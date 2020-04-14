The term “Westlessness” was raised on a discussion television program that I watched. It was defined as a continued growth of the opinion of western civilizations, that the roll of international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations and others, are irrelevant.
The source of these opinions is that the basic organization structures have not changed since the end of the Second World War They no longer realistically represent the international relationships of the countries of the world.
In this column, I intend to present the opinion that we cannot let “Westlessness” result in the failure of the countries of the world to support the international organizations to the greatest possible extent.
The most obvious is in the current world of COVID-19, the World Health Organization needs the world’s support. It has been 100 years since the Spanish Flu in 1918 when we last had a pandemic of this magnitude. In that time, both the quantity of travelers and the speed of travel have increased exponentially. It is, therefore, more critical that we all understand how this pandemic is developing, should best be clinically attacked.
Also, how the spread of vaccines, once approved, are shared as quickly and strategically as possible. It is only the World Health Organization, with representatives from most countries in the world, that can provide the coordinating role for the approach to this pandemic. Although the achievements of the World Health Organization include such items as the eradication of small pox, reductions of malaria and containment and vaccination for Ebola. Although they do not have the same immediate concern, they can still impact all of the world in the future.
In our current highly interconnected world, we need information from a knowledgeable organization as quickly as possible.
The second most current and global concern is human-created climate change. Similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change can only be addressed by a coordinated world-wide effort.
The only world-wide organization that is currently addressing this concern and the only organization that is in a position to correct this concern, is the UN. We all need to support the UN, not only in terms of meeting our country commitments, but also in encouraging other countries to make and meet their commitments, and ensuring that the UN has the authority and finance to do what is required.
Other international organizations are also doing essential work to make our world more secure.
Two examples are, the International Court of Justice and its charge against Myanmar with genocide against the Rohingya, and the World Trade Organization’s support of Canada in trade negotiations with the US.
It is important in our accelerating and interconnected world that we provide strong support for the international organizations. We need to ensure that we do not become too restless to do so.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction project manager residing in Penticton, and aspiring author of, “How WE Can Save The World.”