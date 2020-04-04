Laid-off workers could go pick some fruit
Dear Editor:
I was watching the news about our tree-fruit industry and their problems with getting migrant workers. Without this essential service, the Okanagan is in a very serious situation.
I am not an orchardist, but I have been in business in Penticton for 20 years. This idea may have been floated already, but maybe we could take advantage of all the layoffs to businesses like restaurants, retail stores and assembly workers — the list can go on. Ask them to go out and pick It is a place where social distancing can be easily maintained (“this is your tree, that’s your tree”) and it gets people out — exercise, fresh air and most of these people like to work.
The caveat here would be not penalizing them. They should be allowed to top up their monthly wage without repercussions. Help the industry, economy and not be a burden on the government.
Dale McCully, Penticton
Busy walkways should be closed
Dear Editor:
Should the walkways at Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake be closed to the residents?
Experts have indicated to the White House the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted by simply talking and breathing. The experts are unsure how long the virus can survive by being suspended in the air.
The experts are concerned the virus could be transmitted to another person who is simply walking by the suspended virus at a later point in time and breathing in the suspended virus.
Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and the Channel Parkway are probably the most visited areas by Penticton residents.
Most U.S. governors are advising residents to stay home and only go out once a week to pick up the necessities to support life. Also, wear a mask.
Does city council have access to experts on the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus?
Residents should probably be advised to stay at home, until the experts become more knowledgeable on the above concerns.
The younger generation seems to be ignorant on the meaning distance separation.
Residents should also avoid going out without a mask, South Korea was able to suspend the transmission of the virus by the use of masks.
Council has the difficult position of angering residents. Their decision will be proven right or wrong in the future.
The Journal of the American Medical Association tested sneezes and coughs and was of the opinion a sneeze travels 27 feet and a cough 16 feet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, disagrees with their findings.
Trying times, I guess caution is the name of the game.
Ted Wiltse, Penticton
Ads have vanished in the newspapers
Dear Editor:
In reading your Thursday edition, it is striking that there are no, or very few, advertisements or classifieds of any kind. Same for past days. You must be running the paper at a loss, yet the breadth and depth of your content is, in my view, better that before this coronavirus hit.
I am sure that all of your subscribers would join me in thanking you for providing this essential service while it is costing you money to do so.
Also, I think we should all be thanking those other businesses that remain open while suffering reduced volumes and increased costs.
Stanley Dosman, West Kelowna
Reader can relate to couple in grocery bind
Dear Editor:
I have read about the couple that got their grocery order cancelled who “don’t deserve a story,” according to one letter writer.
It just goes to show that this isolation brings out the best and the worst in people. These are regular people who are following the rules and tried to plan ahead. Their status shouldn’t matter. We are all people in this together.
Honestly, it sounds like some readers just want to hear more bad luck stories about people on their death beds than regular people managing despite the isolation. Maybe they only ‘deserve’ to have a voice if they have the virus or if one of them had died.
I can relate. I too had a grocery order from Save-On cancelled at the last minute after waiting for almost two weeks. They promptly told me that it was cancelled, there was not enough to fill my order. Surely, I thought, they could fill some of it.
Then I tried again, waiting yet another couple of weeks and sending my husband out for what we needed to get by. We have to be particularly vigilant because the virus would be fatal to me. When I sent my son to pick up my groceries they simply said I should have received an email cancelling my order, which I didn’t.
I have relied on this service long before the crisis. I recently had a double lung transplant and use the service weekly. I really appreciate the staff and opportunity to do so. I could say I should get special treatment because I have a greater need. The fact is, I am just like everyone else.
Let’s not look for people to blame or complain about. I suggest you do something positive to make a difference. Be grateful. Those who can, make a donation to the food bank or Gospel Mission or just go out at 7 p.m. and blast your horn — it might make you feel less grumpy.
Erika Podewils, Kelowna
It’s supply and demand, not price gouging
Dear Editor:
In a March 27 letter, John Broughton comments that, even though gasoline prices have dropped, the cost of groceries is increasing.
This writer is not an economist, but a little critical thinking may provide partial answers.
Clearly, fuel prices are greatly influenced by supply and demand. There is no question that staying at home means much less driving and use of fuel. Therefore, the supply of gasoline is now far greater than demand, thus the price decreases.
As for food, with a constant population, consumption will neither increase nor decrease. However, food retailers have incurred many extra costs in dealing with the virus. These include increases in pay to reward workers for turning up, installing protective shields at the check-outs, providing hand sanitizers to the public, using plastic bags for sanitary reasons, and additional steps being taken to sanitize the stores. All these have costs that must be factored into pricing.
Thus, it is the opinion of this writer that no “price gouging” is taking place. Paying a bit more at the grocery store allows us to acquire needed food in as sanitary a manner as possible.
Meanwhile, I wonder, will the historians one day write about our current crisis, forgetting about the coronavirus, and instead refer to our era as “The Great Toilet Paper Famine?”
Bob Sherman, Kelowna
Favourite radio station disappears
Dear Editor:
Bad enough that all we can talk about is the virus, but now, while isolated, we have lost our favourite radio station.
With no warning at all it seems Oldies 103,.9 is having to leave the air. We loved listening to this station and wish there was something we could do to keep it going.
As older people we don’t care for all the rock and modern stuff, so guess we will simply have to get out our old CDs and play them. Also, we will miss the hourly news and the great announcers who ran the show.
Dorothy Thomson, Kelow