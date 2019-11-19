Well over a week following “the incident,” the news cycle is now dominated by who, or what, will replace “Coach’s Corner” on Hockey Night in Canada.
To quote the old Red Rose tea ads: “Only in Canada, you say. Pity.”
In the early 1980s, Don Cherry was brought in because most viewers were turning the dial during intermission. (Kind of like the Super Bowl halftime show, pre-Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen.)
And, as we all know, Cherry is no longer on the air.
Ron MacLean, who collapsed 100 times last week (that seems exaggerated), gave a heartfelt address Saturday which also referenced his friendship with Cherry.
Ratings must have been astronomical. Everyone was waiting to see how he would handle the controversy.
Hayley Wickenheiser gave the most thoughtful comment of the weekend by acknowledging Cherry’s long-time support of the women’s game, but deemed his remarks on new Canadians to be derogatory.
So what do they put in place of Don Cherry? Brian Burke? Someone funny? An entirely new feature?
Social media is exploding.
For the purpose of nostalgia, why not “Peter Puck” reruns or bring back “Showdown,” the skills competition?
If the CBC — with its huge support from the Canadian taxpayer — is indeed a champion of Canadian culture, they should do more to profile women’s hockey. Offer more features on the good guys in the game, who go beyond the language in their contracts to support charitable causes.
They could even help their own cause by immediately featuring some of the young, immigrant Canadians who love and excel at the game of hockey.
Offer a segment where the NHL stars do something out of their comfort zone — a karaoke battle, master chef contest, three-on-three basketball, “Reach for the Top.”
Hey, it’s working for “Battle of the Blades.”
For national broadcasts, have a three-song set by one of our exceptional Canadian musicians, many who find it tough to make real money in the era of free downloading. The NFL often does this and they are, without a doubt, the greatest marketing machine in North American professional sports.
With all the brilliant minds at Sportsnet and CBC, they should be able to come up with something.
And, if they don’t, is there anything wrong with flipping the dial and seeing what’s on CTV or Global?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.