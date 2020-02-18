Protesters getting too much coverage
Dear editor:
Well this letter may sound like “deja vu all over again,” but I can’t help to respond the front page headline which shouts out “Support across the country for Wet’suwet’en” in Tuesday’s Penticton Herald. This is totally false.
The people protesting in the Wet’suwet’en territory and across Canada do not support the Wet’suwet’en people. They in fact support the professional anti-pipeline protesters and the few ceremonial hereditary chiefs they are using as tools.
They are supporting taking away the democratic right of the Wet’suwet’en people to elect leadership to make decisions for the benefit of their people. Sure, the article ends with a short paragraph stating this inconvenient fact when this should actually be the story.
I am not just picking on the Herald in this case, as the TV news is even more blatant in ignoring this inconvenient part of the story as they push interviews with the protestors and this false narrative.
I suppose the protestors believe the Wet’suwet’en should live under a monarchy or in fascism? I just wish the media would temper their seeming love for protesters because, quite frankly, if the cameras ain’t rolling, the protesters will all go home.
On a footnote, Jack Knox’s column on the overstated fears on the coronavirus (Herald, Feb. 11) was bang on. You will never see that balance on the TV news.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Snowplows absent on city side roads
Dear editor:
After the big snowfall last week, on Friday I drove through Penticton finding out that all the main streets were properly cleaned, only the side roads like Heather Road, Redlands Road, Truro Street, Aspen Place and all the courts were full of snow, slush and ice on top.
I called the city yards around 3 p.m. and was told perhaps those roads will be cleaned during the weekend (which did not happen) or next week, and by then the sun will shine anyways.
As of Sunday, our side roads were still frozen solid with bumpy ice. Accidents should go on city accounts. Seasonal work sometimes require longer working hours and even weekend work.
We are all taxpayers and the taxes are raised year by year. We, the side-road residents, are entitled to the same service like everybody else.
Alice Wolf
Penticton
Email scammers getting more clever
Dear editor:
It is a jungle out there, with ever more sophisticated hackers ready to jump on you and steal as much as possible from you, or infect your computer with nasty viruses, or hold you at ransom, etc.
View all emails that require you to answer, or pay or push any button as a possible scam and close that e-mail. Hackers now are so clever at mimicking sites and literature, that you should close the email; and then send an enquiry to the purported sender at an email address you have used.
If it is not a scam, they will let you know. If it was a scam then you will have saved yourself grief.
Last week I received an email supposedly from a group that I belong to, asking me to fill out a questionnaire. However, instead of being signed by the administrator who regularly does, it was signed by “head manager.” Red flag!
Looking closely at the email, there were several discrepancies: one letter different, in an http, an extra letter in the email address, etc. I immediately closed the email, and sent of an email to the administrator I had dealt with before. I received an immediate answer. It was a scam, and the group’s email list had been hacked and all members on the list had received that phishing scam. All members were warned.
Brad Houston
Penticton
Democrats won’t let Bernie win
Dear editor:
I believe that essentially just being a party progressive on abortion rights, sexuality, gender and gender-bending issues won’t cut it for otherwise liberal-minded voters who aren’t financially well-to-do or comfortably middle-class Democrats. And I can’t blame them.
Although Bernie Sanders is fiscally progressive as well as liberal on other major social issues, I doubt he’ll be allowed to succeed in winning the Democratic primaries.
After all, the 2016 Democratic National Convention primaries saw DNC decision-makers allow some Bernie Sanders wins, including those of every West Virginia county, to be given to the trailing yet establishment-forwarded neo-liberalist Hillary Clinton, known for not rubbing against any big business grains.
I find it arrogant to expect poor citizens to vote (and definitely not waiting in long bad-weather lineups to do so) for an establishment Democrat candidate with thinly veiled ties to corporate interests and who’s not going to adequately improve the poor person’s lot in life—simply to vote-out an undesirable incumbent president.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Impeachment will gnaw at Trump
Dear editor:
After three years of observation and public diagnosis by emanate mental health experts, it is said, Donald J. Trump obsesses over size, stature, popularity, accomplishments, wealth, power and success. That he is racked by crippling insecurities. That he is small-minded, incompetent and illegitimate.
Yet he spends every day trying to convince us he’s the biggest, best, smartest, richest and most successful human on the planet.
Las Vegas aficionados say Donald Trump doesn’t have a poker-face; they say he wears his heart on his sleeve. That we can see right through him, much like an experienced grandparent can inevitably see through their grandchild’s tantrums.
This is why we know no amount of exoneration will satisfy Trump. He knows he will never be truly exonerated, because he knows no one actually believes he’s innocent. He knows he has been covered-up, not exonerated.
And that just eats at him; which is why at the annual non-partisan presidential prayer breakfast, (established by Eisenhower in 1953), his hurt feelings over his perception of events would not allow him to open his heart to the healing power of prayer; saying he “didn’t believe” speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she prays for him and then attacked senator Mitt Romney as “weak” for using his religion to vote against acquittal, calling them “leakers and liars.”
Said during a meeting about prayer and forgiveness is stark reminder of Trump’s harmful narcissistic tendencies.
Ravaged by internal guilt, Trump will never stop proclaiming his innocence.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Pipeline supporters missing in action
Dear editor:
The RCMP has been tasked with enforcing the laws of the land, but they need help – a lot of help.
From what I understand, the majority of the First Nations people, who are actually affect by the Coastal GasLink pipeline, are in favour of the construction because of the short- and long-term economic benefits. Why then aren’t pro-pipeline First Nations spokespersons acting as facilitators and mediators between the police and the Wet'suwet'en protesters?
It is disconcerting to see so much animosity and mayhem.
It’s always easier to start a fight than it is to end one.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Want more doctors? Pay them better
Dear editor:
I work in a walk-in clinic/family practice office and am frequently confronted with a waiting room full of patients (20 or more), five examining rooms with patients and patients waiting at the clinic’s entrance way.
Many of these patients have no family doctor or are unable to see their own doctor. Often patients are turned away because we cannot service the demand.
Family doctors are retiring, doing cosmetic medicine part- or full-time, becoming hospitalists and practising out of province for better compensation. Fifteen (five per cent) of the recent University of B.C. graduating class is entering family practice.
Doctors of B.C. have not been assertive enough in their negotiations with the government, in demanding better compensation for family doctors, increasing medical school training, and proceeding more quickly in changes in delivery of patient care.
Doctors of B.C. also need to be our patient’s advocate to the government and encourage patients to express their concerns about lack of family doctors to the government.
“Want more family doctors? Change how they work and get paid,” says researcher Rita McCracken, MD, PhD at UBC.
Her comment sums the present situation with the GP shortage very well.
Bob Browett, MD
Victoria
