With the cancellation of the annual Penticton Peach Festival comes yet another reminder that things won’t be normal for much of this year.
Peachfest announced this morning it’s pulling the plug for 2020, this coming one day after the Penticton Regional bridge tournament — which attracted upwards of 1,800 players each year — was being put on ice for the first time since 1972.
Just about everybody in Penticton took part in at least one Peachfest event each year — going to the park to see free musical entertainment, attending the midway, watching the Peters Bros. Grande Parade.
In the overall scheme, pulling the plug on Peachfest and other great events (the car show, Fest of Ale, Granfondo) seems insignificant.
It goes deeper than that.
Many of us are suffering from anxiety — the fear of the unknown, the frustration of being in a situation we have very little control over.
Humans, as social creatures, like having something to look forward to. Whether we realize it or not, we are analytical, we’re organizers. Our pets live in the moment. We think and plan things well in advance.
COVID-19 has taken all of this away from us.
Sure, we’re making our own fun and creating new traditions — take-out food on Wednesdays, phoning and skyping with friends and family members on the weekend.
Right now, none of us are excited about our next vacation, going to the cottage this summer, attending a big rock concert or seeing a CFL game in Vancouver or Calgary. We’re not able to look forward to the new Bond movie at the theatres. We’re not able to look forward to a family reunion this summer or even getting together with the neighbours for a barbecue.
Peachfest was something we all looked forward to.
Ditto for the Ironman. Although the celebrated triathlon is still technically on for the end of August, it too could become a casualty. A lot of people were looking forward to this one because it’s been eight years since we last had it here.
Peachfest, the bridge tournament, the car show and Fest of Ale will return. It’s not like having your favourite TV show cancelled. They will come back.
And, in the spirit of Penticton and the South Okanagan, they will come back even stronger.
Thanks to everyone who worked hard at pre-planning these events. Many benefit from your hard work and dedication. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.