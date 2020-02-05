Millions of pets across the earth can have a significant environmental impact. Taking steps to be an eco-friendly pet owner can have a considerable effect.
It’s easy to forget our furry friends’ impact while searching out ideas to make our lives a more sustainable lifestyle.
With upwards of 800 million household pets worldwide, our favorite companions have quickly become an unsustainable force to be reckoned with.
There is a good deal of ways to extend your eco-friendly lifestyle to your pets — you have to know where to start.
--
Purchase Eco-friendly Pet Products
When searching for pet products such as dog shampoos, there is never a shortage of options with the thousands of products to choose from. Interestingly, like human sustainability, pet sustainability begins with smart purchases.
Using an all-natural pet shampoo without added chemicals is a great place to start.
Consider using pet shampoo that has zero plastic and made with simple ingredients such as all-natural hemp, with dog-safe essential oils for a light scent.
--
Choose paper biodegradable pet waste bags
By making a simple change to a genuinely biodegradable bag is another excellent step toward decreasing your pet’s impact. Picking up after your pet is a prime responsibility of pet ownership. If you don’t, you could be harming the earth and its water supply. Using biodegradable bags is another great way to reduce your pet’s environmental footprint. Take the confusion out of the question of whether your dog waste bags are truly plastic-free by using recycled K9Clean paper dog waste bags.
--
Spay or Neuter Pets
One significant aspect of sustainable and responsible pet ownership is to think about the balance of animals on our planet. Overpopulation can have a considerable impact on the natural life cycle, causing adverse effects on the ecosystem. Having your pet spayed or neutered is a critical way to ensure that this balance remains intact. Adopt, don’t shop. Use non-profit dog rescue organizations. They are dedicated to finding homes for animals that are abandoned or worse, destined for human consumption. An estimated 30,000,000 dogs and cats die across Asia each year, all in the name of human consumption.
--
Hygiene – Cleaning up after your pet
Cut down the chemicals in your home by making your floor cleaner is an excellent option for keeping your home clean. You can do this easily with common household ingredients.
Mix a gallon of warm water with a cup of distilled vinegar. The vinegar will clean, disinfect, and deodorize.
This is non-toxic and safe for pets.
Also, another way to prevent dirty floors and healthy paws is to use a portable dog shower to rinse off your dog’s feet before entering your home.
--
Choose Sustainable Pet Food
Dog food trends encourage owners to feed their pets the same foods that humans eat: high-quality "human grade" meat and organic produce, maybe even some "superfoods." While this approach is emotionally appealing, it isn’t necessary for pets’ health, nor does it have a significant environmental impact.
Above all, we can all start to help reduce plastic pollution and improve our environmental impact.
We can make goals of eliminating or reducing our plastic consumption, and we can move towards a greener, more sustainable future.
Don’t forget your pet’s impact too.
