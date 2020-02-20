Another City of Penticton budget process goes by, ideas debated, things added, things removed, council members jostle for the upper hand. A competition emerges about how fiscally prudent each council member can be perceived as being. Reputations are at stake.
Yet there is one tradition unlike any other around budget time: no meaningful improvement to the sidewalk network or really any effort whatsoever to dignify the pedestrian.
Walking is good for us from exercise and emotional well-being perspectives. We connect with our neighbours and say good morning to people we don’t know.
Sidewalks are by far the most accessible form of transportation of any. They can be used by virtually all members of our community. Penticton has a low median household income and car ownership is not only out of reach for many, but many others would prefer to use a car less due to the largely negative environmental impacts.
If we are ever going to motivate more of our fellow citizens to walk, we have to make it useful, pleasant and attractive. Yet I’ve been here more than five years and almost nothing is done to complete the network, make it more useful, pleasant or attractive.
Manitoba Street runs north-south between Main Street and Government Street. It is book-ended by Carmi Elementary to the south, and KVS Middle School to the north. If you walk or bike down this street at 8:30 a.m. on school days you will see an unusually high amount of pedestrian activity for Penticton.
Young kids walking south to Carmi, and older kids walking north to KVS or Pen-Hi. Because this street is much more pleasant than walking on either Main or Government, you’ll also see adults walking to work or people walking their dogs.
Yet with all this activity I describe, there is just a single one-metre-wide sidewalk on the east side of the street. There is no sidewalk whatsoever on the west side, just a well-worn dirt path.
A one-metre-wide sidewalk is only wide enough for two able-bodied people to walk next to one another. If you want to walk next to a person in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller, forget about it.
There is no pedestrian treatment whatsoever at the intersection of Manitoba Street and Penticton Avenue. The street has very few streetlights, but the few lights that exist are on the side opposite of the sidewalk. So, while the pedestrians walk in complete darkness, there are dim lights shining on cars parked at the curb on the west side of the street. I have no idea what the purpose of that is.
Instead of planting trees or inserting green space in our boulevards and giving a buffer to pedestrians from car traffic, we simply pave them with asphalt. Instead of installing bus benches perpendicular to the road as would be preferred by the pedestrians and transit riders, we angle them towards the vehicular traffic to sell outdoor advertising.
When you don’t build sidewalks at the curb you lose the clear delineation of what is city property and what is private property.
When I saw a 12-year-old boy walk onto a busy arterial street because an adjacent property owner had placed their personal property right up to the curb of the roadway, I called the City of Penticton bylaw department. Instead of having the property owner move their personal goods out of the public right-of-way, the bylaw department told me it wasn’t a public safety concern.
There is a significant need to update and complete our sidewalk network. It would go a long way to show pedestrians as valued members of our community.
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association and co-founder of the Penticton Bike Valet