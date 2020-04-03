Neighbourhoods coming together
Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the front-line workers for their dedication. They are still able to smile through these trying times.
During the winter months, due to illness, I was unable to maintain my driveway and take the bins to the roadside. After the first snowfall, I heard the sound of snow shovels. Upon investigating, it was my neighbours, both young and old from across the street and further down, also alongside of me.
I was told, “We will take care of it.”
Two teenage boys came knocking and I paid them to do the work at times, to give the neighbours a rest.
When we were told to stay home during the COVID-19 crisis, we had offers to help shop for us, including a single mom next door.
It’s amazing to see neighbourhoods come together at times of crisis. Thank you so much to all. We are truly grateful for all you heroes.
Colin and Anne Van Blerk
Penticton
Leave prisoners where they belong
Dear Editor:
Some brilliant people have suggested the idea of releasing non-violent prisoners into the general public to make social distancing easier in prisons.
The reason these people are in prison is because they didn’t follow the laws of our country in the first place.
Do these geniuses really believe that these people will follow the rules regarding COVID-19 if they’re released? Releasing these people would be very foolhardy and would endanger the rest of us.
Al Martens
Penticton
Getting money in people’s hands
Dear Editor:
The federal government has promised to distribute cheques. Unfortunately, this program will take six weeks to launch. If necessary, retired federal civil servants could be hired to staff the program immediately.
Penticton has two federal buildings: the Canada Revenue building and a supply-and-services building. Surely, federal employees could staff those two buildings on a 24/ 7 basis. In smaller towns, schools could be used for the same purposes. Government employees could write cheques around the clock.
For direct-deposit situations, when a monetary entitlement is approved by the local government office; there should not be any more reasons for the citizen/taxpayer to return to the temporary government office. (In this case, at least for six weeks.)
The RCMP would be necessary for crowd control — ensuring the two-metre distance between people is enforced. Proper ID, an income tax return, a federal/provincial document (driver’s license, SIN number, a pink slip laid-off document, etc.) would be necessary to indicate the person was qualified to receive government funding.
Business owners forced to shut down their companies by government order will provide the necessary documents indicating their situation/predicament.
Ernie Slump
Penticton
Taking time to think and reflect
Dear Editor:
As we await the coronavirus passover with its angel of death, it gives us pause to meditate upon the ominous future plagues, climate change, the rapid over-population on a shrinking land mass and its affects on the human condition.
Perhaps deep in the sanctuary of our person, this is an opportunity to seek solace by having an intimate conversation with that infinite mystery which has given us this new beautiful spring that only slightly magnifies the magnificence of our being and all creation.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Trump is rapidly losing control
Dear Editor:
The man who is president, Donald Trump, is rapidly losing control of the situation. He seems more focused on the U.S. economy than the health of the nation’s inhabitants.
Nero is fiddling while Rome is burning and it’s a very sad time for us all.
Does it matter if you restart the economy and have a huge mortality rate on your path to greatness?
George Pearson
Chase
TV providers can do their part
Dear Editor:
A suggestion for all TV providers (for example Shaw and Telus) is to offer free movies on the movie channels as well as other general interest stations that require a paid subscription to access.
This would encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many people are now unemployed or receiving a miniscule salary to survive.
Most cannot afford to pay for movies as well as other stations that require an extra payment over and above the usual TV subscription rates, in addition to putting food on the table as well as paying bills.
This would provide an outlet to prevent potential mental-health issues due to self isolation and other issues that will occur due to the many hardships most of us will encounter.
You may counter this suggestion by stating “they have a business to run,” but they are not alone among businesses that are making major sacrifices during this difficult crisis. Thank you for considering this suggestion.
Stay well.
Caroline Alger
Peachland
No casino or bars, that’s a good thing
Dear Editor:
Imagine how wealthy we will all be by not being allowed to gamble at the casinos and drink at the bars and pubs.
Although I do feel bad for the staff at these establishments, if you think about it, everyone’s a winner because at the end of the month we will be a little richer no matter what we may have squandered under normal circumstances.
So even the doom and gloom of this virus has a silver lining.
Just think, you may be able to go on a holiday, treat the grandkids to a fishing trip, spoil them. Do it quick though because we are creatures of habit and repetitive obsessions.
All in all, this pandemic seems to have brought out the best in all of us, in one way or another. And, when this problem goes away, which it will, we will soon get back to the norm, if there ever was such a thing.
Hopefully all the exceptional experiences we have learned from this will make us stronger, although they were bestowed upon us unwillingly.
Andy Holman
Penticton
Who is winning all the money?
Dear Editor:
As a regular, though not obsessive, lottery customer, I have noticed that in the last several drawings of both 6-49 and Lotto Max there have been no major winners, but the next subsequent offering is only marginally larger than the one previous.
Is the lottery corporation building its own edifice to the coronavirus?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Attitudes shifting for the better
Dear Editor:
I am writing to honour a new development that I think can be deeply meaningful.
In national and international emergencies, governments typically focus on rescuing the rich and powerful.
After the economic meltdown of 2008, the U.S. Congress bailed out the banks that had caused the meltdown while millions of Americans lost their homes through bank foreclosures.
In important ways, the COVID-19 crisis goes against that norm. Not all countries, but many countries, are focused on helping people with small bank accounts or no bank accounts. The new measures announced in recent weeks by the Canadian government are providing not just leadership, but good leadership.
The government is demonstrating the belief that society should serve everyone and not just vested interests.
And Canada isn’t alone. Governments in Europe — and to a lesser extent, in the United States — are taking steps to rescue plain folks.
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter has stated that America is no longer a democracy but an oligarchy (by definition: rule by a small elite). During the past 40 years, new laws and regulations have transformed the rich into the super-rich. That situation has come to seem normal.
But it isn’t normal.
We need to reshape our beliefs. This dreadful pandemic has shocked us. Perhaps it will also trigger a deep shift in attitudes and norms.
Already Canadians are demonstrating a new solidarity, reaching out to help each other. Already we have a slogan: “We’ll get through this together.”
The war against COVID-19 will eventually end. Will it change us?
Gary Willis
Kelowna
It doesn’t have to be just another day
Dear Editor:
Re: We’ve got to talk about suicide, but how do we do it? (Herald, April 2).
Columnist Mel Rothenburger asks an important question about the 4,000 Canadians a year who kill themselves — and those they leave behind watching endless television coverage of coronavirus.
Worldwide, almost 270,000 people have died by suicide just this year, but of course you can’t catch suicide, at least not by a proximity of feet or meters. Nonetheless, as Yale’s Dr. David L. Katz asks, “Imagine if that toll were being reported with the fixation of coronavirus. It is nearly seven times larger to date, so we would be hearing about new deaths day by day and hour by hour — at seven times the frequency of COVID19. We would know that for every death by suicide there was a grieving family, harried health professionals, and a larger number of despondent people with a ‘less severe’ version of the same condition.
“We would also likely be thinking something like: the sky is falling! Suicides mounting day by day and hour by hour. What is going on? What is going on would be ... just another day in the world.”
A rather cold conclusion by Dr. Katz, but if the way we talk about suicide is the way we talk about coronavirus, maybe it doesn’t have to be just another day.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Online shopping creates ghost towns
Dear Editor:
Take a drive in any downtown one of these days and see all the businesses closed, nobody on the streets shopping or chatting, nobody in coffee shops or restaurants — a ghost town, for sure. No excitement or friendly interactions, just empty streets.
This is your downtown in a few years if everybody keeps on shopping online. If you like it this way, OK, but if you liked it better the way it was then stop making Jeff Bezos richer and support your local businesses.
Mike Holt
Victoria
Force the banks to do their part
Dear Editor:
The government should freeze all mortgages and interest to home owners and businesses. A three-month freeze on all mortgage payments would solve a lot of problems. Landlords could afford to lower rents to tenants both residential and commercial.
The banks are only paying 0.25% to the government for money and barely anything to depositors. No interest would incur on the mortgage and none of the principal would be paid down. After three months, payments would resume from where they stopped. Nobody loses, not even the banks. The banks may have a profitless quarter but they wouldn’t go bust.
Investors, and I am one, would lose a part of their dividend for the year, but most people invested in the stock market can afford it.
Otherwise, all the fallout falls on the average taxpayer, tenants and landlords, and the economy tanks for several years like the collapse in 2008.
Oh, and who caused that and got bailed on the taxpayers’ dime?
It’s time the banks did their civic duty. And whose money do they have anyway? Ours!
Don McCarthy
Oak Bay
Real concern for rural communities
Dear Editor:
While I am not a public health official, having focused my experience and training as a social worker on supporting northern and remote communities, I have concerns for our northern communities given the public conversation not often accounting for the vastly differing demographics of northern B.C..
I hope that BC remembers:
1.) To frame confirmed case numbers per capita. While the northern health region is the size of France, it has the population of Iceland, or a mid-sized city.
2.) Most communities have more limited health care services than I previously imagined, and continue to rely on Prince George as a hub for access to essential services, such as cancer treatments. The virus can then travel back with them to their communities. I previously lived in Burns Lake and had to travel back to Prince George for even an ultrasound. Many communities rely on other communities for access to groceries and essential goods, as well.
3.) Staff retention and health care as well as transportation infrastructure are already challenged. This must be concerning for testing and treatment for most northern communities.
Andra Nadeau
Prince George