Breathing a problem because of pot smoke
Dear Editor:
I am surrounded by drug users who smoke dope 24/7 and grow marijuana plants.
Second-hand marijuana smoke, and growing marijuana plants, emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs). 0.5
The effect of long term exposure to low levels of VOCs can be headaches, fatigue, nose, throat and lung irritation.
The effects are worse if you suffer from asthma.
Advice from provincial and federal health agencies is that to lower VOCs in your home, you should open a window for fresh air.
But what do you do when the fresh air is the problem?
I have contacted the police, the municipality, the Capital Regional District and the province.
All say they are not responsible to enforce my constitutional rights of clean air and quiet enjoyment of property.
Their advice is that this should be solved through civil litigation.
Until then I can’t breathe!
Dave Hill, Victoria
How to hold elected officials accountable
Dear Editor:
Well a new election is here, with the same old BS.
Here is something to think about. Every politician has done it, makes a promise they do not keep. Well here is an idea to stop that.
There is a pension plan that has to be looked at with public input on how money can be reduced. This should be done by a public committee of taxpayers.
If a politician makes a promise in the run up to an election, and, after four years does not keep it, every politician on that party’s side forfeits the pension they would have accumulated.
Now, is that not simple? This would likely need a majority government to pass it, but hey, we might get one.
Don Agnew, Penticton
Lousy service blamed on COVID
Dear Editor:
I am one of the nicest people who I know, I am kind, honest, considerate, understanding and intelligent, pleasant to look at and easy going.
But, despite all of the above attributes, I am really struggling with all the COVID marshals that have arisen with their collective orders and excuses for both bad service and bad manners. It doesn’t matter if you are dealing with a bank or a grocery store, it doesn’t matter if you are in person or God forbid... on the phone.
Which academy did they all graduate from? Their combined rudeness and impatience is beyond belief, and as if enduring all the COVID marshals isn’t bad enough, we now have a flock of Canadian chickens shopping and strutting around in stores as if they have been trained by the Fuhrer and his storm troopers.
Yikes, whatever you do, don’t make the gross terrible unforgivable error of going down the shopping aisle in the wrong direction — the fowl looks and “tut tuts” from some shoppers speak to the line.
If looks could kill.
I have to seriously wonder about those businesses that are struggling to survive why they aren’t adopting a better attitude to those who are buying from and supporting them. Do the owners and managers actually know or care what is going on at the customer level?
I get the feeling that this COVID session is being used as a get out to slack off from a lot of the workers who are fortunate to still have a job. Is this to be the future way?
Don Smithyman Oliver
Cooperation is not political conspiracy
Dear Editor:
Wayne Llewellyn, in his letter of Sept. 29, seems to have sex on his mind, and not too much else.
The words “prostitute” and “pimp” have nothing to do with the NDP trying to secure better deals for the general public, in order to make our lives better.
As to Richard Cannings liking his way around the Kootenays, how can Llewellyn say he was “pretending” to consult with
people there? Was Mr. Llewellyn himself at those little “whistle stop” cafes and other venues?
“Conspiracy” is not the word to define the possibly-coerced “co-operation” between the Liberals and the NDP. Would it be better to have all parties up-in-arms with each other?
Restoring the $100-a-week to the CERB replacement and possibly reforming Employment Insurance can only benefit much of the general population. As to our “gig” economy, it’s only economical for the employers.
Jagmeet Singh pushed for our much-needed, long-awaited universal daycare. Right on the same page of the Herald as Llewellyn’s letter, a report on Quebec’s successful 23-year-old comprehensive daycare proves how economical that is — 80% of women with children under 6 now work.
Think of the extra income taxes there.
Joy Lang, Penticton
Cooperation is not political conspiracy
Dear Editor:
Last July, the City received its first report from Colliers International on asset and amenity management of Penticton’s public resources.
• Next phase of the report of analysis and assessment is expected in December or January with the final report in the third quarter of 2021.
One section of this report is expected to:
• Identify service levels and costs for all community-owned assets and services. Review our amenities and investigate ways to maximize their usage and value while exploring innovative service delivery options with regional and other partners.
• Review agreements and determine fee structures to reflect the fiscal realities and affordability for users of services.
• Promote continuous improvement on our Asset Management processes.
• Modernize the DCC Bylaw to reflect current growth and appropriate distribution of infrastructure costs.
Penticton taxpayers have more assets and amenities than funds available to sustainably manage going forward. Strategic decisions must be made to fund the most valuable assets and amenities with reasonable and acceptable annual tax increases.
The report is to ensure that amenities are relevant, reliable and being managed in a fiscally responsible manner.
One of the strategic objectives is to find innovative ways to fund amenities and deliver services.
That plan is to include new and innovative opportunities for use, funding and management of amenities such as enhancement, re-purpose, decommission, multi-purpose usage, partnering and regionalization.
For such a small community, the public recreational aspects of our community are outstanding. But these amenities are costly, not only initially but also the upkeep. Penticton taxpayers can no longer be expected to supply these services gratis to people who choose to live outside our boundaries because the tax burden is lower.
So far Penticton has allowed all comers to use these facilities in the vain hope that by doing so, it will ameliorate the costs of operation. That has been a losing proposition.
In reality, what successive councils have done is build an unsustainable inverted pyramid with the Penticton taxpayer at the bottom being beggared to fund the costs for the entire community-at-large.
This has allowed the satellite communities within the RDOS to make use of these facilities without the underlying taxpayer cost of funding them; at great cost to Penticton taxpayers.
The current Penticton council was elected to resolve this dilemma. That solution should include the RDOS area residents paying for their share of the use of these amenities on a per capita basis.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Would we wish Mussolini well?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trump, COVID-19 and losing my moral compass,” by Jack Knox (Herald columns, Oct. 8).
I can’t agree that the kind, civilized thing to do now is hold our noses and wish Donald Trump well.
The president’s combination of incompetence and wilful ignorance has cost many people their lives. Indeed, he is a threat to democracy itself, and not someone for whom we should set aside differences and pray for recovery.
He isn’t Hitler, but there is more than a passing resemblance to Mussolini.
So no, Jack, I’ll not be saying “Il Duce is unwell. True, we’ve had our differences over Ethiopia and anti-Semitism, and the Black Shirt antics are regrettable, but let’s set those differences aside now and pray he gets better soon.”
In the wake of COVID-19’s extraordinary example of poetic justice, a little schadenfreude may be forgiven. In his heart, and in his mind, I bet Jack Knox agrees.
Jerry Ezekiel, View Royal
Trump’s diagnosis shows there’s justice
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trump, COVID-19 and losing my moral compass,” by Jack Knox
I agree with Jack Knox that schadenfreude is generally distasteful and that no one with an ounce of empathy would wish COVID-19 on another. However, President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection might be seen as evidence that there is some justice in the universe.
His actions, including spreading misinformation, lying to the American public, and hobbling the public health experts who are attempting to control virus transmission, have exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, Trump bears personal responsibility for some measure of the excess suffering and death in the United States from the COVID‑19 pandemic.
Is it not fitting that he experience at least a tiny portion of the terrible consequences of his own actions?
Bradley A. Woodruff, Victoria
Trump gambled, Trump lost
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trump, COVID-19 and losing my moral compass,” by Jack Knox.
Mom warns Johnny not to play with fire. He disobeys and gets burned.
A fierce storm is expected, but a couple, denying danger, take a boat out, jeopardizing themselves and any would be rescuers.
A not-so handy householder goes to fix a small electrical problem in the house. But, disregarding flipping off the switch, he gets a jolt.
Anyone can imagine dozens of scenarios along that line. Bad judgment usually results in bad consequences.
I commend Jack for taking the high road in not wishing COVID on anyone and I think a majority of people would heartily agree with him. But that isn’t the only angle on the backstory. Risk taking is a choice a person makes willingly.
Denial, disregard, disbelief, downplaying potential danger and deliberate flaunting of safety warnings are not “wished” on anyone. But nasty consequences of gambling with danger should not come as a surprise.
G.M. Jackson, Victoria
Hey politicians, try keeping your word
Dear Editor:
The Herald takes a time out to print nothing but a good-news newspaper for one day containing only good news.
But, sadly the bad news is on standby waiting for the printing press to heat up the following day.
Curiosity had me watching the so-called debate between two adults stretching the truth or outright lying to each other.
She said, he said in a childish exchange with the hope of incumbent Republican Mike Pence securing another term as vice president against challenger Democrat Kamala Harris, hoping to replace Pence.
On the home front, the B.C. election can be nasty with its share of fake news and BS. Former Health Minister Adrian Dix turned prophet says: “there will be twice as many people living with cancer in 2038 as there are now.”
I ask Arian to let the public know when the COVID-19 pandemic will succumb to a vaccine, or like cancer, has no end insight.
Like a newborn flower that reaches its life span, so it goes with lights out calling for different personal time on earth by humans.
No point in fearing what you know as all God’s creatures have a limited life span, unless Man takes away other young lives for granted.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla