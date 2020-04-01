Concerns over farm workers
Dear Editor:
There is now a major outbreak of COVID-19 with seasonal farm workers at a housing complex at Bylands Nursery in West Kelowna (Herald, April 1).
A question to put forward to Dr. Bonnie Henry or health minister Adrian Dix would be regarding the importing of thousands of seasonal fruit pickers and farm workers in just a couple of months.
I know it has been said they would have to self isolate for 14 days upon arrival. But the question is, who will be monitoring this? The farm owners will have spent thousands of dollars getting these workers to their farms. Where will the self isolation be happening? There is not housing available on every farm.
Will the farm owners really be making these workers sit on their hands for 14 days before they get some work out of them? Will they be going directly to the farm without passing go? What about the seasonal workers who come from Quebec, presently the worst place in Canada for COVID-19. There will be nothing stopping them from coming to work and mingle in the Okanagan in a couple of months. I doubt they will be self isolating.
Wow, this is scary!
Judie Schinz
Penticton
Health workers are our bright stars
Dear Editor:
If anything can compete with the bright stars at night, it’s health-care workers who shine so bright, through everyday and every night.
Dream on, dream on, the fight is on the message sent by our anti-virus queen.
The message from an expert suggests two more weeks could tell the tale of an unknown villain has met its fate.
Doomsday on earth is now delayed, now isn’t that great? Perhaps the world can now stay united and get rid of hate.
Those words came sweetly to my ears, words that may end the flow of tears.
What is really going on most people may never ever know, keep your chin up, trust the virus queen and together we will defeat the unforeseen.
Coranavirus united the world proving it can happen, a huge lesson learned, for what it’s worth.
Words can’t describe the praise health- care workers and all people connected deserve.
I would be so happy to see the ticket-giving parking Grinch a ticket to park their ass at the end of the virus line.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Faith, hope, love are what we need
Dear Editor:
With all of the coronavirus news, wouldn’t your readers want to read about faith, hope and love? I have recently researched, “A triumph of hope and faith: a selection of thoughtful words to inspired and guide,” and invite your readers to contact me at 250-493-7309 for discussion.
Jon-Lee Kootnekoff
Penticton
In the words of Winston Churchill
Dear Editor:
An excerpt from Winston Churchill’s “We will fight on the Beaches” speech, June 4, 1940:
“I have full confidence that if all do their duty, if nothing is neglected, and if the best arrangements are made, as they are being made, we shall prove ourselves once again able to defend our Island home, to ride out the storm of war, and to outlive the menace.”
“We shall fight to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence … we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost shall be. ... We shall never surrender.”
Doug Lee
Victoria
Service workers are all doing a great job
Dear Editor:
I’ve read many stories about the great job our health, police and fire departments are doing throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Without a question, their jobs cannot be easy and I’m sure it’s questionable at times whether to report to work at all.
As all our daily lives are disrupted, let’s not forget about the grocery store, gas station and all other essential service employees who are trying to make the rest of our daily lives a little easier.
When was the last time you thanked your butcher, deli clerk, baker or staff working the tills at many places still open.
Let us all give a special thanks to those employees and the difficult jobs they perform for us during this pandemic.
Reading my morning newpaper, I say thanks to the person who delivered it this morning, I’m sure at 5 a.m.
Tom Prokop
Kelowna
Students, teachers learned from trip
Dear Editor:
Re: Trip turns trip into a struggle to get back to Canada (Okanagan Weekend, March 28, page A1).
It was an amazing trip indeed and thank-you Steve MacNaull for reporting our story. It was an exciting adventure for both the teachers, students and their parents.
One of the most important things about a trip like this is what we learned from those with whom we interacted. Too often, we believe we have what others need rather than listening to what others have to say.
“What does it mean to be human and where do we find our humanity and shared experiences?”
Both students and teachers alike had the opportunity to learn that the things we have don’t define us or determine our worth or happiness.
What makes us human is a lesson the students both learned and shared repeatedly. “The Mayan people have so little but they have each other!”
The students noticed it wasn’t the things have that define them, it was who they were with that was important. The students learned to be curious and listened to stories of others and found a common humanity and shared in their experiences.
We all remarked at how we shared many common interests with local villagers like the need to belong and a shared community.
Language differences weren’t a problem any longer, learning what the needs and interests of others required a small step outside of ourselves.
This was an important lesson as we then took our next step, how do we get home? We shared our anxieties and worries as the doors and borders closed and flights shut done!
Thankfully we finally shared our joys as we finally landed on home soil!
What an adventure indeed as opportunities came at us and we learned more about ourselves in the circumstances we couldn’t control or predict.
Chris McGrath
Kelowna
Climate could be even greater crisis
Dear Editor:
I am thankful that we in Canada have responded swiftly to mitigate the worst of this global pandemic.
While we have much left to do to battle this virus, we have a bigger problem.
I am terrified that environmental considerations will be shelved in favour of economic stimulus packages, such as large oil and gas industry bailouts.
Even the worst-case projections for COVID-19 are nothing compared to what’s coming. If the global community refuses to fully and immediately tackle the climate crisis, the disaster that awaits will make this pandemic seem utterly forgettable.
Daryl Elving-Klassen
Victoria
The new math for COVID-19
Dear Editor:
I read the local news daily and watch the Global morning news from Vancouver. The daily numbers that are being tossed out by the media are being reported inaccurately.
I hear every day that British Columbia “now has” over 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Why do they say this, when 500 or so of those cases have been resolved? There is never any mention of how many cases have been cured, thus leaving the public pretty much in the dark about the real picture.
To the media, when you update us daily, give us a number of active cases only, do not include the cases that have been cured. It will clear up a lot of confusion and anxiety.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Stringing lights will bring hope
Dear Editor:
Two weeks ago while in bed, I recalled the Second World War in England. Everyone had to pull together to survive, while bombs dropped nightly around us.
There is one thing I still remember, even though I was young. The pilots returning from missions across the channel, said they looked for the White Cliffs of Dover, and when they came into sight they knew they were home safe.
Hence Vera Lynn’s, famous song, “The White Cliffs of Dover.”
White lights are now strung along my front fence, with a sign, White Lights For Hope.
Friends in Sidney and in Crofton have joined in with lights on bushes and trees.
This is a show of gratitude and support for the wonderful people on the front lines who are trying to keep us safe while placing their own lives at risk
Margaret J. Jestico
Saanichton
Joggers, please keep your distance
Dear Editor:
In these trying times it’s important to exercise for both our physical and mental well-being, all while keeping that tricky six-foot distance.
While strolling along a walkway, we have been passed by many joggers, and while I commend them for their diligence and determination, I do have a suggestion. The runners often weave past walkers and in doing so can get very close while breathing very heavily. This is concerning as there is little that a walker can do to avoid them.
I suggest that joggers move off the trail onto the grass or road whenever possible and close their mouths while passing someone.
Arabella Martin
Victoria
COVIDiots seem to be everywhere
Dear Editor:
The stupidity of some people over this virus is maddening and frustrating.
In Canada, our provincial and federal governments are doing a pretty good job of trying to control this thing and the only way that it can be done is through social distancing and masks etc.
People are very unsure of what’s happening and it’s nice to have leaders here that are informative, supportive and compassionate. We also have very knowledgeable people regarding the virus who have spent a lifetime doing the work they do.
We even closed the U.S. border to non-essential traffic (good move).
Enter Donald Trump, the worst virus of all, spreading his lies and pure rude and ignorant rhetoric around the world.
Unfortunately for us, the Trump virus can jump borders and cross oceans in one leap.
The garbage that comes from this man is beyond belief and sad, being in the position of power that he is.
He has an influence on far too many people and he knows absolutely nothing about viruses, much less anything else.
Please, people, listen to science on this matter and do the right thing, not to some idiot that thinks he knows everything.
If we do this, we will come out the other end much better off. God bless you all.
B. Rosin
Prince George
Wants to hear from the library
Dear Editor:
Would the City and the library please say something in the local press as to how they are coping during the shutdown of city facilities.
Books borrowed need to be returned. The ordinary-times fines are levied for late returns. The COVID-19 situation obliterates such a fine, of course.
Might the library consider a new practice: leave the books in the hands of the borrower; consider it an impromptu, “Dirty Book Sale.” If the borrower wanted a particular book, then by agreement:
a.) a price could be arrived at, leaving a happy reader, and
b.) one less book to be reshelved — weeks or months down the road.
Incidentally, do books require to be disinfected?
Helen Moore
Penticton
Finally, at last: Anderson, Gaga together
Dear Editor:
Re:”Kyle Anderson recording album with Lady Gaga,” (Page 1 skyboxes, April 1).
We would like to thank you for your coverage of our new album.
Lady Gaga — or L-Gag, as I affectionately call her — heard me at my last Carnegie Hall gig and had to meet me. After a whirlwind romance, we decided to make even more beautiful music together. We’re making a combined CD of my greatest hits and we’ll throw in a couple of hers.
Oh, and she thinks James Miller is a hunk.
(Written on April 1, 2020)
Kyle Anderson
Penticton
P.S. What does AFD stand for?
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Anderson was unaware he would be the target of our annual April Fool’s joke. He enjoyed being spoofed. Ms. Gaga’s lawyers, on the other hand, could soon be contacting us.