What a week this has been with the turbulent U.S. election, COVID-19 numbers increasing and many areas returning to lockdown, it is as if the world is tripping over itself.
It is easy to feel lost in a maze of information and uncertainty, as we experience a tsunami of briefings — the number 270 imprinted on our minds.
Let me encourage you on your path.
When my children were small, they loved to go for walks in the English countryside. I remember the pleasure of driving to the woods and walking muddy trails, treasure hunting for pine cones, feathers and bugs under rocks.
My little one would say, “Daddy let me hold your hand.” My middle and index finger would be squeezed tightly as we walked on through the twisting paths. She would chatter away about all manner of important things, which toy would she get in a happy meal, her favourite Barney song, and how she was scared when “Bear in the Big Blue” house sniffed the television screen.
As we walked and talked, my little companion would trip over a root and let go of my two fingers and end up face down in the mud, jumping up only to repeat the scene again and again. After a while, there came a question that changed her walking experience.
“Daddy, can you hold my hand instead, please?’
My hand wrapped around hers as we
continued, only this time as she tripped, I lifted her and she swung through the air with a squeal of great delight, back and forth.
She knew I was holding her, she was not holding me. It was my strength, not her strength.
Let me encourage you; our Heavenly father holds us, not the other way round.
There are several references in the bible to God’s hand, Isaiah 41:13 writes,
“For I am the Lord your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”
This verse refers to God’s mighty hand to hold us, protect us and keep us on the path of life. To let go and let God, is to surrender
ourselves to the Lord, trusting that he will hold us and keep us.
We live in turbulent times, and we are witnessing political, social and economic changes. We feel the uncertainty in our own lives and our families.
As we acknowledge that we are weak and tired, trying to find our way, we pray, Father, may you hold us with your great hand.
The same hands that divided the Red Sea, the same hands that shaped us and made us in His image.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.
