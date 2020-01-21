Income per capita is commonly reported in virtually all developed economies.This measure does not, however, tell us how income is distributed and this distribution can vary widely between and within countries. “Income inequality” measures the extent to which income is distributed unevenly within a country.
While the national average income in many nations has risen substantially over the past three decades, focus on this number has masked a significant concentration of incomes.
For example, in the United States the share of national income going to the richest one percent of Americans has risen in the past three decades from 10 percent to more than 20 per cent. And for the top one tenth of one percent of the richest, their share has risen over that same period from one per cent to five per cent.
The most common method of measuring income inequality is the Gini coefficient measured on a scale of zero to one. A coefficient of zero represents exact equality; that is, everyone has the same level of income. Similarly a coefficient of one represents total inequality — one person has all the income and the rest have nothing.
Another way of tracking income inequality is to divide the population into five groups (quintiles) by income. If each of the quintiles has the same share of national income, the distribution is equal.
In 2010, the Canadian distribution was: 7.3% for the bottom quintile, 12.8 for the next quintile, 17.6 for the middle quintile, 23.2 for the fourth and 39.1 for the top quintile. This highest quintile is the only one to have increased its share of national income in the last two decades of the 20th century.
And Canada is not alone in experiencing rising inequality. The U.S., U.K., Germany and Nordic countries also show increases in the level of income inequality.
Should we be concerned about this rise in income inequality?
Historically the answer has been “yes,” because it raises concerns about fairness and social justice. Further, recent economic research suggests that increased inequality of income hurts a nation’s economy. This is in opposition to traditional thinking where equality and efficiency were considered trade-offs — that increasing equality reduced the incentives to work harder, to invest and to get more education.
The International Monetary Fund has found that, over the long-run, the trade-off between efficiency and equality may not exist. Countries may find that improving equality may also improve efficiency leading to more sustainable long-term growth. Moreover, the same study found that severe inequality increased social and political instability by undermining social cohesion and increasing tensions — thereby discouraging foreign investment.
What is causing this rise in income inequality? Economists have offered many reasons. Some contend that globalization and skill-based technical change are increasing the demand for highly-skilled labour. At the same time, demand for lower-skilled labour is declining as manufacturing jobs are exported to low-wage offshore facilities.
Others hold that inequality is rising because of institutional factors such as a steady decline in unionization rates, stagnation in the minimum wage rate, deregulation and regressive tax policies that favour the wealthy. At the same time some government expenditures and transfer payments such as Old Age Security and child care subsidies reduce the level of income inequality.
Should we be more concerned about income inequality and particularly about the concentration of both wealth and income in a relatively small portion of high income earners?
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is concerned. They believe that persistently unbalanced distribution of the dividend from economic growth will result in social resentment, fuelling populist and protectionist sentiments. These can lead to political instability.
In the last few years, such instability has been evident within members of the European community and especially in the U.S. since the advent of the Trump administration.
Some also believe that unchecked increases in inequality can harm efficiency by reducing work effort among people at the bottom of the income distribution who view their society as less fair.
In Canada income inequality increased substantially between 1976 and 2011.The Gini coefficient increased from 0.365 to 0.446 or by 22 percent.
Next week: What can be done to improve equity?
