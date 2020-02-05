Precisely as I sit at my desk and put these words on paper, people coast to coast are openly discussing their mental health issues.
That would not have happened 10 years ago! Mental health concerns were kept in a dark room with the door firmly padlocked. If you were among the one in five struggling with depression, one thing was sure, you struggled alone. If others happened to be aware of your struggle you could count on them never acknowledging it, either to you or anyone else. It was a safely guarded secret.
Thank God that door has been opened and the light turned on bringing mental health concerns almost as much out in the open as any of our other health concerns. I say “almost” because we still have a long way to go, but huge progress has been made.
The advance toward being open and real about this part of our lives and our families’ lives has not happened by accident. The advance has come because of the bravery of those who have chosen to step out of the shadows and expose their own struggles for the sole purpose of helping others. As is often the case, some of the bravest in causes like this are our young people.
I think of Finnegan Pihl. Finn has impacted not only our community in the Central Okanagan but our entire nation as he has stood on stages far and wide sharing his story of what it means to live with mental illness. He has single-handedly done much to erase the stigma of mental illness; he has provided hope to countless numbers of young and not so young people who struggle, and to their families; and he has helped educate us about the help and resources available to manage many expressions of mental illness.
The most amazing aspect to all this? Finn is 15-years-old! Talk about courage and bravery!
Others have also courageously stepped forward to help demolish the stigma and open up the conversation on mental health. Well-known Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd unapologetically shares his experience of losing his teenage boys to suicide. Through his tears he tells anyone who will listen that there is hope, there is a reason to live and there is help available. In past eras, men of Tom’s profile would have remained hidden, but thank God Tom has the courage to step out of the shadows to passionately nudge the rest of us to find hope and help.
I recently read that one in four young people in B.C. are in need of mental health or substance abuse services but that as few as 25% of them ever receive the help they need. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Canadians age 15-24. I didn’t know that. Nearly three times more young people die from suicide than from cancer.
I definitely am not minimizing cancer or other health concern but the reality is that while we are adamantly telling our youth to put on sunscreen it may be that even more daunting issues are plaguing them.
Since this is a column on faith I want to openly state that people of faith are no more immune to mental health struggles than anyone else. It is a myth that if we only pray enough or are faithful enough we will never experience things like depression. For too long Christians have faced the added shame that their condition has been caused by their lack of faith. Nothing could be further from the truth. Mental illness is a human condition that is no respecter of persons.
So, once again, I salute those who have been real enough to stand up and speak up about mental health. Our community and our world is a better place because of you. God bless you!
Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna.
