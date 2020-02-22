In 2015, prime minister Stephen Harper stood beside G7 leaders in Garmisch, Germany, and committed Canada to decarbonization within this century.
He said, “Nobody’s going to start to shut down their industries or turn off the lights. We’ve simply got to find a way to create lower-carbon emitting sources of energy – and that work is ongoing.”
This call to action was not exactly a life-changing event for me. As a practising architect, I was well acquainted with the benefits of energy efficiency, and the idea that carbon emissions may be affecting the climate.
I had been learning about climate change since elementary school, had read Al Gore’s “Earth in the Balance” when it came out in 1992, and, most memorably, once sat in my doctor’s waiting room reading a popular publication from 1950 that outlined the dangers to humanity from “the greenhouse effect.” This alarm clock has been ringing for a while.
It was the fact that Stephen Harper, a Conservative prime minister representing Calgary, was making this announcement that got my attention. By 2020, the national target has been accelerated to net-zero emissions by 2050. The alarm has woken up the country, although it’s unclear whether our current prime minister has gotten out of bed or just announced that intention.
But what does this mean to me, an average Canadian? And what sort of difference can one family in a small town in Canada really make?
In fact, quite a lot. Despite being only the 38th largest country in the world by population, Canada has the 11th largest economy, and is the seventh largest emitter of carbon. Climate Transparency, a coalition of international climate organizations, in 2019 calculated that each Canadian produces 19 tonnes of greenhouse gas per year, the highest among G20 members, and almost three times the G20 average of 7.5 tonnes per person. So in no other country can an individual citizen have as much impact.
A few years ago our hot water tank shut down over the Christmas break. I called up a plumber, who was able to replace it with a new natural gas tank the same morning. What a life saver!
But after he left, I started thinking about Stephen Harper’s commitment. How was I going to decarbonize if I just kept on replacing everything that broke with a duplicate item? I sat down that afternoon and made a list of everything in my house that directly created carbon emissions, and started researching alternatives.
In columns to come, I will explore practical, affordable measures that I am adopting to make my home and business more energy efficient and carbon free. Topics will include electric furnaces, heat pump water heaters, solar panels, electric cars, woodburning stoves, electric lawnmowers, and electric bikes.
Each one of these technologies will be assessed in the context of my actual experiences trying to decarbonize our small house and big yard. In the words of Mr. Harper, that work is ongoing.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.