometimes open.
Being close to Keremeos, we have a choice of shopping at the Home Hardware store, where most things for sale are for the building trades.
Keremeos has a great drug store and Co-op that is closing down, a restaurant or two and two and gas stations, making it a great place to shop local.
So, Elvena Slump here is the proof in the pudding. My wife and I spend major bucks in you fair city, Penticton.
Our latest purchase was a brand new vehicle, so please quit ragging on we who chose to live in a frontier that has survived so far, from the noise, congested roads, traffic lights, etc.
However the Penticton Herald keeps this Olallian well informed on what’s shaking commercial-free, locally around Canada and the world.
My my, I even get a letter, two or three, to bitch or voice my opinion on the letter page thanks to the Herald?
I have to get ready to leave for shopping in your fair city. Bye, bye. Merry Christmas and a happy, virus-free, 2021.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
All you need to do is widen the doorway
Dear Editor:
“Watch your thoughts, for they will become actions. Watch your actions, for they'll become... habits. Watch your habits for they will forge your character. Watch your character, for it will make your destiny.”
—Margaret Thatcher
Maninder Dhaliwal is an award-winning entrepreneur and investor, specializing in international venture projects in technology. A Business in Vancouver’s Top 40 under 40 winner, she is a highly sought-after public speaker and has addressed audiences worldwide on the topics of technology, diversity, venture capital, and corporate governance.
Her attitudes were shaped when she was young.
“My mother used to say that being born a woman in India may not be the best start in life, but where you start should not limit how far you can go.”
Progress sometimes requires knocking down walls, other times, all you need to do is widen the doorway. Everything is an illusion. So pick one that is empowering. Build a few different skills – and then use them in different combinations as required, like pieces of Lego. Believe that you belong. It all starts with confidence.
Set boundaries for success: Time for yourself; charitable work and keep business hours even when working from home.
Know it is okay to be wrong and be able to accept that.
Those seeking success in the business world:
• Should seek inspiration from those around them.
• Empower others to do their best work
• Do that in a way that is fun for you.
• Support people so that they feel free to express their opinions.
• Have faith in yourself
• Build a network
Whatever you want in life; help others get it and there will be enough left for you.
One’s ability to succeed is always proportional to one’s willingness to fail; and very often a stubborn attitude towards the possibility of a positive outcome is the only thing standing between success and failure.
It is important to have a well rounded life. Think of others; think of the Big Picture. Some people only need a little push to
succeed. When you get to the top send the elevator down: Once you have helped three to six people then your debt is done:
Never let a crisis go to waste. Goliath was the best thing that ever happened to David.
“If you want to go faster go alone: If you want to go further go together.”
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Best way to contact mayor and council
Dear Editor:
First, we would like to acknowledge and thank those who emailed and called us regarding our letter to the editor (Herald, Dec. 2).
There was one common question in the calls and emails.
What is email address at City Hall? It is council@penticton.ca please share your views with the mayor and council now, as the Second Reading of the 2021 budget according to the mayor is Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Yasmin and Rick Thorpe
Penticton
This senior will put younger people first
Dear Editor:
I admire Dr. Bonnie Henry’s common-sense approach to handling this pandemic.
Hopefully, she will express her opinion about the prioritizing of the vaccine.
As an 80-year-old, I object to having a higher priority than people half my age or younger. I have a problem with the statement that children and adolescents, immunocompromised adults and pregnant women would be vaccinated “as soon as it is feasible.”
I will not accept this vaccine until it is determined that there are sufficient quantities to vaccinate all Canadians.
I’m sure many seniors agree and will put the concern for the lives of our younger people and children ahead of their own.
Ed Bird
Victoria
Everyone can help save local retailers
Dear Editor:
I think it’s time for a local marketplace app. It would list all the items for sale in your area and tell you which stores have one and for how much. You could go to the store in person or order an item for delivery or curbside pickup.
Not as far-fetched as it may seem. Most stores have their inventory in an electronic format.
What remains is the creation of an app that would access these and share them with the public. Perhaps our local or provincial governments could fund the development.
Imagine being able to search for “widget” and finding out it is available at a store just down the road. Maybe for less than the Big A and in stock today!
Let’s save our local retailers. And our local economy.
Steve Strugess
Victoria
Jake deserves all the time he needs
Dear Editor:
Self-appointed “city watchdog” Elvena Slump (“Sadly, it's time for Jake to step down,” Herald letters, Dec. 2), calls for Jake Kimberley to step down from council.
City of Penticton spokesperson, Philip Cooper, has made it clear that a process exists for dealing with councilors away from the council table for lengthy periods of time (Herald, Dec. 3). Advice from the public on this matter is not needed.
Jake has served our city well, serving as councilor or mayor (three times) back to 1986. Few will ever forget his reading the Riot Act in 1991, and most will respect his recent advocacy to keep Skaha Lake Park without development.
A strong supporter of sports facilities, Jake is well known through the community for gathering ideas from participants in order to contribute to council discussion.
To request resignation from a councilor who is in rehabilitation is absolutely unkind and unwarranted.
It indicates total lack of consideration for Jake or his family.
Doreen Bobbitt
Penticton